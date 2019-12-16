DECK 7 Interviews Latane Conant, CMO at 6sense

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

In this Q&A, Latane talks about the critical aspect of ABM powered by predictive intelligence.

At 6sense, Latane is responsible for creating winning go-to-market strategies, effectively driving change internally and externally, incubating innovation, rocking a sales pitch, relentlessly watching the numbers, and motivating a global team. As a recovering software saleswoman, she is keenly focused on leveraging data to ensure marketing programs result in deals, not just leads. With its series of C-level interviews, DECK7 is establishing a niche in audience engagement across multiple geos worldwide.



These interviews are a cornerstone of the company’s values to take popular insights from C-suite to common marketers who can take a leaf from these stories, experiences and anecdotes.



About DECK 7:

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



