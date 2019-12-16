DOVE Dental Products Introduces SE Plus™, a Disposable Saliva Ejector Valve with Attached White Saliva Ejector Straw

Press Releases DOVE Dental Products Press Release

DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination.

Chesterfield, MO, December 16, 2019 --



Using the SE Plus™ increases patient safety, alleviates backflow and eliminates the challenges of traditional metal valve cleaning and reprocessing. Patient safety is compromised when straws fall out during procedures. The SE Plus™ contains a secured straw into the valve design, eliminating the worry of loose-fitting straws thereby increasing patient safety. Saliva Ejector Backflow occurs in nearly 1 in 4 patients who close their lips around suction straws during procedures. The AS2001B only allows 1-way air flow if patients close around suction straws and eliminates backflow worries. Lastly, traditional valve cleaning involves numerous steps, disassembly of the device and timely reprocessing of the device. All valve cleaning and reprocessing steps are alleviated when using the SE Plus™ disposable device.



Available January 2, 2020, the SE Plus™ will be sold through Dental Distribution including Henry Schein Dental, Patterson Dental Supply, Benco Dental and Dental Health Products Inc. The SE Plus™ will be sold in both 100 count bags or 1000 count cases.



About DOVE Dental Products

Jim Langeloh

855-800-3683





