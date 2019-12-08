Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2

Press Releases Phonic Blizz Ent. Press Release Share Blog

After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover," a Taste-Maker said, " It kind of looks like a sharpie with a scribbled caricature of a number two over the art." Darrin Cox stated, "When I released the first Extended Painkillers it sent a mixed message. I didn't want to look like I was supporting a pill culture. I was just trying to say check-out some dope music. So the scribbled out artwork means I'm not a supporter of unprescribed med use."



"'Extended Painkillers 2' has an intoxicating soundscape with different sub- genres blending together like an ambiguous nucleu.." a Playlist Curator said.



"Yeah I Like It" bolts through clear and concise as a crowd jumper with a heavy beat. "Number 4" off the mixtape "Plain & Simple remixes" brings a boom bap aesthetic telling the story of the indie artist grind. "Where Your head At?" floats in with an airy stripped down R&B vibe with Diff'rence lyrically in pursuit of a beautiful woman after a casual encounter. "What He Say?" is a comedic approach to how sometimes we party to hard, and how we think the people are laughing with us but in reality they are laughing at us.



This is a distinct, fun, and new project from Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent.



Darrin Cox

513-289-6426



Attached Files

Extended Painkillers 2 Artwork

