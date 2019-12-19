Media 7 Announces Its Launch to Happen Soon

Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

A leading digital media network that specializes in brand influence and audience engagement.

San Diego, CA, December 19, 2019 --(



Using a wide range of digital tools, Media 7 provides millions of businesses with multiple options to target markets, reach audiences, and develop accounts across 120 countries. Some of the popular channels and tools include high traffic display ads, direct mail, news and PR, brand spotlight, content promotion, and customer events, etc., to drive audience engagement at scale.



These 30+ brands have been inspiring, informing, and intriguing millions of audiences for years. To engage with active buyers and stakeholders in specific industries, Media 7 is incorporating strategic branding, content marketing, and thought leadership through brand loyalty to strike the right chord with its target audience.



In their upcoming website, Media 7 also showcases a series of fascinating interview Q&As with industry thought leaders and C-suite executives from various marketing verticals who share interesting insights, what’s happening in the industry and what they love most about marketing.



Businesses will now be able to engage with buyers and stakeholders by leveraging Media 7’s worldwide audience reach of over 95 million. Visit the website www.media7.io to stay up to date with all the latest company-related news, events, trade shows, live webinars and conferences for maximum engagement and outreach.



About Media 7

The Media 7 group is a network of media properties across 16 industries that provides marketers with multiple options to target markets, reach audiences, and develop accounts across 120 countries.



Advertisers, agencies, and platforms rely on Media 7 for audience engagement at scale. Marketers from large enterprises to small and mid-sized companies use Media 7 for their advertising and marketing programs. Visit us at media7.io.



About DECK 7

San Diego, CA, December 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- DECK 7 is set to launch Media 7 soon so that SMBs and big enterprises can start self-publishing and advertising B2B content and resources. The information network houses 30+ digital brands, all of which cater to different industry verticals, such as Advertising, Healthcare, Human Resources, Information Technology, etc.

Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



