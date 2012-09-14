PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

California Mayor Moves Into Shelter for the Homeless Riverside, CA Mayor Rusty Bailey has already spent 15 nights in the shelter to raise awareness for meaningful short-term and long-term housing strategies in the city. - December 20, 2019 - Pallet

MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

"The John Fresolo Saga" Nominated for 2019 Benjamin Franklin Book Award NEB Publishing today announced its new book, "The John Fresolo Saga," by author Richard F. Wright has been nominated in the category of Politics and Current Events of the 2019 IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program. - December 18, 2019 - NEB Publishing

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC

Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Stop Fuel Card Fraud with the New BlueArrow Fuel App BlueArrow Telematics is proud to announce the release of their proprietary fuel card integration App, BlueArrow Fuel that automates and monitors fuel card use and abuse with one simple, convenient application. - December 06, 2019 - BlueArrow Telematics

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

BOLDplanning Inc. Announces Naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer; Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board BOLDplanning Inc., the nation’s frontrunner in preparedness planning consulting and software, announced today the naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer and Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wold, an original company co-founder and majority shareholder, will head an expanding... - November 20, 2019 - BOLDplanning

Army Veteran and Business Leader Talks About Veterans Day Make a commitment to serve others this Veterans Day. - November 11, 2019 - Leading Points Corporation

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

AMMI Managed Hotels Are Honoring Veterans Nov. 11 with Free Hotel Room Stay Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels. Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management

AppIt Ventures Announces Its Partnership on the myColorado™ App AppIt Ventures is proud to announce the public release of the myColorado™ app, the official digital ID and digital wallet application for the State of Colorado. myColorado™ provides residents with secure and convenient access to state services anytime, anywhere. The Colorado Digital ID, enables citizens to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver license or state identification (ID) card and display it on their smartphone for proof of identification, age, and address within CO. - October 31, 2019 - AppIt Ventures

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

Indiana State Senator Karen Tallian and State Representative Pat Boy Coming to Discussion Over Dinner The public is invited to attend a free community conversation with Indiana State Senator Karen Tallian and State Representative Pat Boy. - October 24, 2019 - The Pax Center

New Blockbuster THE SERPENT’S THRONE Claims to Leak Secret Intelligence on the Coming Collapse of the Biosphere and Civilization International author V.S. Marlowe has just released THE SERPENT’S THRONE, a new blockbuster book claiming to leak secret government intelligence that shows the battle to save earth’s climate -- and human civilization -- has been lost. Marlowe, who previously surfaced THE LAST MESSIAH, a... - October 23, 2019 - Sinbad Books

Rishi Kumar Proposed Municipilization of PG&E Democratic Candidate for United States Congress in California District 18 Rishi Kumar issued the following statement on recent citizen concerns regarding PG&E’s power outages across the state: “Public Safety power shutoffs have become a PR nightmare for PG&E while creating a huge... - October 19, 2019 - Rishi Kumar for Congress 2020

Nobel Systems and Multi-Energy Group Announce Strategic Partnership Nobel Systems, a leader in Real-Time Map-based Water/Wastewater Operations and Asset Management solutions and Multi-Energy Group, a leading program management with over twenty years of experience in the water and wastewater treatment industries, have announced a strategic partnership to provide sales,... - October 19, 2019 - Nobel Systems Inc.

Immigration Voice Announces Disappointment in Senator Durbin’s Blockade of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 Immigration Voice, a national non-profit organization with over 130,000 members that advocates for the alleviation of restrictions on employment, travel, and working conditions faced by legal high-skilled immigrants in the United States working as doctors, researchers, scientists, and engineers at many... - October 18, 2019 - Immigration Voice

Atlanta Entrepreneur Summit to Feature Business Pitch Contest for Women Founders, December 16 Summit to bring together more than 500 business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with focus on business growth and access to capital. - October 18, 2019 - Thinkzilla Consulting Group LLC

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

Recognition for Proclamation of November 1 as Electa Quinney Day Electa Quinney was Stockbridge-Munsee tribal member who was the first female teacher and first teacher in a free public school in Wisconsin. - October 14, 2019 - Stockbridge-Munsee Community

Americans and the Holocaust Traveling Exhibition Coming to Scott County Public Library The Scott County Public Library has been chosen to host Americans and the Holocaust, a traveling exhibition from the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association. The exhibit dates will be February 24 through April 7, 2021. The Scott County Public Library is honored to be the only library in Kentucky to have been chosen to host this exhibition. - October 10, 2019 - Scott County Public Library

Nationally Recognized Procurement Leader Jason Soza Joins Government Sourcing Solutions as Vice President, West Government Sourcing Solutions announced that it has hired the highly accomplished former Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) of the State of Alaska, Jason Soza, as Vice President, West. Soza joins GSS with 20 years of experience in public procurement, starting as a frontline buyer for Alaska and ascending... - October 05, 2019 - Government Sourcing Solutions

"What the Hell is Going On? A Primer to Understanding Our World in the Age of Trump" by Cameron Cowan The premise of the book was simple. How to figure out what is going on and define that and explain it. Many people have been wondering, since 2016 what exactly is going on? The mainstream media is offering a milquetoast explanation and Cameron Cowan offers this new book to bring some clarity to the present political environment. - October 01, 2019 - Widgery Omnimedia

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

AdvaMed, MITA, MDMA and a Broad Coalition of Stakeholders Urge Congress to Permanently Repeal the Medical Device Tax The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed), the Medical Device Manufacturers Association (MDMA), the Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) and a broad coalition of medical innovators, physician inventors, patient groups, and others sent a letter to congressional leadership today... - September 24, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

15th Annual World Rivers Day Set for September 22nd - World Rivers Day Celebrates the Values of Rivers, Increases Awareness, and Encourages River Conservation World Rivers Day 2019, set for September 22 (always the fourth Sunday in September), is a global celebration of our rivers. The event strives to increase public awareness of the values of our waterways while also promoting the need for sound river stewardship. The day's festivities will range from stream clean-ups and habitat restoration activities to educational programs and community riverside celebrations. More than 70 countries and millions of people will participate. - September 16, 2019 - World Rivers Day

John Canning & Co. Completes Restoration of Fulton County Common Pleas Courtroom in Wauseon, OH John Canning & Co.’s restoration project at the Fulton County Common Pleas Courtroom has been added to the list of successfully performed courtroom restorations completed by John Canning & Co. Plans for the Common Pleas Court restoration included painting and plastering; refurbishing the... - September 14, 2019 - John Canning & Co.

MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

GBS Selects Larry Gibson as New Regional Marketing Director In order to better serve an increasing client base in northern Missouri and eastern Kansas, Group Benefit Services (GBS) has selected Larry Gibson as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for these regions. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to add Mr. Gibson to our expanding team,” said... - September 10, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Final 3 Weeks for the Upcoming Defence Exports Conference 2019 SMi Reports: The 14th annual Defence Exports conference attracts global acknowledgement with only 3 weeks left until the event this September in Amsterdam. - September 05, 2019 - SMi Group

2019 Espionage Research Institute International (ERII) Counterespionage Conference The 2019 ERII Counterespionage Conference Will Convene TSCM, Counterintelligence and Counterespionage Professionals to Discuss Key Issues, View Equipment Demonstrations and Network with Colleagues on September 12-14, 2019 in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. - September 03, 2019 - Espionage Research Institute International

Future Service Dog Named in Memory of Tyngsborough Police Officer Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - September 02, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

University of Florida Announces $25,000 Collier Prize for State Government Accountability Nathan S. Collier, founder and chairman of The Collier Companies headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, has funded the $25,000 Collier Prize for Journalism at the University of Florida. - August 30, 2019 - The Collier Companies

Rancher, Logger, Author and Naturalist William E. Simpson II Disagrees with DOI's Plan of Burning America; Says It Adds to Mismanagement of Wild Horses Is burning and deforesting America’s public lands a genuine solution for wildfire? Or is it something along the lines we saw in Brazil, where forests were destroyed to create more livestock grazing? - August 28, 2019 - Wildhorse Ranch Productions

ROANEnet Supports All Recommendations in the REU Study ROANEnet (roanenet.org), a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing affordable and reliable internet access and digital literacy in Roane County, responded to the release of the Rockwood Electric Utility (REU) report today. “We are encouraged at the results of the study,” said Dayle... - August 28, 2019 - ROANEnet

Harris County Public Library Collaborates with Community Partners to Develop Tomball Innovation Lab Harris County Public Library is excited to announce plans for a transformative new resource for the Tomball community: a public Innovation Lab. The Tomball Innovation Lab will be a public Maker Lab offering advanced technologies and services that will allow area inventors, artists, entrepreneurs and... - August 28, 2019 - Harris County Public Library

Harris County Public Library Launches a New, Enhanced Website to Encourage New Library Users Harris County Public Library (HCPL) has launched a new website for current library users, as well as Harris County residents who might be less familiar with the wide range of materials and services the library offers. The new website was designed and developed to heighten the library’s online presence... - August 24, 2019 - Harris County Public Library

Institute of Hazardous Materials Management Launches Media Service The Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM) has certified over 16,000 hazardous materials and dangerous goods professionals in the last 35 years. Based on the extraordinary capabilities of these professionals, IHMM seeks to assist the news media with expert commentary any time a hazardous materials incident occurs. - August 23, 2019 - Institute of Hazardous Materials Management

Desktop Alert Products Added to Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) The Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL) approval of the Desktop Alert, Inc. Total Alert Rel. 5.x TN 1716702 Desktop Review (DTR) #2 as a Net-Centric Alerting System (NCAS) has been granted. - August 22, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

Alleged Victim of Childhood Sexual Abuse Files Lawsuit Against San Dimas Jehovah’s Witness Congregation Lawsuit is Part of an Expanding Series of Cases Against the Jehovah’s Witnesses Alleging Failure to Protect Children from Known Abusers - August 21, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

State Funeral for World War II Vets Names Co-Chairs for Texas Campaign Susana Rabel, David Valaer to lead efforts in generating public support for final salute to veterans of the Greatest Generation. - August 21, 2019 - State Funeral for WWII Vets

GBS Selects Galen Floyd as New Regional Marketing Director In order to meet the growing demands for Group Benefit Services (GBS) programs, GBS has selected Galen Floyd as Regional Marketing Director (RMD) for the southwest Missouri region. - August 21, 2019 - Group Benefit Services, Inc.

Dr. Lois Jordan Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Dr. Lois Jordan of Hendersonville, Tennessee has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of education and politics. Each month they feature women to... - August 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Kustom Signals Announces Cloud Storage for Law Enforcement Kustom Signals, Inc. announced today their new cloud storage model for Law Enforcement (LE). Cloud storage for evidentiary files has become expected in the marketplace, but is it really in the best financial interest of the end user? Kustom Signals offers a unique approach to cloud storage that keeps... - August 19, 2019 - Kustom Signals, Inc.

"Not As Tough As You Think" Wins Award for Best Dramatic Short Story "Not As Tough As You Think" is in the Narrative Short Film category. The film is about how pressure and pride can converge; and when they do, bad things can happen. The story takes place over a day in the lives of four teens, where a series of bad decisions and poor judgment lead to a senseless act of gun violence. - August 10, 2019 - Transformation Techniques, Inc.