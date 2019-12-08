Loveforce International Gives Away Free E-Books to Celebrate Author's Birthday

Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International Publishing is giving away several key e-book titles to celebrate one of its author's birthdays on Amazon worldwide December 14.

For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Santa Clarita, CA, December 08, 2019 --( PR.com )-- On Saturday December 14, 2019, Loveforce International Publishing Company is giving away one title from each of its core authors to celebrate one of their Author’s Birthdays. The giveaways will be worldwide and will be on Amazon exclusively.Several key e-book titles are included in the giveaway. "Slices of Life 2" by Mark Wilkins is a collection of humorous, family oriented short stories. "True Stories of Inspiration and General Interest" e-book by The Prophet of Life is a collection of inspirational short stories and quotes.Other books included in the birthday celebration giveaway include "More Classic Children’s Stories You’ve Likely Never Heard" e-book by Dr. Goose, "My First Book of Sick Little Fables" e-book by Gary Ishka, and "The Loveforce International Reader 4" e-book."More Classic Children’s Stories You’ve Likely Never Heard" e-book by Dr. Goose, has several imaginative and entertaining stories for young children. "My First Book of Sick Little Fables" e-book by Gary Ishka has twisted tales of the self-absorbed and greedy for children in the juvenile age ranges. "The Loveforce International Reader 4" e-book is a sampler of stories from different book titles by each of the four authors."We occasionally have giveaways planned for our author's birthdays," said Loveforce International President, Mark Thomas. "This particular birthday is during the holiday season so why not celebrate by spreading the joys of humor and inspiration to our customers worldwide by giving away e-books?"The giveaway will be for one day (December 14) and will end at 11:59 PST.For further information contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954. Contact Information LoveForce International Publishing

