Discover How to Power Up After Experiencing Depression by Exciting New Author Adam Bowcutt, Co-Founder of Xnforce; Focused on Proactive Mental Health to Save Lives

New Book released that helps men from 18-45 years that have experienced depression and are now lacking confidence.

New York, NY, December 12, 2019 --(



With suicide, depression and anxiety becoming a massive problem in today’s society, Bowcutt felt the need to write a book that would equip readers the knowledge and courage they will need as they go through debilitating experiences in life.



“One million beautiful humans taking their own lives around the world every year. That's one life lost to suicide every forty seconds. This is preventable. I am a father and I almost took my own life. I was literally on the precipice of doing so. If I did, my son Zachary would not have had his father to love and care for him, and to share fun times with, to be a role model for. There are millions of sons and daughters, families and communities that suffer as a result of depression and ultimately suicide. It is now my life mission to help save and change 500,000 lives from suicide one life at a time. This is what inspired me to write this important book,” the author reveals.



“CONFIDE: The New Psychology of Confidence” offers step-by-step methods and practical advice to help build solid confidence. Gleaned from his personal experiences, Bowcutt reveals tried and tested methods on how to power up after experiencing depression. The book also contains a secret chapter that readers must do some work to find the code to access it and reap the rewards in the end.



This practical guidebook is geared towards those who want to build stronger mental health. It promotes independent thinking, self-awareness, critical thinking skills, self-leadership, motivation and most importantly, confidence.



“CONFIDE: The New Psychology of Confidence”

By Adam Bowcutt

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781796005745

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 202 pages | ISBN 9781796005738

E-Book | 202 pages | ISBN 9781796005721

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the Author

Adam Bowcutt

614-424-2728



www.adambowcutt.com.au



