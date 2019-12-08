Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases StayinFront, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from StayinFront, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Global Snack and Confectionery Manufacturer Deploys StayinFront TouchCG for Field Force Excellence in Mexico

StayinFront has announced that a Fortune 500 global snack and confectionery manufacturer has expanded its partnership with a deployment of its technology in Mexico to increase field force efficiency and sales effectiveness. StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions.

Fairfield, NJ, December 08, 2019 --(



Over 1,100 field team users will leverage the power of StayinFront TouchCG® on their mobile devices to complete their daily activities, such as audits, requesting and delivering orders and products and truck inventory tracking, more efficiently in both modern trade and van sales markets throughout the country. A key feature of the StayinFront TouchCG® solution is the ability to create “perfect orders” using that StayinFront Order Entry module. Reps can quickly build an offline order with the ability to calculate deal pricing and relevant taxes, collect payments, accept signatures and produce receipts so that they are able to achieve more throughout the day. StayinFront TouchCG® for van sales also delivers the ability to manage truck inventory from the start of the route and throughout the day and summarizes the day’s work with an end-of-day report once the end of route routine is complete. Management is provided with key insights enabling them to view and track end-of-day reports, KPIs and summaries of the field users’ performance and total sales.



StayinFront TouchCG® stands out from the competition with its breadth of capabilities and features for consumer goods field reps, regardless of their route to market. Territory and store-level KPIs provide key data to keep reps focused on their current performance against key metrics. StayinFront Dynamic Routing prioritizes store visits using the most efficient route, to maximize ROI and allow field reps to have more time to complete key activities. Performance monitoring tracks field activities, enabling reps and their managers to see how their performance measures up to established goals.



“We are honored to have a global leader in snacks and confectioneries expand its relationship with us to improve their field force performance,” said Ken Arbadji, Vice President of Sales, North America, StayinFront. “The field team users are able to view their integrated dashboards with real-time KPIs in Spanish, which is one of over 25 different languages supported by StayinFront. StayinFront’s award-winning solutions empower our clients to Do More, Know More and Sell More in every store visit across all routes to market.”



About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com. Fairfield, NJ, December 08, 2019 --( PR.com )-- StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions, analytics and digital solutions has announced that a Fortune 500 global snack and confectionery manufacturer has expanded its partnership with a deployment of its technology in Mexico to increase field force efficiency and sales effectiveness.Over 1,100 field team users will leverage the power of StayinFront TouchCG® on their mobile devices to complete their daily activities, such as audits, requesting and delivering orders and products and truck inventory tracking, more efficiently in both modern trade and van sales markets throughout the country. A key feature of the StayinFront TouchCG® solution is the ability to create “perfect orders” using that StayinFront Order Entry module. Reps can quickly build an offline order with the ability to calculate deal pricing and relevant taxes, collect payments, accept signatures and produce receipts so that they are able to achieve more throughout the day. StayinFront TouchCG® for van sales also delivers the ability to manage truck inventory from the start of the route and throughout the day and summarizes the day’s work with an end-of-day report once the end of route routine is complete. Management is provided with key insights enabling them to view and track end-of-day reports, KPIs and summaries of the field users’ performance and total sales.StayinFront TouchCG® stands out from the competition with its breadth of capabilities and features for consumer goods field reps, regardless of their route to market. Territory and store-level KPIs provide key data to keep reps focused on their current performance against key metrics. StayinFront Dynamic Routing prioritizes store visits using the most efficient route, to maximize ROI and allow field reps to have more time to complete key activities. Performance monitoring tracks field activities, enabling reps and their managers to see how their performance measures up to established goals.“We are honored to have a global leader in snacks and confectioneries expand its relationship with us to improve their field force performance,” said Ken Arbadji, Vice President of Sales, North America, StayinFront. “The field team users are able to view their integrated dashboards with real-time KPIs in Spanish, which is one of over 25 different languages supported by StayinFront. StayinFront’s award-winning solutions empower our clients to Do More, Know More and Sell More in every store visit across all routes to market.”About StayinFrontStayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products are seamlessly integrated to provide companies with timely, accurate field data and actionable insights, enabling field reps and management to Do More, Know More and Sell More. Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, Poland, India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand. Through its 20:20 Retail Data Insight and StayinFront Digital subsidiaries, StayinFront delivers stand alone and tightly integrated actionable insights and guided selling by analyzing retail images and data to brand managers and sales forces around the globe. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com. Contact Information StayinFront, Inc.

Crystal Oliveri

+1 (973) 461-4800 x3390





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from StayinFront, Inc. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend