Household Products News
Clean up with news about household products, such as detergents, brooms, towels and disposable plates. Information covers new products, partnerships and news from companies, retailers and manufacturers specializing in products that are used in and around the home.
Cinnamon Rose Pottery Introduces One-of-a-Kind Handcrafted Stoneware Inspired by Art, Nature, and Timeless Design
Artist Brenda Mize is pleased to announce the launch of Cinnamon Rose Pottery on her primitives website, Cinnamon Rose Primitives. Her pottery is a new collection of handcrafted pottery celebrating individuality, artistry, and the beauty found in handmade work. - July 21, 2026 - Cinnamon Rose Primitives
Kole Imports Acquires Craig® Consumer Electronics Brand from Craig Electronics
Kole Imports has acquired the Craig® consumer electronics brand from Craig Electronics, marking a major expansion of its brand portfolio. Craig®, known for affordable electronics for over 60 years, will continue under Kole’s leadership. Kole plans to grow the brand globally and launch an expanded product lineup in 2027 focused on value and innovation. The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten, managing Partner of Westbridge Consulting (div. of Westbridge Licensing). - July 14, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
Melbourne Households Urged to Repair Fridges and Ovens Before Winter Energy Bills Rise
Appliances Repairs Online Reports Increased Demand for Fridge and Oven Repairs Across Melbourne - July 04, 2026 - Appliances Repairs Online
Appliance Works Named Most Professional Servicer of 2026 by United Appliance Servicers Association
Arizona's locally owned appliance repair company earns top national industry honor in the highly competitive 8+ technician category - recognizing outstanding professionalism, service quality, and operational excellence across the state. - June 05, 2026 - Appliance Works
SYOKAMI Achieves TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller Milestone; Debuts Professional 3-Piece Butcher Knife Set
SYOKAMI, a leading kitchenware brand, secures the TikTok Shop Top 10M Seller certification, validating its supply chain excellence. Concurrently, the brand expands its professional-grade lineup with the launch of a new 3-piece butcher knife set designed for high-performance home culinary use. - June 05, 2026 - Syokami
Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point
Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Kelly Eggers Receives New Business of the Year Award at Pilot Point Chamber Gala
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point. Kelly Eggers, founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co and Ranch & Co Interiors was awarded the 2025 New Business of the Year Award. - May 05, 2026 - Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
VIKING® Car Care Marks National Car Care Month by Highlighting 50+ Years of DIY Automotive Innovation
As April marks National Car Care Month, VIKING® Car Care highlights more than 50 years of innovation in premium automotive accessories. Engineered in St. Louis, Missouri, VIKING pioneered microfiber tools for DIY car care and is now the number one selling appearance accessory brand in the U.S., delivering durable, high‑performance products that help drivers maintain their vehicles with confidence. - April 02, 2026 - Schroeder and Tremayne
Glp-1 is Changing How America Eats, Not Just How Much - New Research from Upland Shows
New research from Upland finds that GLP-1’s real disruption isn’t caloric, it’s the behavioral shifts. Occasions collapse, what’s in grocery baskets shifts, and a fragile lapsed-user population is already reshaping food and beverage demand in ways most manufacturers have yet... - April 01, 2026 - Upland
Syokami Introduces Artsy Japanese Cleaver, Combining Functional Design with Contemporary Aesthetics
Syokami announces the release of its Artsy Japanese Cleaver, a multifunctional kitchen knife designed to integrate ergonomic handling with modern visual design. The product has previously ranked as a Best Seller on Amazon in its category. - March 31, 2026 - Syokami
Panda Bambu Expands Custom Wooden Cutlery Solutions for Global Buyers
As the plastics ban continues to tighten, the global demand for sustainable disposable tableware is increasing fast. In particular, private label products are becoming a key differentiated growth strategy for importers, wholesalers, and foodservice brands. Panda Bambu, a professional disposable... - March 25, 2026 - Panda Bambu
Clover Market Kicks Off 2026 Season in Chestnut Hill, PA on April 12
Award-winning open-air market returns for its 17th year on April 12 in Chestnut Hill PA with 90 curated handmade and vintage vendors, top food trucks, and live music. - March 20, 2026 - Clover Market
Diane Amos: One of the Longest-Running Spokespersons for a National Consumer Brand and a Cultural Icon
Diane Amos holds a rare distinction in advertising history as one of the longest-running spokespersons for a national consumer brand, having represented Pine-Sol® for more than 30 years. For more than three decades, Diane Amos transformed Pine-Sol into a symbol of authority, trust, and... - February 09, 2026 - Diane Amos
Life Cube Unveils the YURTi™ Shelter: the Ultimate Defense Against Cold-Weather Power Grid Failure
Life Cube Introduces Insulated Emergency Shelter for Cold-Weather Use Life Cube Inc. announced Tuesday the launch of the YURTi, a portable, insulated shelter designed to mitigate hypothermia risks during winter power outages and travel emergencies. The unit is engineered to maintain internal... - January 28, 2026 - Life Cube, Inc.
Aurja Launches a Design‑Forward Candle Brand Focused on Atmosphere, Not Trends
Aurja is a luxury candle brand created for those who view scent as an essential element of a well‑considered space. Designed with mood, atmosphere, and intentional living in mind, Aurja candles are crafted to enhance interiors through feeling rather than decoration. Each candle is developed to... - January 28, 2026 - Aurja
Award-Winning Kitchen Textile Company Kay Dee Designs Celebrates 75 Years in Business While Launching New 2026 Everyday & Holiday Collections
Kay Dee Designs, an award-winning wholesale supplier of kitchen textiles, is celebrating its 75th year in business with the release of its 2026 everyday & holiday catalogs, showcasing patriotic designs honoring America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, eco-conscious towels and drying mats made from recycled plastic bottles, and Flowers Everywhere, a new animal-themed portrait series by artist Mia Charro. - January 10, 2026 - Kay Dee Designs, Inc.
CapaBunga Launches Innovative Interlocking Trivets
Protect fragile kitchen counters and tables from heat with CapaBunga Interlocking Trivets. The innovative design allows you to create a custom size protective space on your countertops to fit any size of cookware. The beautiful design also serves as a functional table runner at the dinner table. - January 08, 2026 - CapaBunga
Decorum.pk Accelerates Style; Launches Express Delivery Service in Lahore and Across Pakistan
Premium home decor destination responds to customer demand, now delivering curated elegance to major cities within 72 hours. - January 01, 2026 - Decorum Pakistan
Shower Filter Specialists PureShowers Launch New Fixed Shower Head Shower Filter in Time for Christmas
PureShowers has launched a new Fixed Shower Head Shower Filter in time for Christmas. Designed for fixed shower setups, it features five spray settings and proven multistage filtration to help deliver cleaner, gentler shower water. - December 17, 2025 - PureShowers.co.uk
Justus Bath Expands Into Oklahoma City, Launches New Discounts for Seniors, Military & First Responders
Justus Bath brings its premium, fast-install bath solutions to Oklahoma City with special discounts for seniors, military members, and first responders. - December 14, 2025 - Justus Bath
NativePlants.us Launches as a Premier Online Native Plant Nursery for Spring 2026 Season
NativePlants.us is proud to announce its official launch as a new, specialized online plant nursery dedicated entirely to high-quality native plants. Just in time for the Spring 2026 planting season, the company opens its digital doors with a mission rooted in restoration, sustainability, and... - December 12, 2025 - Native Plants
Boston-Area Couple Flushes Boring Bathrooms Away with the “Throne Topper” — The Quirky New Home Product That Turns Every Flush Into a Moment of Joy
Flush-Activated Fun: Throne Topper Cures Boring Bathrooms. Boston-area couple Evan and Lisa Einstein launched Throne Topper, the interactive accessory that sits on your toilet tank. It springs to life with every flush—spinning, moving, and playing catchy hand-washing jingles. It's the unique, fun, and practical gift for the holiday season. - December 02, 2025 - Throne Topper
Rust Wood Trading Launches 16 Curated Specialty Stores for Global Market
Rust Wood Trading announces the January 1, 2026 launch of 16 curated online specialty stores serving customers across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia. Founded by Seattle entrepreneur Sandra Morgan, the collection includes themed stores ranging from The Pet Mercantile and Lavender Boutique to Christmas Time and Good Wigs. Each store offers carefully selected vintage and contemporary products with international shipping. - December 01, 2025 - Rust Wood Trading
Quality GE Dishwasher Parts Now Available for Every Home – HnK Parts
HnK Parts offers GE Dishwasher Parts with competitive prices to suit various budgets. It is simple for customers to find the right parts for their specific models and provides same-day shipping. - November 27, 2025 - HnKParts
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Flexaust® Streamlines Growth and Reduces Costs with PIM-Plus™ Data Management Platform
15% Reduction in Data Management Costs and 30% Increase in Product Visibility Achieved Within Months - November 10, 2025 - PIM-Plus
Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new Tampa location next to Cabinets To Go, offering customers a one-stop shop for flooring and cabinetry. The updated showroom features hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring, with expert staff ready to assist with design and installation. The company continues its commitment to quality products and exceptional service. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Rosie Makes Heating Pads the Cutest Part of Your Fall Routine
As cooler days roll in, Rosie is redefining comfort with a fresh take on heating pads that are both functional and irresistibly cute. Designed to blend warmth, wellness, and style, Rosie heating pads are the perfect cozy companion for crisp autumn nights, work-from-home days, and seasonal self-care... - September 23, 2025 - Feel Rosie
Empire Today® Appoints Charlie Lockyer as Chief Financial Officer
Empire Today, the leading provider of high-quality, affordable installed flooring solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Lockyer as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). - September 11, 2025 - Empire Today
ORL Introduces Natural Oral Care Kit Designed to Ease Dry Mouth and Oral Discomfort in GLP-1 and Cancer Treatment Patients
ORL, a leader in fluoride-free, non-toxic oral care, is proud to announce a line of natural products uniquely designed to protect and restore oral health—especially for those facing health challenges, such as chemotherapy, radiation, or the side effects of GLP-1 medications like Ozempic. As the popularity of GLP-1 medications continues to rise, many users are reporting unexpected oral health issues—often referred to as "Ozempic mouth." ORL helps rebalance the mouth's natural environment. - September 04, 2025 - ORL
Ocean Tides Expands to Walmart.com with New Holiday Gift Wrap and Craft Tissue Paper Multipacks
Ocean Tides, a veteran- and woman-owned business specializing in premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion includes the launch of new multipack collections, such as a festive red, white, and green set for seasonal gift wrapping and a sleek black, gold, and silver set for elegant occasions. With a growing product line available across major marketplaces, Ocean Tides continues to focus on providing quality and variety for creative projects nationwide. - August 29, 2025 - 4FC LLC
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy. - July 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
HnK Parts Expands Inventory with Newly Added LG Refrigerator Parts to Support Smarter, Energy-Efficient Kitchens
Now stocking the latest LG-certified refrigerator parts to ensure peak cooling performance and sustainable appliance care. - July 27, 2025 - HnKParts
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community. - July 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Power Up Your Kitchen: Premium Dacor Range Parts Now Available at HnK Parts
Upgrade your cooking experience with high-quality Dacor range parts from HnK Parts. Shop durable, OEM-compatible components designed for peak kitchen performance. - July 05, 2025 - HnKParts
Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings
Lumber Liquidators has added InstaCarpet tile to its flooring lineup, enhancing its range of DIY-friendly and affordable products. Designed for easy installation and durability, the carpet tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like basements and playrooms. The addition supports the company’s mission to offer practical, cost-effective solutions for homeowners and contractors while expanding design options and reinforcing its role as a leader in home improvement. - July 01, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Quoizel Promotes Rising Star Celine Diz to Product Manager, Blending Creative Vision with Strategic Discipline
Quoizel, a leading name in residential decorative lighting, is proud to announce the promotion of Celine Diz to the role of Product Manager. With a rare blend of creative ingenuity and analytical precision, Celine brings a unique right- and left-brain approach to product development that positions... - June 27, 2025 - Quoizel
Global Gifts Converge in East China - The 7th Shanghai International Gifts and Home Products Fair Empowers New Growth Opportunities
The 7th Shanghai International Gifts and Home Products Fair will be held from July 17-19, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Featuring 1,500 exhibitors and over 100,000 new products. - June 25, 2025 - RX
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Operations with New Distribution Center in Lawrenceburg, TN
Lumber Liquidators is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN, set to open in June 2026. This facility will centralize inventory, streamline operations, reduce lead times, and improve service. The expansion reflects strong company growth and a long-term commitment to efficient nationwide delivery and customer satisfaction. - June 10, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Franklin, TN
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new store in Franklin, TN at 1124 W McEwen Dr. Opened May 9, 2025, the location offers hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and more—plus expert design help and installation. CEO Jason Delves says the new store reflects the brand’s commitment to quality flooring at great prices. With hundreds of stores nationwide, Lumber Liquidators continues to lead in flooring value and service. - June 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric Expands to Little Rock, Arkansas
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric, a leading provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Little Rock, Arkansas. Seasoned Leader Brian Wood Appointed as General Manager of New Location. - June 03, 2025 - Paschal Air, Plumbing and Electric
TopDawg Recognized as One of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025 - Leading the Pack with Over 500,000 Products from 3,000+ Verified U.S. Suppliers
TopDawg, a trusted dropshipping platform serving more than 20,000 retailers, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025. With over 500,000 wholesale products and seamless integrations with major marketplaces like Shopify, eBay, and other top platforms,... - April 24, 2025 - TopDawg
PureShowers Launches World’s First AI Shower Filter Assistant Powered by ChatGPT
PureShowers.co.uk has launched Droplet, the world’s first AI assistant dedicated to helping shower filter shoppers. Powered by ChatGPT and trained on nearly 18 years of customer questions, reviews, blog posts, and expert knowledge, Droplet offers 24/7, conversational support tailored to individual needs. Unlike generic bots, Droplet understands real customer concerns and provides instant, helpful answers on topics like product selection, installation, and filter replacements. - April 14, 2025 - PureShowers.co.uk
BuyBestKitchenware.com Launches to Provide Comprehensive Reviews and Guides for All Kitchen Users
The new site, buybestkitchenware.com, was launched to help home cooks choose the best kitchen tools. It offers expert reviews, comparisons, and buying guides. - April 07, 2025 - Buy Best Kitchenware
Liquid 208 Announces Grand Opening, Bringing 30+ Years of Expertise in Landscape and Pest Services to the Treasure Valley
Liquid 208 proudly announces its grand opening, bringing over 30 years of combined expertise in landscape and pest services to the Treasure Valley. Founded by industry veterans Richard Parker and Mitch Guiberson, the company is committed to elevating outdoor spaces with superior craftsmanship, high-quality products, and innovative solutions. Offering a full range of services, Liquid 208 sets a new industry standard with its client-focused, detail-driven approach. - April 03, 2025 - Liquid 208 LLC.
Blessly Expands Home Services in Pittsburgh to Simplify Modern Living
Locally-owned company broadens offerings to meet growing demand for streamlined home solutions. - March 27, 2025 - Blessly
Swiss Diamond Cookware Enters US Corporate Incentive Market
Unlike most consumer brands distributed in the corporate marketplace for incentives, rewards, and recognition, this maker of premium cookware has entered the market with a corporate sales web site linked from its home page. - March 16, 2025 - Swiss Made Brands USA., Inc.