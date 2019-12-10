MarketCurrents Publishes Its Fall Real Estate Edition 2019

Press Releases MarketCurrents Press Release

“These forums are the benchmark of how family office investors trade their best ideas, in a closed-door, targeted setting. We find the most active family offices prefer these shorter, curated and structured programs to be able to share and convoke with other investors and strategic partners. BayBrook Capital as well as Shearman & Sterling were the ideal partners to compliment the program and we are grateful to them and our investor friends for their support and education to this sector,” commented, Sumehr Sondhi of MarketCurrents LLC. New York, NY, December 10, 2019 --( PR.com )-- MarketCurrents Wealth Management, the leading b2b information and events business, published its Fall Edition focused on real estate trends for family offices.The publication was based on its Fall Dinner held at the Penn Club on November 5th in New York City.Over 25 family offices convened at the dinner, which featured an all-star panel including Todd Rich of Declaration Capital, Sherry Witter of The Witter Family Offices, Sasha Bernier of Cheltenham Investments. Kris Feranti of Shearman & Sterling provided legal expertise. BayBrook Capital was represented by Robert Gallinaro and Mark Gallinaro who presented their views on the overall real estate market, that they have been involved in for generations."We would like to thank MarketCurrents for creating a forum that encourages open and thoughtful dialogue among the participants. We appreciated the chance to share our thoughts on the current market and where we see opportunities today," Mark Gallinaro, Founding Principal of BayBrook Capital"Throughout my 45 year real estate career, market risk has always been a concern. However, when executed correctly, high quality, well located real estate with moderate leverage has stood the test of time and provided financial security for investors." - Robert Gallinaro, Founding Principal of BayBrook CapitalEach panelist shared how they source deals in a competitive market, the nitty gritty of negotiating transactions and the best practices and challenges involved in the process. The panel wrapped up with a discussion on the pros and cons of Opportunity Zone investments.“These forums are the benchmark of how family office investors trade their best ideas, in a closed-door, targeted setting. We find the most active family offices prefer these shorter, curated and structured programs to be able to share and convoke with other investors and strategic partners. BayBrook Capital as well as Shearman & Sterling were the ideal partners to compliment the program and we are grateful to them and our investor friends for their support and education to this sector,” commented, Sumehr Sondhi of MarketCurrents LLC. Contact Information MarketCurrents

