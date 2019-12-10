Premier Medical Careers Released the Future of PMC 2020 Report

Press Releases Premier Medical Careers Press Release

Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is a post-secondary school providing education, training, and tools needed in healthcare services for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region. They offer courses and certifications across a wide range of health-related disciplines, and give on-going training to healthcare personnel, using the latest technology to enhance students’ learning. To learn more, please visit www.premiermedicalcareers.com. Atlanta, GA, December 10, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is advancing its course curriculum for 2020 to best utilize the latest technology in post-secondary education, training, and tools for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region.They offer programs to certify nursing assistants, patient care technicians, phlebotomy technicians, electrocardiogram (EKG) technicians, pharmacy technicians, and medical assistants (MA), and also offer AHA CPR and First Aid courses. Additionally, they give on-going training to healthcare personnel and guidance to those seeking new job positions. All clinical training occurs under the supervision of an advanced practice nurse or physician in outpatient or ambulatory care facilities, such as hospitals, medical offices and clinics.For the past 14 years, Premier Medical Careers has consistently expanded, despite many post-secondary schools closing their doors. PMC recently relocated to a new building to accommodate the increased demands of the new and existing students as well as faculty.PMC has also established great relationships and partnerships with other nursing and healthcare associations such as the American Heart Association, and the National Healthcareer Association, including community organizations such as the Rockdale Career Academy and the Conyers Chamber of Commerce. The company also plays an active role in the Conyers, Georgia Community. The CEO and COO released the Future of PMC 2020 report in November to all employees to ensure a cohesive atmosphere ahead for the New Year.About Premier Medical Careers:Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is a post-secondary school providing education, training, and tools needed in healthcare services for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region. They offer courses and certifications across a wide range of health-related disciplines, and give on-going training to healthcare personnel, using the latest technology to enhance students’ learning. To learn more, please visit www.premiermedicalcareers.com. Contact Information Premier Medical Careers

Narrene Taffe

(678) 390-2681



www.pmcga.com



