Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020


New Tripoli, PA, December 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.

“Micron’s 1z nm node bit output will increase from 6% at the end of September 2019 to 28% in 2020,” reported Dr. Robert Castellano, President of The Information Network. “In 2020, Micron will be the only company manufacturing DRAMs at the more advanced 1α nm, with 2% of its bit output at this smaller dimensional node.”

“Micron transitioned from the 1y nm note to the 1z nm node during a period when the memory industry was mired in dropping revenues, plummeting DRAM and NAND prices, and high levels of inventory,” added Dr. Castellano.

According to the report, the major advantage of moving to smaller nodes is lower cost, while delivering substantially higher bit density, and significant performance enhancements. Micron's 1z nm 16Gb DDR4 product achieves approximately a 40% reduction in power consumption compared to previous generations of 8Gb DDR4-based products. These mobile DRAM solutions can extend battery life while supporting ultra-high definition videos, AI, and machine learning on next-generation 5G flagship smartphones.

Contact: Dr. Robert N. Castellano, 610-737-7596
