GES Development Brings Home Eighth Consecutive Pulse of the City News Award for Customer Satisfaction

Boston-area residential contractor earns its eighth straight Pulse Award for outstanding customer satisfaction.

Brookline, MA, December 08, 2019



Pulse of the City News is committed to finding and honoring companies such as GES Development that have provided not just excellent design and build services, but also an excellent customer experience. Pulse analyzes research and information gathered from many sources, including online business and consumer user-review websites, blogs, social media, business-rating services, and other credible sources, and determines a yearly rating for each company, honoring those that receive the highest possible rating of 4 or 5 stars with the Pulse Award.



What began as a small boutique company performing garage door installations, less than 10 years ago, has grown into a full-service residential contractor with eight Pulse Awards to its credit.



Handling both exterior and interior renovation projects, GES Development offers deck construction, garage door installation, additions, kitchen and bathroom remodels, and more. The company also develops new construction projects, and has a new 45-unit condominium project coming soon to Dudley Square in Boston.



“We customize services based on customers’ requests,” says Founder and President, Klaus Kimel. “The quality of our work and our versatility make us the ideal choice for your investment dollars.”



“We always go above and beyond to ensure our clients get the best possible job,” says Kimel. “We bring a level of sophistication to everything we do, whether it’s helping you choose new windows or planning your new media room. We use the latest materials and techniques to restore old homes and create new ones.”



GES Development brings to the table a steady team of seasoned professionals who are reliable, capable and experienced. “Our company culture is one of efficient and organized work,” says Klaus. “Workers are trained to be experts in their field. Subcontractors are also selected for their on-time and excellent performance, proficiency and service levels. We employ a state-of-the-art construction strategy and have built a team without weak links so the goals of the customer and project can be achieved.”



Leah of Newton, Mass., is just one of GES Development’s satisfied customers. “The thing I love most about these guys is that they come when they say they will, they actually return phone calls and Klaus, the owner, is constantly showing up to make sure everything is going okay,” she says.



Customer Faye of Brookline, Mass., can’t rave enough about GES. “[They are] so easy to work with, and like one-stop shopping, from the roof to the windows to the leak that they found using a little camera - that nobody else could find!” she says. “I feel blessed to have found them.”



In addition to receiving eight straight Pulse Customer Satisfaction Awards, GES also holds a 5-star rating from Service Magic and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.



GES is proud of its awards and is grateful to its customers for recognizing their efforts. “Happy customers lead to referrals, and that is one of the best ways to continue to win business,” says Klaus.



About GES Development

Founded by Klaus Kimel in October 2010, GES Development is a full-service residential contractor serving the greater Boston area. Klaus brings more than 20 years of experience in construction and is a dedicated member of the Massachusetts Building Commissioners and Inspectors Association. He carries a master builder’s license and is a platinum member of Building Trade Associates. He has also received a variety of awards regarding technology, innovation, invention and quality in building.



For more information about GES Development call 617-855-5573 or go online to www.gesdevelopment.com. Visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/ges-development-Brookline-MA.



About Pulse of the City News

