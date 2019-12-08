PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Phonic Blizz Ent.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Phonic Blizz Ent.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2


Columbus, OH, December 08, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2

After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover," a Taste-Maker said, " It kind of looks like a sharpie with a scribbled caricature of a number two over the art." Darrin Cox stated, "When I released the first Extended Painkillers it sent a mixed message. I didn't want to look like I was supporting a pill culture. I was just trying to say check-out some dope music. So the scribbled out artwork means I'm not a supporter of unprescribed med use."

"'Extended Painkillers 2' has an intoxicating soundscape with different sub- genres blending together like an ambiguous nucleu.." a Playlist Curator said.

"Yeah I Like It" bolts through clear and concise as a crowd jumper with a heavy beat. "Number 4" off the mixtape "Plain & Simple remixes" brings a boom bap aesthetic telling the story of the indie artist grind. "Where Your head At?" floats in with an airy stripped down R&B vibe with Diff'rence lyrically in pursuit of a beautiful woman after a casual encounter. "What He Say?" is a comedic approach to how sometimes we party to hard, and how we think the people are laughing with us but in reality they are laughing at us.

This is a distinct, fun, and new project from Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent.

distrokid.com/hyperfollow/diffrenceakadarrincox/extended-painkillers-2
Contact Information
Phonic Blizz Ent.
Darrin Cox
513-289-6426
Contact
Attached Files

Extended Painkillers 2 Artwork
This the artwork for the project "Extended Painkillers 2"
Filename: ExtendedPainkillers2.jpg

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Phonic Blizz Ent.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help