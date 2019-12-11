Dingtone Makes Quick Strides in India as Most Cell Phone Plans Get Costlier

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Dingtone, Inc. Press Release

Dingtone saw a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone in the past week due to the over 40% cell phone service hike. More and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market.

San Jose, CA, December 11, 2019 --(



The Indian telecom industry is currently abuzz with the recent announcement by its leading players to increase the cost of their service plans. Some of the new mobile plans from Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are up to 42% more expensive compared to their previous service plans. The world’s second largest country in terms of population, India, has a mobile subscriber base of more than 1.1 billion users. This action undoubtedly put millions of Indian people into a dilemma.



Following the recent market developments, popular low cost calling and texting app, Dingtone has experienced a sharp increase in the number of Indians signing up and using Dingtone. Official sources reveal that Dingtone’s user base has increased by 3w+/per day since the hiked tariffs were announced. Using this app, more and more Indian consumers are now enjoying cheaper or even free phone calls as well as sending texts. This is why Dingtone looks all set to make a serious impact in the evolving Indian telecom market.



Over 30 million users around the world have already voted Dingtone as the best mobile app for calling. Interestingly, Dingtone users don’t spend any money whatsoever for making calls or sending texts. Instead, credits are used for both calls and texts. Users are offered plenty of opportunities to earn free credits, such as daily check in, watching videos, playing games, completing offers, inviting friends, lottery and many others.



Some of the top benefits enjoyed by Dingtone users include, but is not limited to

- Low-cost phone calls to any mobile and landline, no cell minutes needed

- Low-cost SMS to anyone and receive texts from any number all over the world

- Unlimited free calls and texts between Dingtone friends

- Multiple phone numbers to choose from, if a 2nd line needed

- Ultra-clear voice quality with dedicated VoIP network

- Other awesome features such as caller ID, call block, call forwarding, voicemail, Walkie Talkie, etc.



“Following the recent developments in the Indian telecom market, millions of cellphone users are currently in a fix. Dingtone can be an excellent alternative for all of them because it allows them to make cheap even free calls to any mobile or landline phone number in over 200 countries,” says a spokesperson from Dingtone. “All they have to do is spend a little time doing things they love to do.”



To find out more, please visit http://www.dingtone.me/



