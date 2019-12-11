Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu

Press Releases Chaumette Vineyards and Winery Press Release

For more information on Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, please visit https://chaumette.com/ or call (573) 747-1000. Ste. Genevieve, MO, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley.“Throughout the last decade, Chaumette has seen so many families and friends sip our wine and dine on our cuisine,” said Johnson. “Join us on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the past and kick off 2020 the right way – with a glass of wine in hand.”This prix fixe menu will include one selection of a starter, soup/salad, entrée, and dessert for $75/person. Starters include crispy duck confit spring rolls and chilled Chardonel poached shrimp. Second course is a choice of salad niçoise or crab bisque. Entrée options consist of pork osso buco, lobster pasta, fresh Hawaiian walu, and cold smoked prime grade filet of beef tenderloin.Chef Rob is classically trained with a degree from the Culinary Institute of America Hyde Park. He has over 25 years of experience as an Executive Chef and proprietor in the St. Louis and Des Moines area.While reservations are required, this event is open to the public. Admission and parking are free. Families including children of all ages are welcome.Located in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, Chaumette also offers lodging through The Villages of Chaumette. Guests can choose from nine studio suites with king-size beds and small kitchenettes or 18 villas with nine-foot ceilings, fireplaces, and fully-equipped kitchens.Special lodging rates include “Bring a Friend and Stay Free” where guests can rent one bed and get one free. The deal lasts December 2019 through February 2020 (excluding New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day).*Note: The Grapevine Grill and Tasting Room will be closed on New Year's Day.About Chaumette Vineyards & WineryChaumette Vineyards & Winery has evolved into a premier wine lifestyle destination, including private villas for overnight stays, full-service restaurant, among more traditional winery amenities.For more information on Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, please visit https://chaumette.com/ or call (573) 747-1000. Contact Information Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

