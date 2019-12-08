DOVE Dental Products Acquires Capt-all®, the Only Handheld Amalgam Separator HVE Tip

Press Releases DOVE Dental Products Press Release

DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the acquisition of Capt-all®.

Chesterfield, MO, December 08, 2019 --(



Starting July 14, 2020, the EPA Final Amalgam Separator Rule requires most general dentists to install an amalgam separator (or equivalent) to prevent mercury from entering the air, water and land.



Using Capt-all® allows for offices to quickly comply with the upcoming ruling (40 CFR Part 441). Capt-all® keeps amalgam out of the dental equipment, vacuum lines and secondary filters. Other benefits include no installation requirements, its ease of use, avoidance of messy clean ups and Capt-all® is only used when Amalgam removal is necessary.



Available January 2, 2020, Capt-all® will be sold through Dental Distribution including Henry Schein Dental, Patterson Dental Supply, Benco Dental and Dental Health Products Inc. The starter package for Capt-all® will contain 25 Tips and 1 prepaid recycle shipping container. Upon recycling of the used tips, customers can obtain a manifest containing the return shipment confirmation.



About DOVE Dental Products

DOVE Dental Products develop cost-effective disposables for increasing patient safety. DOVE Dental principals have a proven track record in successful start-ups, product and market development, marketing, manufacturing and intellectual property development. DOVE (Disposable Oral Valve Evacuation) Dental HVE and Saliva Ejector Backflow Prevention Valve devices are simple to install and intuitive with performance. All DOVE products are Made In the USA.

Jim Langeloh

855-800-3683



www.dovedentalproducts.com



