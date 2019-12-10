1099 Form Corrections Simple with New 2019 ez1099 Software from Halfpricesoft.com

Press Releases Halfpricesoft Press Release

Newest 2019 ez1099 tax preparation software is now available to allow correct previous year 1099 forms. Test drive at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.

Miami, FL, December 10, 2019 --(



http://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099s_software/form_1099_correction.asp



“Customers are accommodated for 1099 form corrections in latest 2019 ez1099 software from Halfpricesoft.com,” Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.



Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability.



Customers are invited to download and try ez1099 at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp at no cost or obligation.



ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096. Just added this year-1098-F form.



ez1099 is compatible with Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machine (Mac can run system only if installed with Bootcamp).



The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:



- ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies

- Customers save valuable time by eliminating extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive

- Quick data importing feature

- Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

- Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

- From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available

- Can now process correction forms



Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

Casey Yang

502-259-0936



https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



