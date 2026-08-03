Mobile & Wireless News
Collect the latest information about wireless telecommunications and mobile technology. News highlights include mobile applications, business intelligence on mobile operating systems as well as other mobile and wireless products and services.
Pixel Works Software Launches Chess AI Solver for iOS and Android, Alongside a New Website
The app reads a chess position from a screenshot and returns the strongest move in seconds — with no account, no upload, and no internet connection required. A dedicated website launches alongside it. - August 03, 2026 - PixelWorksSoftware
Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired. - July 28, 2026 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.
Innovix Code Launches Free App Feasibility Audit to Help U.S. Small Businesses Avoid Costly Mobile App Mistakes
Innovix Code is a mobile app and web development company founded in 2020, with offices in Austin, Texas and New York. The company builds custom mobile apps, web platforms, and digital products for small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, with a focus on native iOS and Android development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle product delivery. Innovix Code has completed more than 700 client projects and maintains a 4.9-star average client rating. - July 12, 2026 - Innovix Code
A New Chapter for Smart City - Meet The New President
Nick Lenoci steps into the President role, bringing six years of Smart City growth and three decades of telecom leadership to the work ahead. - May 28, 2026 - Smart City
Zero Ads, Smart Tools: Enchlist Simplifies the Android Shopping List Experience
The newly rebranded Enchlist is a 100% ad-free Android shopping list app designed to simplify grocery planning and everyday shopping. It helps shoppers create lists faster with barcode scanning, AI voice input, and photo scanning. Users can organize shopping trips with custom folders, manage spending with a real-time budget calculator, and review purchase history with built-in expense tracking tools. - May 26, 2026 - Enchan Li
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply Partner to Accelerate Distributed PON and 2.5 Gbps MDU Deployments in the United States
GiaX GmbH and RocNet Supply have partnered to bring distributed PON and symmetrical 2.5 Gbps MDU broadband solutions to the U.S. market. Combining GiaX’s IRIS and Atlas platforms with RocNet’s distribution and technical expertise, the partnership helps operators deliver high-speed broadband over existing coax infrastructure—reducing deployment cost, complexity, and time while accelerating fiber expansion in multi-dwelling environments. - May 14, 2026 - RocNet Supply
Brosix Expands Mobile Apps with Audio and Video Calling for Field Teams on iPhone, iPad, and Android
Brosix, the private team messaging platform for small and mid-sized businesses, announced on May 8, 2026 that its mobile apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android now support one-on-one audio and video calls. Team members can place and receive calls over Wi-Fi or mobile data, connecting cross-platform with colleagues on the Brosix web app, Windows app, or any supported mobile device. The update extends full voice and video communication to workers who spend most of their day away from a desk. - May 10, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
GCG – Gregorec Consulting Group Launches to Empower Small and Medium Businesses with Tailored Software Solutions
Gregorec Consulting Group, a new boutique software consulting firm, today announced its official launch, aiming to bridge the gap between complex software needs and practical, affordable solutions for small to mid-sized enterprises (SMEs). Founded by Jeffrey “Jeff” Gregorec, a veteran... - May 04, 2026 - GCG Gregorec Consulting Group
The Community Cat Debate is Being Decided Without Data. The Whisker Tracker App Wants to Change That.
As debate over community cats intensifies, Whisker Tracker offers a new, citizen science approach. The free app turns everyday cat sightings into data that helps rescues and municipalities track populations, evaluate TNR efforts, and improve outcomes—while keeping it fun and accessible for cat lovers. - May 01, 2026 - Whisker Tracker
LeafEngines™ Reaches Developer Inflection Point with 1,383 Weekly Engagements, 576% Clone-to-View Ratio, and a Multi-Channel MRR Model
Patent-Pending Agricultural AI Enters Phase 2 Growth After Reporting Developer Demand Across GitHub, npm, and Clawhub - April 29, 2026 - SoilSidekick Pro
“Inker” Unites the Tattoo Industry
Launching at the New England Tattoo Convention, Inker is a free mobile platform built specifically for the tattoo industry, bringing artist discovery, booking, jobs, events, live streaming, and a tattoo focused social feed into one place for artists, collectors, studios, and conventions. - April 17, 2026 - Inker Inc.
Punch Rescue Launches Rescue Card Platform, a Panic Button Solution with Real-Time Visibility and Self-Management
Punch Rescue announced the launch of its Rescue Card Platform, a unified emergency communications system designed for real-world conditions. The platform provides real-time visibility into device health and location, along with self-management capabilities, enabling organizations to monitor and control safety infrastructure without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. - April 15, 2026 - Punch Rescue
Tehama Wireless Announces Jerry Armstrong Has Joined the Company as Industry Principal
Leadership addition supports next phase of growth, customer expansion, and market execution. - April 04, 2026 - Tehama Wireless
Giftella LLC Launches Free AI-Powered Gift Recommendation App on iOS App Store
Giftella LLC has launched Giftella, a free iOS app that uses Anthropic's Claude AI to generate 16 personalized gift recommendations in about 60 seconds. Users input recipient details, the occasion, and a budget to receive purchase-ready results with direct buy links. The app also includes user profiles, wishlists, and friend connections. No signup required. Founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland. - March 30, 2026 - Giftella LLC
MergeWiFi Partners with Aeris to Deliver Secure, Multi-Carrier Fixed Wireless Access for Enterprise Retail and Distributed Enterprises
MergeWiFi Multi-Carrier Gateway Technology Now Integrates with Aeris IoT Watchtower™ to Close the Cellular Security Blind Spot, Giving Enterprises Zero-Trust Protection at the Wireless Edge Without Changing a Single Line of Network Architecture - March 24, 2026 - MergeWiFi
KLIPZ App Launches; All Videos. Nothing Else. City View Films Secures a Permanent Spot as a Content Provider on the New KLIPZ App.
City View Films secures partnership with the new KLIPZ App, a creator-driven, category-based short video platform featuring only videos where your best original clips can go from phone to TV. Post in categories like comedy, beauty, food, music/dance and more for a chance to be featured on KLIPZ TV and KAOZ TV on Roku, Fire TV, Google TV and Apple TV. - March 21, 2026 - City View Films
Awakening Camp Launches Mobile App Connecting Seekers to Ecstatic Dance, Yoga Retreats, and Spiritual Events
Awakening Camp (AwaCamp), a global spiritual social network and community platform, today announced the full availability of its dedicated mobile app, accessible at awacamp.com/get. The app is designed for individuals engaged in spiritual practices, including seekers, healers, facilitators, and... - March 12, 2026 - Awakening Camp
Excerion Sun LLC Launches Hi Stakes Market Game on iOS and Android
Excerion Sun LLC announced Hi Stakes Market Game, a persistent multiplayer market simulator for iOS and Android. Players build virtual portfolios, trade diverse simulated instruments in a dynamic AI-driven market and participate in a shared economy. In-game credits earned through play can be used to obtain entries into scheduled giveaways for prizes. Free download available on iPhone and Android devices. - March 05, 2026 - Excerion Sun LLC
RocNet Supply Launches Ripple™, a New Line of Service Provider-Ready CPE Designed for Performance, Flexibility, and Availability
RocNet Supply is launching Ripple™, Powered by RocNet, a new line of customer premises equipment (CPE) built specifically for broadband service providers seeking high-performance, deployment-ready solutions without long lead times or complexity. - March 04, 2026 - RocNet Supply
Vinoperte Launches Today, Redefining the Wine Ordering Experience
Vinoperte, a new mobile app from NY-based founder Emily Buckley, launches today on iOS with a simple premise: the best glass of wine is the one you actually enjoy. The app translates personal taste into instant, personalized recommendations from any wine list, in any language. - February 26, 2026 - Vinoperte
Embr Entertainment and Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator Ink Deal to Solve Script Bottleneck for Vertical Mini Drama Industry
Embr Entertainment has inked a first-of-its-kind, first-look deal with Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator which has proven to be one of the most effective conduits for transitioning Hollywood writers into the vertical space. - February 15, 2026 - Embr Entertainment
Sat-Lite Technologies Expands Executive Team
Texas-based manufacturer of satellite communications antennas enhances customer and industry engagement through the expansion and development of its sales and market growth team with key hires and promotions. - January 14, 2026 - Sat-Lite Technologies, LLC
Text4Justice Launches Text-Based Referral Service Connecting Philadelphia Injury Victims with Top Personal Injury Lawyers
Instead of spending hours researching law firms or making phone calls, injured individuals can text Text4Justice, answer a few brief questions, and receive a free referral to a qualified personal injury law firm in the Philadelphia area. - January 12, 2026 - Text4Justice
TechSOS Introduces Diagnostic-First Mobile Repair Model to Varanasi, Addressing Service Gap
A new mobile repair service in Varanasi, TechSOS, is implementing a specialized diagnostic approach to address common issues with modern smartphones. The model focuses on precise repairs for premium and high-volume devices, contrasting with alternatives in the local market. - January 10, 2026 - TechSOS
TechSOS Extends Warranty on Key Component Repairs in Varanasi, Setting New Assurance Benchmark Against Unreliable Fixes
TechSOS, a leading smartphone repair authority in Varanasi, has implemented a major enhancement to its customer assurance framework by significantly extending the warranty coverage on key repaired components for all major smartphone brands. This move establishes a new industry standard in the region and directly addresses the significant trust deficit caused by the local market's tendency to use low-grade parts, which results in rapid repair failure and costly repeat visits. - January 10, 2026 - TechSOS
TechSOS Launches Specialized iQOO Repair Division in Varanasi to Restore Peak Gaming Performance
TechSOS, a prominent smartphone repair provider in Varanasi, has established a specialized division dedicated to the maintenance and repair of iQOO smartphones. This initiative addresses the unique needs of iQOO users—primarily gamers—whose devices demand maximum performance, often compromised by standard repair methods. The new division features technicians equipped with specialized tools and expertise to service performance-critical components. - January 09, 2026 - TechSOS
Mobilfy Worldwide Appoints New Leadership to Lead the Next Phase of Its Retail Agent Partner Channel
Mobilfy Worldwide today announced that Timothy Tillman Sr. has joined the organization as Senior Channel Manager for Spiked Mobile, effective January 5, 2026. In this role, Tillman will lead the national expansion and performance acceleration of Mobilfy’s Retail Agent Partner ecosystem... - January 05, 2026 - Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC
Mission Microwave Inks Deal with Telesat for Telesat Lightspeed Terrestrial Infrastructure
Leading manufacturer of Solid-State Power Amplifiers announces their selection as a supplier to the Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network. Compact Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers will be integrated into Telesat’s Landing Station Infrastructure at Gateway sites around the world. - January 05, 2026 - Mission Microwave
FTG's DC-Air® Earns "Best Image Quality" Distinction
FTG Imaging’s DC-Air® True Wireless® Intraoral Sensor earned “Best Image Quality” in the CR Foundation’s 2026 Buying Guide. The world’s first Bluetooth® direct-conversion dental sensor delivers superior diagnostic accuracy by converting X-rays directly into digital signals—eliminating distortion found in traditional sensors. Independent testing confirmed industry-leading MTF performance, validating DC-Air® as a new standard in dental imaging. - December 30, 2025 - FTG Imaging
Hexordia Partners with Lumyx to Revolutionize Location Data Storytelling for Digital Forensics
Hexordia is thrilled to partner with Lumyx, becoming an authorized reseller of the Lumyx browser-based platform that presents geolocation artifacts. Lumyx transforms complex location evidence from digital forensic sources into clear, compelling narratives for the courtroom. It creates interactive, animated timelines from raw mobile forensics data, simplifying presentations for judges, juries, and prosecutors. This partnership spans sales and training. - December 12, 2025 - Hexordia
LJB Legal App Helps Louisiana Accident Victims Understand Their Rights
New mobile app from Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer offers clear guidance for car, truck, and slip-and-fall claims. - November 18, 2025 - Loyd J Bourgeois Injury & Accident Lawyer
NetQuest Corporation Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Cybersecurity Contract for SNS2000 Streaming Network Sensor by Tier 1 Global Service Provider
NetQuest won a multi-million, multi-year contract with a Tier 1 global service provider to deploy its SNS2000 sensor starting in 2026. The platform will provide hyperscale network visibility to power AI-driven threat detection and response. Announced alongside their attendance at Milipol Paris 2025, the deal reinforces NetQuest’s role in supporting large-scale, advanced cybersecurity operations. - November 18, 2025 - NetQuest Corporation
NOYACK Launches AI-Powered Financial Education Platform to Help Millennials and Gen Z Grow Net Worth
New platform provides AI guidance to help younger generations manage money as $124 trillion wealth transfer shifts across U.S. households. - November 18, 2025 - NOYACK
Intercard and Mobilozophy Partner to Deliver Mobile Loyalty Solution
Cashless technology with AI-driven marketing automation creates more connected guest experiences. - November 17, 2025 - Mobilozophy, LLC.
ODC and NVIDIA Launch All-American AI-RAN Stack, Enabling AI-Native 5G Today and Accelerating the Path to 6G
orandevco.com/odc-and-nvidia-launch-all-american-ai-ran-stack-enabling-ai-native-5g-today-and-accelerating-the-path-to-6g/ Software-Defined Architecture Delivers Breakthrough Performance Gains, Unlocking Distributed AI Inference at the Forward Edge and Powering AI for the Physical World. Open RAN... - November 07, 2025 - ODC
Ranch Systems, Inc. Introduces RS10 Bluetooth® Transmitter & Data Logger, the Next Generation in Data Logger Solutions
Ranch Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of wireless telemetry solutions, is introducing a new set of solutions under the brand RanchDL™. The new brand is focused on a new version of the RS10 Transmitter & Data Logger Unit utilizing Bluetooth® Wireless Long-Range technology. - October 30, 2025 - Ranch Systems Inc.
Roulette77 Launched a Mobile PWA App for Free Roulette Play
The new web app allows users to launch European and American roulette directly from their phone screen without installation or restrictions. - October 30, 2025 - Roulette77
Word of the Day App Honored at Best Mobile App Awards
Word of the Day, the daily vocabulary-building app from Vocabulous US, has been awarded Silver in the August 2025 Best Mobile App Awards for its excellence in the language education space. The app’s distinctive approach combines targeted word curation with light-touch gamification and... - October 14, 2025 - Vocabulous US
Positive Athlete Launches New Platform: Over 2,100 Nominations Signal Strong Response
Positive Athlete announced the launch of its new desktop and mobile application, designed to address a critical challenge facing student-athletes nationwide: the transition from competitive sports to professional careers. Launched September 8, the comprehensive platform provides lifetime free... - October 08, 2025 - Positive Athlete
RevGen Networks Announces Rebrand to MergeWiFi
RevGen Networks has rebranded as MergeWiFi, reflecting its mission to simplify connectivity by unifying internet and wireless services. The new brand underscores its commitment to innovation, affordability, and closing the digital divide, helping families, businesses, and communities find the right plans through one reliable solution. - October 01, 2025 - MergeWiFi
AirSonics Launches Three Breakthrough Connectivity Solutions at SCTE TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C.
Introducing DeskPod Tri7, CapExPress, and Cleo: AirSonics – A “Launchpad” for Smarter, Faster, More Affordable Wi-Fi - September 29, 2025 - AirSonics
Geekland Unveils the GK-WF1039T-HID, a Versatile Android Tablet with Integrated HID Proximity Card Reader for Time Clocks & Meeting Room Application & built-in PoE
Geekland, a leading provider of innovative industrial-grade technology, today announced the launch of its newest product, the GK-WF1039T-HID. This versatile 10.1-inch Android GMS certified tablet comes with a built-in HID Proximity card reader (Omnikey 5127CK) that can read a variety of common low and high frequency card technologies, including iCLASS®, MIFARE® and HID Prox, plus BT Smart to support HID Mobile Access credentials. - September 24, 2025 - Geekland USA, LLC
Network InSite™: Intelligence for the Connected World
Announcing the launch of Network InSite. - September 18, 2025 - Geospatial Analytics®, Inc.
Axxess Networks Launches AxxSuite, Expands Its Channel with Axxess Ascend, and Names Janet Schijns to Its Board, Marking a New Era of Growth and Innovation
Axxess Networks announced the launch of AxxSuite, a portfolio of AI and communication tools including AxxChat, AxxAI Voice, AxxHD, and AxxBox. The company also introduced its reimagined channel program, Axxess Ascend, designed to boost partner profitability and enablement. To strengthen leadership, Axxess appointed Janet Schijns, CEO of JSG and global channel influencer, to its Board of Directors. - September 17, 2025 - Axxess Networks
Little Wheels Launches Create & Play: A Safe, Mess-Free Creativity App for Toddlers
Little Wheels, the indie parent-built brand introduces Create & Play: a joyful, offline app that lets toddlers explore art and music without ads or mess. Featuring a colorful piano, DJ Van Beats, sticker scenes, and a mess-free coloring canvas, the app encourages open-ended creativity while giving parents peace of mind. - September 15, 2025 - Little Wheels
PixelWorks Software Launches TileVision: AI-Powered Assistant for Word Game Fans
PixelWorks Software, a leading developer of digital tools for word game enthusiasts, today announced a major update to its flagship applications with the integration of advanced artificial intelligence algorithms, alongside the launch of TileVision, a new multi-purpose Android app designed to... - September 04, 2025 - PixelWorksSoftware
MACH Networks Appoints Telecom Industry Veteran Tony Rossabi to Board of Directors
MACH Networks, a leading global provider of fully managed 5G wireless WAN technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony R. Rossabi to MACH’s Board of Directors. This appointment comes as MACH accelerates its growth through new partnerships with Managed Service... - August 20, 2025 - MACH Networks
Top Tech Analysts Launch “The TechStack” Show to Deliver Deep Actionable Insights
New video and audio webcast from The Technologists group cuts through the hype and offers comprehensive analysis on what matters most and its impact on the market. A new force in technology commentary and analysis has arrived. Today marks the official launch of The TechStack, a dynamic new video... - August 13, 2025 - The Technologists
CCi Voice Joins the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
CCi Voice earns a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking #39 in U.S. telecommunications and #31 in Connecticut. With 77% revenue growth and 33% employee growth over three years, this first-time honoree credits its success to a dedicated team and loyal clients, as it works toward becoming the #1 most loved and respected telecom provider in the Northeast. - August 13, 2025 - CCi Voice
Mobile Development Professionals Needed to Judge 2025 MobileWebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association’s 14th annual MobileWebAwards competition is currently accepting entries and is looking for additional qualified judges to help adjudicate this year’s award program. This award program recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all... - August 12, 2025 - Web Marketing Association