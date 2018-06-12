PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

HARVEY’S Pest Control Provides Top Tips to Prevent Bugs from Spoiling the Holiday Season Since 1974, HARVEY’S Pest Control has provided local service in Los Angeles and professional grade pest control supplies nationwide. Their slogan is, "The science behind the pest that’s bugging our customers." (www.harveyspestcontrol.com) Helping people solve their problems dealing... - December 14, 2019 - HARVEY'S Pest Control

POJJO® Launches Vanity Valet Uro POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords. - December 11, 2019 - POJJO

Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019 Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

United National Closeout Stores Recalls Isometric Exercise Devices Due to Projectile Hazard; Devices Sold at Burlington Stores After 2014 Recall Recall Summary Name of Product: ISO7X Isometric Exercise Devices Hazard: The handle grips on each end can break during use and cause parts to be forcefully ejected from the shaft, posing a risk of injury from impact to the user or bystander. Remedy: Refund Consumers should immediately stop using... - November 21, 2019 - UNCS

Treasure Hunting Just Got Easier with Shabby Creek on Main & OTA Mercantile Iconic East Bay stores combine forces to bring you 11000 square feet of treasure hunting galore. - November 01, 2019 - Shabby Creek on Main

The Cozy Hollow Celebrates Grand Opening of Online Home and Decor Shop The Cozy Hollow, a new whimsically wonderful home decor store, has just launched to the digital world by creator Aziza Brown. The store sells home decor and accents such as uniquely stunning lamps, enchanting fairy lights, beautiful crystal balls, wall decor, home organization, electronics, and even... - November 01, 2019 - The Cozy Hollow

MDXConcepts, Emerging Brand Stands Out as a Green Alternative to Chemical Pesticides MDXConcepts, a rising brand in the pesticide industry, is expanding distribution of its eco-friendly pesticide alternatives across the United States of America. A family owned brand, MDXConcepts steps in with the motive of making accessible green and sustainable alternatives to the chemical pesticides... - October 30, 2019 - MDX Concepts

Phyllis E. Groth Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Phyllis E. Groth of Ida Grove, Iowa has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the retail field. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips from Nova USA Accommodate the Natural Swelling & Contraction of Wood Siding ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons despite the amount of moisture or dryness. This includes compressing the wood to absorb board expansion when the humidity... - October 10, 2019 - Nova USA

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

Cremation Disrupted by Design; A Toronto Startup Signals the Passing of the Traditional Urn Cremation and disruption typically don’t go hand in hand but UrbanRIP Inc., a design startup, is doing exactly that. Born out of the necessity to fill a gap in the market, UrbanRIP unveils a discreet urn option, the Candlestick Egg Urn, for ash-sharing that fits seamlessly within a home’s décor. - September 18, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

Body Benefit Blankets is One of the First to Use Far Infra-Red (FIR) Rays Technology Inside Their Weighted Blankets BB Weighted Blankets & Pads launched to improve health and wellness via a holistic approach. The health benefits of their products come from far infrared rays-FIR which stimulates body’s own healing power. With weight and FIR effect, serotonin and melatonin levels increase and leads to better sleep and relaxation. BB Weighted Blankets & Pads can diminish the wireless signals of mobile devices. Kid's BB weighted blankets can be used to protect the children, and improve their health. - September 11, 2019 - BB Weighted Blankets and Pads

BlindAndScreen.com Announces Availability of Cordless Faux Wood Blinds Cordless Faux Wood Blinds are Certified Best for Kids - August 31, 2019 - BlindandScreen.com

Zadro Products Launches First-Ever Rechargeable Fogless Mirror on the Market Inventors of the World’s First Fogless Mirror in 1984 Launch the Only Rechargeable Fogless Mirror Available Today - August 16, 2019 - Zadro Inc.

The Silked Pillow Sleeve Joins the New Beautycon POP Family at This Year’s 2019 Beautycon Festival in Los Angeles Silked, is excited to announce their participation in Beautycon’s first-ever online retail store Beautycon POP. The Beauty Bedding innovation, The Silked Pillow Sleeve made it’s debut to a highly engaged Beautycon’s fanbase this past weekend August 10th & 11th at the LA Convention... - August 14, 2019 - Silked

Pegasus Appliance Repair Receives 2019 Dallas Award Dallas Award Program Honors the Achievement of Pegasus Appliance Repair. - August 13, 2019 - Pegasus Appliance Repair

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Custom Rest Inc. Opens Online Adjustable Pillow Store Custom Rest Inc., a Hermosa Beach, CA corporation, opened an online adjustable pillow store. Todd Morin, owner of Custom Rest, Inc. had a hard time finding the perfect pillow, so he decided to design his own adjustable pillow. Custom Rest customers can adjust their pillow to their own height preference. Each... - July 21, 2019 - Custom Rest

Shumsky Named to Promo Marketing’s Top Distributors List for Nine Years in a Row Boost Engagement LLC, dba Shumsky, is honored to once again be named a Top Distributor by Promo Marketing. After first being recognized in 2010, Shumsky has regularly made an appearance on the list each year since and is currently ranked in the top 50 distributors in the United States. For more than... - July 18, 2019 - Shumsky

Bison Production Company Announces Its New Bison Life Safety Awareness Blog Bison Production Company and its brands Safe Handler, Kleen Handler, Kleen Chef, Zayaan Health, Bison Life and Popular Life's main vision is to provide safety products across industries and every household. - July 17, 2019 - Bison Production Company

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

The Rug Truck: Now Offering The Disney Aladdin Collection by Safavieh The Rug Truck, a newly launched e-commerce website selling today’s top Area Rug brands at reduced prices, has recently expanded its extensive selection to include the special Disney Aladdin Collection. This new assortment by Safavieh features playful and imaginative displays of the beloved Disney... - June 12, 2019 - The Rug Truck

TFI Envision Delivers Playtex Baby™ Diaper Genie® Quick Caddy™ Edgewell Personal Care reached out to TFI Envision to create the new sub-brand logo and bilingual packaging carton for their new product innovation – the Playtex Baby™ Diaper Genie® Quick Caddy™ Mini Portable Diaper Pail. The logo for this line extension needed to communicate “on-the-go”... - June 12, 2019 - TFI Envision, Inc.

New Look to the Sunshine Clothesline Arms A recent upgrade is they are now rounding the outer ends of the Sunshine Clothesline Arms. - June 11, 2019 - G and G Clothesline

Havens to Open High End Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Orlando, Florida The Havens Gallery is opening for viewing in Fall of 2019. A Kitchen & Bath showroom at it's core, this Gallery will feature high end metal products, works of art, and a lounge area. - June 08, 2019 - Havens Metal

Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain Provides Longest-Lasting, Natural Finish for Hardwoods & Softwoods Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain was specifically-designed to provide long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture, while creating a naturally durable finish with exceptional color stability. Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and... - May 30, 2019 - Nova USA

SpringWell Water on a Mission to Tackle America’s Water Contamination Issues, One Home at a Time SpringWell Water, a company that specializes in water filtration and softening systems, is doing their part to combat the ongoing drinking-water problems that are plaguing homes and communities in America today. Water contamination in the United States goes far beyond Flint, Michigan. In fact, researchers... - April 29, 2019 - SpringWell Water

Appliance Repair Company in Panama City Beach Launches Mobile-Friendly Website to Meet Latest Trends A to Z Appliance Repair, an appliance repair company in Panama City Beach, Florida, is announcing the recent launch of their mobile-friendly website and accompanying Internet outreach campaign. This website and campaign are a result of the company's partnership with Prospect Genius, an online marketing... - April 28, 2019 - Prospect Genius

Garbo Glassware Announces They Will Unveil New Engraved Glass Products at the 125th Canton Fair Garbo Glassware announces they will unveil their new engraved glassware in Guangzhou; they include Diamond Design series, Interstellar series, Whiskey series, and Rose series, etc. - April 17, 2019 - Garbo Glassware

HelpHouse.com Adds Numerous Household Products, Launches a New Look eCommerce Store More than your typical registration; HelpHouse.com members can earn points and a reputation ranking where in-turn, these points can be applied towards future purchases. - April 12, 2019 - HelpHouse

Best Retail Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 23rd Annual WebAward Competition The 23rd annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including retail and shopping websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for retail and shopping websites to enter is May 31, 2019. - March 28, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

Atmosphoria Invites Consumers to Say Goodbye to Toxic Air Fresheners Atmosphoria's clean botanical ingredients are paving the way to a new home fragrance experience. - March 19, 2019 - Atmosphoria LLC

US Sanctions on Iran, a Direct Hit on the Persian Rug Industry, Says Damoka LA On August 6th, 2018, the United States said it would be reimposing economic sanctions against Iran; sanctions that were lifted under a 2015 nuclear accord. The 2015 resolution opened the Iranian market to free trade, creating an international boom in Iranian commodities, most notably its hand-woven carpets,... - March 12, 2019 - Damoka

Clear View Cups LLC Introduces New Sidesip Travel Drink Tumbler at the International Home + Housewares Show 2019 Clear View Cups LLC will have a booth at the Inventors Corner at the International Home + Housewares Show in Chicago from March 2-5 and will be showing the new Sidesip product. - March 01, 2019 - Clear View Cups LLC

South Carolina Outdoor Furniture Company on the Move Teak + Table Outdoor Living, a family owned and operated South Carolina business, is adding a third location. With stores located in Bluffton, SC and Pooler, GA, the company is expanding their reach with a third store in Charleston. Located at 1751 Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant, Teak + Table will... - February 17, 2019 - Teak + Table Outdoor Living

Reviuu Has Now Launched Its New Website Aimed at US Consumers Reviuu officially launched its new website this January, and is now ready to service US consumers in search of a new vacuum cleaner. - February 01, 2019 - Reviuu

Research Discovers a Primary Cause of Gender Bias in the Spirits Industry Evolving social norms and scientific research presents industry with market expansion opportunities. - January 29, 2019 - Arsilica, Inc.

Abrahamic Reunion England Promotes Peace with Apparel in Run Up to World Human Spirit Day Using t-shirts, sportswear, work wear and other accessories, we can all create more peace and harmony and creativity in our lives. All Peace Gifts Shop goods have a beautiful image or message. - January 25, 2019 - Abrahamic Reunion (England)

True Green Enterprises Manufactures the Best Straw Alternative to Plastic, PLA and Tree Made Paper Straws The United States goes through over 500 million plastic straws every day, according to Eco-Cycle, a United States-based nonprofit recycling organization. - January 21, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

From High Art to Hygge – a Scandinavian Throw Pillow Collection Brings Nature Indoors Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.

Golden Globe Nominees to Receive Covermade Easy Bed Making Comforters Celebrity Gift Event in Honor of Stars Nominated for Golden Globe Awards Features Covermade Comforters - January 05, 2019 - Covermade

Pipper Standard Awarded Multiple Patents in China for Natural Cleaning Technology Pipper Standard brand of natural household cleaning products awarded multiple Chinese patents, following similar patents awarded in Europe, the United States, and other countries in Asia. - November 29, 2018 - Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Introducing: The Biggest, Best Blanket Ever Made Fully funded in less than 8 Hours. The Biggest, Best Blanket Ever Made. - November 19, 2018 - Big Blanket Co

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces 2018 Black Friday Sale Rust Bullet, LLC announced their 2018 Black Friday Sale. The sale began 11/16/18 and concludes on 12/06/18. - November 17, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC

The Art of Broth Announces Expansion Into 75 Airport Locations The Art of Broth is gaining a national following of loyal customers, enjoying the Sipping Broths as an alternative to caffeinated coffee and tea. The Vegan and Low Calorie broths are now available in 3 flavors; Chicken, Beef and Vegetable and is now expanding its airport presence into 75 airport retail locations nationwide. - November 08, 2018 - The Art of Broth

The American Master Chef Order Welcomes Acero Cutlery by Winco as One of Its Founding Partner Sponsors The American Master Chef Order welcomes Acero Cutlery by Winco as one of its founding partner sponsors. Acero Cutlery by Winco presents a unique offering to the foodservice kitchen, a high quality forged cutlery line, at a price point affordable by all in the back of the house. Jason Hall, President... - October 29, 2018 - Winco