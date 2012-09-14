New Monthly Puzzle Book Service Launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers

Press Releases Puzzles For Puzzlers Press Release

A new service offering five brand new puzzle books per month has just been launched by Puzzles For Puzzlers sending new books every month directly to subscribers for them to print and use at home.

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom, December 12, 2019 --(



To celebrate the launch of their new club, Puzzles For Puzzlers is delighted to announce a special offer for new members. Puzzles For Puzzlers is offering the first month's membership of the club for just $1.00.



Puzzles For Publishers offers a wide variety of puzzles books including sudoku puzzles, word searches, cryptograms, word matches and anagrams and all the books supplied to its members are brand new and unavailable elsewhere.



"We realise that a lot of people are highly enthusiastic about solving puzzles but with most puzzle books costing between $4.95 and $10 or more each their passion can become a little expensive so we have created The Puzzles For Puzzlers Club to make their hobby more affordable. This service enables our members to get five new books each month, delivered directly to their inbox, for the price of one book. It is proving to be very popular with puzzle lovers and with our $1.00 offer they just can't go wrong," said spokesperson Séraphine Marie.



Séraphine Marie

00 44 07757 543266



seraphinemarie@puzzlesforpuzzlers.com



