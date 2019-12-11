Managers Without a First Degree Thrive in Online-Masters Programmes (Distance Learning) at ALP GmbH

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ALP Akademisches Lehrinstitut für Psychologie... Press Release

It is possible to enter a Master's programme without a Bachelor's degree (a first degree). The Akademisches Lehrinstitut für Psychologie (ALP) presents the results of a study as to whether there are differences in learning experiences and study results of those with a first degree compared to those who restart education with some work experience.

Several years ago, the Standing Conference of the Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs of the countries in the Federal Republic of Germany (KMK) called on universities to make it possible to enter a Master's programme without a Bachelor's degree. The German quality guidelines (DQR) of level 6, place a Bachelor's degree on the same level with vocational training to the specialized landlord, master and technician and owners of equivalent conclusions, e.g. occupation and guidance experience. This was a daring step into the new century. Within the framework of quaternary education, it presented a new opportunity for managers and the whole economy.



Executives are ALP's main target group. Since 2014, ALP has been offering part-time, distance learning Master's courses (without attendance) in cooperation with and on behalf of universities. The Master's programmes are aimed in particular at managers and, in exceptional cases, enable entry without a first degree, provided that the prerequisites are fulfilled. Students are enrolled at the collaboration universities and receive their academic degrees from them. Supervision and teaching performed by ALP.



The average age of ALP students is 44 years. Managing directors, personnel managers, trainers, coaches as well as medical doctors and lawyers are students who have decided to study at ALP and its cooperating universities.



After five years of experience, ALP concluded that managers without a first degree achieve slightly better grades and, moreover, are more likely to complete their studies within the standard period of study than their fellow students in comparable groups. In addition, it was found that managers without a first degree more often make use of the flexible consultation hours of the ALP teaching staff. This is mostly with the aim of organizing themselves more efficiently and achieving more professional results. Surveys also showed that the use of guidance provided by ALP cohort managers was accepted with gratitude and enthusiasm by students.



In 2020, ALP will expand its range of distance learning courses (online Master's courses) with its university partners among others by the following:



· Political Psychology MSc (3 semesters, English-speaking, in exceptions possible without first degree, distance learning)

· Psychological Medicine and Mental Health / Complementary Medicine MSc (2 semesters, German-speaking, in exceptions possible without first degree, distance learning)

· Psychological Medicine and Mental Health MSc (3 semesters, English speaking, in exceptions possible without first degree, distance learning)

· Business Psychology MSc (2 semesters, German-speaking, in exceptions possible without first degree, distance learning)

· Business Psychology MSc (3 semesters, English-speaking, in exceptions possible without first degree, distance learning)

· Labour law and industrial psychology MSc (3 semesters, German-speaking, in exceptions possible without first degree, distance learning)

· Cyber-Psychology and online communication MSc (3 semesters, English-speaking, in exceptions possible without first degree, distance learning)

· Communication Psychology and Business Psychology MSc (3 semesters, German-speaking, in exceptions possible without first degree, distance learning)



Information material is available at info@alp-lehrinstitut.de.



ALP Akademisches Lehrinstitut für Psychologie GmbH

Maria-Goeppert-Strasse 1

23562 Lübeck

Germany

Phone: 0451 889 36 - 360

www.alp-lehrinstitut.de



Management: Andrea Gensel M.A.

Advisory Boards: Former Prime Minister Björn Engholm and Dr. Raimund Mildner

Andrea Gensel

0049 451 889 36 360



www.alp-lehrinstitut.de



