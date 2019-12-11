POJJO® Launches Vanity Valet Uro

Press Releases POJJO Press Release

POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords.

Caldwell, ID, December 11, 2019 --( Caldwell, ID, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- With a head start on 2020, POJJO® introduces their newest addition to the Vanity Valet hair tool storage Collection, the Uro. The patented Vanity Valet Uro (VVU) is designed to mount inside the user’s cabinet, under the sink. With side glides, the unit pulls out to give access, up to 4 hair tools. This quality design holds the blow dryer, curling irons and flat irons using their patented ventilated and capped tubes made of SS304 stainless steel metal which gets rid of heat. All products are hidden when not in use and kept organized to prevent any wire messes. The wires wrap around the wire knobs and are released with a simple turn of the knob. Hair appliances can be plugged into the provided power strip, making access easy and convenient. This model is similar to the Boutique (VVB) model except instead of mounting to a visible wall, it mounts inside a cabinet. The Uro does require a 20” height space to allow all curling iron handles to clear the space needed when the unit is pulled out. Spacers can also be purchased to easily mount the glides to the side wall and allow them to bypass the hinges or any frame spaced. Spacers save the need to hire a contractor to fur out the ends with custom wood pieces. With an estimated 15 minute installation (if done with spacers), you can have an affordable, elegant, and hidden salon station in your home. Available now at pojjo.com Contact Information POJJO

