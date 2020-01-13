Innomaint CMMS Shines as a Rising Star in 2019 by SoftwareSuggest

Press Releases Innomaint CMMS Press Release

Chennai, India, January 13, 2020 --



It is good to receive such happy news and it gives hope to business owners seeking Innomaint CAFM for their business.



Reasons behind the achievement



This has been completely achieved through its high-quality product, customer support, flexibility for customer needs, timely delivery, user-friendliness, unique features, etc.



Why Maintenance Matters



As the trends for industrial maintenance evolves day-to-day, it's become mandatory for every business owner to adapt to maintenance management software to improve business productivity.



About Innomaint CAFM



In that manner, Innomaint CAFM is the best cloud-based facility management software that assists to monitor, measure, and manage all maintenance activities, service technicians, and execution of the workforce from anywhere, at any time through web and mobile applications.



Benefits of Innomaint CAFM



Innomaint CAFM has it’s own unique features that help to achieve your business goals quickly.



With the help of Innomaint CAFM, you can automate the scheduling of maintenance and predict the machine problems early.



It also helps to assign & close work orders easily and tracks all work orders in the system.



It eliminates the need for paperwork & clipboards.



Technicians can access, check, & initiate work order details through smartphones thus save their journey time.



Planned preventive maintenance reduces downtime and so the repair costs are also reduced.



Junior technicians can access the solution bank & reduce the time waste during critical situations.



As CMMS software regularly checks & maintains the equipment, it prevents malfunction and critical failures.



Features such as geolocation tracking, image/video capture, barcode/QR code scanning, and digital customer signatures.



Conclusion



Yadhavan Dharmarajan

+917539978399



www.innomaint.com



