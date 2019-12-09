Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event

Desktop Alert is the only U.S. Company certified by DISA for IP-Based Mass Notification (attached). Worldwide U.S. Military organizations such as U.S. Northern Command, The United States National Guard, The United States Military Academy at West Point, Multi-National Forces in IRAQ and Afghanistan, The U.S. Air Force, The U.S. Army now utilize the Desktop Alert mass notification platform daily for their organization’s emergency communication requirements. Desktop Alert can contact thousands of users with desktop alerts and require receipt confirmation of the message. Those not verified can then be listed on a report and/or sent as a "Target Package" to be automatically contacted by other means such as email, SMS, phone calls and other devices. Chatham Borough, NJ, December 09, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Desktop Alert, Inc. , a New Jersey an industry-leading provider of emergency and day-to-day mass communication solutions, today announced it has been named a six time Platinum Winner to the 2019 "Astors" Homeland Security Awards. The "ASTORS" Awards Luncheon featured an impassioned and compelling keynote address by William (Bill) Bratton, former police commissioner of the NYPD twice, the BPD, and former chief of the LAPD, on the history of policing in America and the evolution of critical communication capabilities in our post 9/11 landscape.ASTORS nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, and comparison to other industry technologies as part of the criteria.· Best Emergency Response Program for Federal/State or Local· Best Indoor Emergency Help Station/Technology· Best Mobile Connect Solution (no subscription required)· Best Municipal/County Security Program· Extraordinary Leadership and Innovation Award· New Mass Notification Product of the Year Award – Alyssa's Law In-A-Box “We are honored to have had these awards bestowed upon our company. It all comes down to happy customers and a happy team. Our portfolio of mass notification products and services have become a formidable hybrid offering with wide ranging solutions that serve all markets,” said Howard Ryan, Founder Desktop Alert Inc.About Desktop Alert: http://www.desktopalert.net Desktop Alert is the only U.S. Company certified by DISA for IP-Based Mass Notification (attached). Worldwide U.S. Military organizations such as U.S. Northern Command, The United States National Guard, The United States Military Academy at West Point, Multi-National Forces in IRAQ and Afghanistan, The U.S. Air Force, The U.S. Army now utilize the Desktop Alert mass notification platform daily for their organization’s emergency communication requirements. Desktop Alert can contact thousands of users with desktop alerts and require receipt confirmation of the message. Those not verified can then be listed on a report and/or sent as a "Target Package" to be automatically contacted by other means such as email, SMS, phone calls and other devices.