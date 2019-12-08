Silva Construction Added 5 Tips to the Home Remodeling Series

Press Releases Silva Construction Press Release

San Pedro, CA, December 08, 2019



The remodeling process has a lot to consider and take into account. Silva decided to add onto their original list of home remodeling tips to get homeowners as prepared as possible. Their five tips are:



1. Check your calendar, especially if you want your remodel to be done by a particular event or holiday. Look at your end date and work your way backward to make sure you’ll finish on time - and make sure to add in some wiggle room for any unexpected changes or delays.



2. Check the contractor’s references. A good, professional contractor won’t have any problem providing references and copies of insurance before beginning the job. Don’t just rely on the testimonials on their website - find actual customers and find out firsthand what they have to say. And if you feel in your gut that a contractor isn’t the right choice, stick to it.



3. Consider what you do on a daily basis and take that into account during your remodel. The last thing you want to happen is to be in your robe while workers begin their day. So, be sure to clearly state what your daily routine is to come up with a good start and end time for the day.



4. Create a master list to help with budgeting and to make sure you don’t forget anything you need during the remodel. You can add things such as permits, supplies you’ll need, etc. This will help you stay organized and can help you save costs.



5. Create a Reno-free zone so that you and your family have a place to relax a little bit. Your Reno-free zone should have everything you need in one place, such as an electric kettle, microwave, a table to eat at, etc.



Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California's South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas.

