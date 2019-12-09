Migration Monster Launches an Outlook Profile Editor Tool

Press Releases Migration Monster Press Release

A robust outlook profile management tool from Migration Monster that allows to easily manage one to thousands of Outlook clients from a simple GUI.

Surrey, United Kingdom, December 09, 2019



For example, if you are planning to do a migration over a weekend and have 50 desktops to visit to update outlook to point to the new email server for each user. In that case, you can use this tool to update all the outlook profiles without having to visit each device.



The user just logs in and a script runs on the users account to redirect their outlook to the new email server. The profile is what that configuration is called.



“We wanted this tool to be simple, yet powerful to tackle this frustrating and time-consuming task of managing outlook client settings in a smarter way. With a layout similar to the versions of outlook, settings have far more meaning, making the whole tool easy to use,” said Paul Sturges, Technical Director at Migration Monster.



A free trial version of Outlook Profile Editor tool is available to try before buying licenses.



About Migration Monster:

Migration Monster is an easy, super-fast & secure cloud based email migration tool suited for all types of businesses. It's designed & developed by experienced cloud entrepreneurs to meet the needs of large-scale migration of mailboxes with high speed & accuracy at a low cost.



David Sturges

02034113110



https://www.migration-monster.com



