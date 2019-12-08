Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Vote to Join American Guild of Musical Artists

Press Releases American Guild of Musical Artists Press Release

New York, NY, December 08, 2019 --(



On October 28, AGMA requested that NBT voluntarily recognize the union as the exclusive bargaining representative for the dancers, upon verification of majority support. NBT management refused to recognize the dancers’ union, however, and instead initiated an anti-union campaign, prompting AGMA to request the NLRB election.



“For the past three weeks, the dancers of NBT have been subjected to an aggressive anti-union campaign waged against them by their own management,” stated Griff Braun, AGMA’s Director of Organizing and Outreach. “Despite that they have remained united and, as a result of yesterday’s election, will now join the many other extraordinary artists throughout the world that are a part of AGMA.”



“This has been a historic campaign for NBT and for Las Vegas and it’s been heartwarming to receive such incredible support for our small group from people across the country,” stated the artists of Nevada Ballet Theatre. “We're thrilled to enter this new stage and excited to have a voice at work alongside our new AGMA family!”



“I am thrilled to welcome over 25 professional artists from Nevada Ballet Theatre into the AGMA family and look forward to helping them achieve their professional and artistic goals” stated AGMA President Raymond Menard.



“I congratulate the Artists of NBT for empowering themselves by voting in favor of the union. We hope to work collaboratively with the management of NBT to help propel this acclaimed company to even higher levels of achievement,” stated Leonard Egert, National Executive Director of AGMA.



About the American Guild of Musical Artists:

Contact Information
American Guild of Musical Artists
Donald P. Cavanaugh
212-265-3687
musicalartists.org

Donald P. Cavanaugh

212-265-3687



musicalartists.org



