State & Local Government News
News pertaining and targeted to the legislative, executive and judicial branches of state government as well as county, school board and municipal leaders and government employees. Learn about local initiatives, task forces, legislation, leadership, government contracts and more.
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Black Women's Roundtable to Release Part II of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll, Examining Black Women's Political Outlook Ahead of the 2026 Midterm Elections
Who: National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s (NCBCP) Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in partnership with The Root. What: On the 61st Anniversary of the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation's Black Women's Roundtable (BWR) in... - July 31, 2026 - NCBCP
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)
A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com
Media Source Launches Open Shelf Reviews, Expanding Book Review Coverage for Independent Authors and Small Presses
Media Source, LLC, parent company of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild announced the launch of Open Shelf Reviews, a new service dedicated to reviewing independently published and small-press books. - July 23, 2026 - Media Source
Public Opposition to Flock AI Surveillance Grows as DeFlockILM Petition Reaches 1,182 Signatures in New Hanover County
A growing grassroots movement in New Hanover County is challenging the use of Flock Safety’s automated license plate reader cameras, with 1,182 residents signing a petition urging officials to cancel the county’s Flock contract and strengthen oversight of surveillance technology. The citizen-led group DeFlockILM argues that ALPR systems quietly collect detailed location data on thousands of innocent people, creating privacy and civil‑liberty risks without meaningful public input. - July 20, 2026 - DeFlockILM
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
John Whitford Communications Becomes Authorized Reseller of DSI for Business Internet
John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, is now bringing Internet to business clients as an Authorized sub-agent of DSI. - June 26, 2026 - John Whitford Communications
Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy. Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise... - June 18, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Pastor Frank Henderson Launches Rocky Mount Pulse, a New Citizen-Focused Website and App Built to Bring Clarity, Transparency, and Encouragement to Rocky Mount
Rocky Mount Pulse is a fresh new website designed to engage the citizens and leaders of the city in ways that lead to the erasure of misinformation and disinformation, unifies the city, and brings calm to the souls of those that are presently living with fear and anxiety about the cities current state of affairs. - June 04, 2026 - EPIC Fellowship Church
Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Releases Comprehensive Study of Short Term Rentals and their Impact Across the Kansas City Region
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released one of the most comprehensive regional studies of short-term rentals (STRs) ever conducted in the United States. This study provides a data-driven look at how this growing sector is shaping the broader Kansas City metro... - May 30, 2026 - KCRAR
METY Highlights New Study on Student Self-Assessment Method Linked to Higher Scores Among Nigerian Secondary Students
METY Technology is highlighting a newly published IJSSER study co-authored by Dr. John Leddo that examined a 10-minute Cognitive Structure Analysis self-assessment routine among senior secondary students in Nigeria. The study’s findings are relevant to METY’s work developing MyEdMaster, an adaptive learning and self-assessment platform. - May 28, 2026 - METY
Karen Poznanski Announces Run for TVUSD School Board, Promising Stability and Lawful Governance
Longtime educator and community advocate Karen Poznanski has announced her candidacy for the Temecula Valley Unified School District Board of Education, Trustee Area 3. A public school teacher and doctoral student in education policy, Poznanski says her campaign will focus on restoring professionalism, lawful governance, transparency, and student-centered leadership while moving the district away from political conflict and toward stability and trust. - May 28, 2026 - Karen Poznanski for TVUSD
Study: Concrete Local Work Moderates Partisanship Among Rural Residents
In a time of widespread partisan animosity across much of the United States, a just-released study of the Community Works initiative demonstrates that sustained, concrete, non-political work in rural communities reduces the intensity of partisan polarization when compared with similar... - May 17, 2026 - Rural Urban Bridge Initiative
New York Immigration Attorney Alena Shautsova Secures Rare Gubernatorial Pardon for Immigration Client
Immigration attorney Alena Shautsova successfully secured a rare and extraordinary gubernatorial pardon for her client as part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent clemency initiative, in which only 19 individuals statewide received pardons. The pardon grants critical relief from the... - May 13, 2026 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova
Minnesota Company Launches Free Behavioral Health Directory with 34,000+ Providers
Fluency Digital Inc. launches a free online multilingual directory of 34,900+ mental health and substance use providers across Minnesota. The platform includes a guided search tool, cost estimator, and payer-facing compliance tools that detect ghost networks and directory inaccuracies before CMS does. - May 13, 2026 - Fluency Digital
SAFE Alliance to Close Forensic Exam Program; Advocacy and Survivor Support Continue Without Interruption
SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026, marking the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in Austin's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Austin/Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives. - May 06, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
Nonprofit Launches Free Toolkit to Boost Fresh Food Donations Across All 50 States
AmpleHarvest.org has launched a free toolkit for local, county and state officials to help connect gardeners who grow surplus produce with food pantries that need it. The toolkit, available at no cost to governments, is designed for mayors, county executives, public health departments and state... - May 05, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Clubhouse International and Fountain House Announce 4th Annual Clubhouse Week of Action for May 4 - 8
Clubhouse International and Fountain House are leading the 4th Annual U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action, a nationwide initiative during Mental Health Awareness Month that highlights the Clubhouse Model and engages policymakers, communities, and partners in advancing mental health recovery. - May 04, 2026 - Clubhouse International
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 01, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Katie S. Worsham Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Katie S. Worsham of Arlington, Texas, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in government. About Katie S. Worsham Katie S. Worsham is a retired director of community planning with the U.S. Department of Housing and... - April 28, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Niccole Pazos Spearheads Effort to Protect 84 South Sunrise Community from Proposed Hotel Development
Niccole Pazos spearheaded efforts alongside 84 South Sunrise residents to protect their community from a proposed hotel development, a grassroots initiative recognized by the Sun Sentinel for its impact. - April 21, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Willamette Valley Moving Highlights Ongoing Concerns About Uncertified Household Goods Movers in Oregon
As Oregon updates enforcement rules for household goods movers, Willamette Valley Moving is encouraging consumers to verify mover certification and understand the protections that apply when hiring a licensed company. - April 16, 2026 - Willamette Valley Moving, Inc.
Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Platform, a Panic Button Solution with Real-Time Visibility and Self-Management
Punch Rescue announced the launch of its Rescue Card Platform, a unified emergency communications system designed for real-world conditions. The platform provides real-time visibility into device health and location, along with self-management capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor and control safety infrastructure without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. - April 15, 2026 - Punch Rescue
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
"Stop the Draft": Congressional Candidate Eric J. Troutman Makes Heading Off Any Military Draft Effort Centerpiece of Campaign
Troutman Vows to Stop Any Draft After New Law Makes Automatic Draft Registration A Requirement Starting December, 2026 - April 13, 2026 - Troutman For America
California Coast Credit Union Named Official Financial Services Provider for the City of San Diego Under New Five-Year Agreement
California Coast Credit Union, San Diego’s longest serving credit union, today announced a new five-year partnership agreement with the City of San Diego designating Cal Coast as the Official Financial Services Provider for the City. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to financial... - April 09, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Now Available: 2026 Voter Guide California Congressional District 47 (Orange County, Irvine, Laguna, Lake Forest, Aliso Viejo, Dana Point)
Troutman For America Campaign Provides Voter Guide to Help Voters Make Sense of Newly Redistricted California 47th Congressional District Following Prop 50 - April 09, 2026 - Troutman For America
Albany County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Albany County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This... - April 08, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
"I am not Interested": Attorney Eric J. Troutman Issues Statement Saying He Would Decline Attorney General Role if Offered Following Bondi Firing
Troutman Cites Need for Justice Department Independence and Congressional Run in Statement Following Bondi Firing - April 03, 2026 - Troutman For America
Former Child Bride Turned TN Housing Commissioner, Eva Romero Announces Campaign for Tennessee State House, District 60
Old Hickory Realtor, Entrepreneur and Governor Appointee Enters TN House Race, Pledges Roads, Schools, and Safety Over Partisan Politics. - March 21, 2026 - Eva Romero for State Representative
Open Registration for CMG Alliance + CAPCC’s "Empowered to Win Government Contracts" Program
CMG Alliance and the California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce (CAPCC) launched the fully funded Empowered to Win Government Contracts Program across 21 states, helping growth-stage businesses compete for contracts. Participants receive workshops, AI tools, and up to 10 hours of 1:1 consulting. Running through August 31, 2026, the program focuses on execution, proposal development, and winning contracts. - March 18, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors Endorses Together KC and Supports Renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax
The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) today announced its official endorsement of Together KC, a citywide coalition advocating for the renewal of Kansas City’s Earnings Tax. As part of this commitment, KCRAR will contribute $25,000 to support the coalition’s... - March 15, 2026 - KCRAR
Convexus Launches Platform to Turn Civic Dialogue Into Coordinated Action
New platform helps communities move from discussion to consensus and action through structured dialogue and AI-assisted facilitation. - March 13, 2026 - Merrill Keating
Anita Denise Evans Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Anita Denise Evans of Madera, California, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her contributions and dedication to city government and public service. About Anita Denise Evans Anita Denise Evans made history in Madera, California, as the first African... - March 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Los Angeles Opportunity Fund Wins Court Battle, Advances 64-Unit Affordable Housing Development Under ED1 at 800 Lorraine Blvd., Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Opportunity Fund, LLC, the developer of a six-story, 64-unit low-income housing project in the Windsor Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, has prevailed in a lawsuit filed by a neighborhood association aimed at stopping the project. - March 03, 2026 - Los Angeles Opportunity Fund, LLC
Early Voting Tops One Million as New Survey Highlights Independent Voters’ Role in 2026 Texas Primaries
More than one million early ballots cast in Texas as a survey shows a potential for Independents to shape the coming midterms. - February 26, 2026 - BallotReady
Texas Independents Send Early Signal: Policy Alignment Alone is Not Enough
New statewide U.S. Senate primary research finds collaborative versus combative tone and alignment with President Trump shape independent support in both Democratic and Republican contests. - February 19, 2026 - BallotReady
Anita Denise Evans Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Anita Denise Evans of Madeira, California, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her contributions and dedication to city government and public service. About Anita Denise Evans Evans is a councilwoman serving within city government, where she is... - February 19, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
POWER Applauds Introduction of SAFE Act to Strengthen Oversight of Temporary Staffing Agencies and Protect California Workers
California is one of the few large labor markets that does not currently require comprehensive statewide registration and licensing of temporary staffing agencies before they begin operations. (See attached chart) - February 12, 2026 - POWER
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign
Law Enforcement Officer Rita Goulet Announces Formation of Integrity Autosports for 2026 ARCA Racing Campaign, New team, New vision, new sponsors. - February 11, 2026 - Brian Weber Racing
Saratoga Medical Center Evolves Into Saratoga Ascend, Marking a New Era of Growth
Saratoga Medical Center announces the national expansion of its DBA, Saratoga Ascend, delivering integrated healthcare, IT, and life sciences solutions and staffing services to federal, state, and military agencies across the United States. - February 04, 2026 - Saratoga Ascend
CMG Alliance Launches Integrated Opportunity Management Platform with Artificial Intelligence to Streamline Government Contracting
CMG Alliance has launched a new integrated opportunity management platform that combines expert-led opportunity sourcing with AI-driven decision support to simplify government contracting. The unified system replaces multiple tools with one secure environment, helping contractors focus on qualified, winnable opportunities while managing the full lifecycle from evaluation to award tracking. - February 02, 2026 - CMG Alliance
iGrad Partners with Arkansas Financial Education Commission to Launch Enrich Financial Wellness Platform
iGrad has partnered with the Arkansas Financial Education Commission (AFEC) to deliver Enrich, a free, unbiased financial wellness platform designed to help Arkansans build practical money skills, strengthen financial confidence, and make informed decisions for the future. Accessible anytime on desktop or mobile, the platform offers interactive, self-paced financial education tailored to each user’s unique needs and stage in life. - January 21, 2026 - iGrad
Valley Attorney Gabriel Vadasz Announces Launch of Bid for Arizona House Seat in LD4
Valley attorney Gabriel Vadasz has announced his candidacy for the Arizona House in Legislative District 4, running to restore conservative values, reduce the cost of living, and limit government overreach. Focused on affordability, fiscal discipline, and personal liberty, Vadasz is committed to putting families and small businesses first and says it’s time to Make Arizona Great Again. - January 20, 2026 - Gabriel Vadasz for Arizona House
California Asian Pacific Chamber of Commerce Launches the Empower Program to Support Small Businesses in Government Contracting
CAPCC has launched Empower, a cost-free, multi-state business development program helping small businesses prepare for and pursue government contracts. Funded by MBDA and CalOSBA and delivered with CMG Alliance across 21 states, Empower provides webinars, one-on-one technical assistance, and digital tools to strengthen contracting readiness and support long-term business growth. - January 13, 2026 - CMG Alliance
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma