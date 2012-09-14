PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

Sweet and Savory Meals Announces 5 Delicious Christmas Recipes Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays. - December 02, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals

Vino Indiana Announces Sponsorship with Fort Wayne FC Local Wine Distributor is Official Wine & Spirits Sponsor for 2020 Season - November 15, 2019 - Vino Indiana

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

Cedar Lake Cellars Teams Up with Saint Louis Billikens; Winery Sponsors Bar Inside of New Lounge at Chaifetz Arena Cedar Lake Cellars has inked a new partnership with Saint Louis University and the Billikens ahead of the men's and women's collegiate basketball season at Chaifetz Arena. - October 16, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

PairAnything Goes “Sideways” with Its UC Davis Innovation Fiddlehead Cellars partners with PairAnything at the 15-year anniversary of the Sideways movie on October 18-20 in Santa Barbara County. The 3-day Sideways Fest event is the first sign-up opportunity for Fiddle fans to gain exclusive access to the PairAnything mobile solution. - October 16, 2019 - Pair Anything, Inc.

Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival

Chaumette Celebrates Its History with Wine Tasting Event Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago. “Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery

IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal

Marketing Agency Pen & Tell Us Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with New Client and Additional Staff At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier

Cedar Lake Cellars to Partner with Sugarfire St. Louis' award-winning barbecue to be served at winery's Smokehouse. - September 03, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Local Award-Winning Winery Adds New Partners with Plans of Expansion The Oak & Brazen Wine Co., a thriving urban winery located in downtown Delaware, Ohio, is adding new partners to the tasting room. Amy & Justin Bresler of Delaware will take over management control beginning September 1, along with all the events and community outreach the winery has become so... - September 01, 2019 - Oak & Brazen Wine Co.

Tastry is Teaching Computers How to Taste AI company aims to connect consumers and wineries with an innovative palate-predicting platform. - May 15, 2019 - Tastry

For[a]ging, a New Dining Experience in Dairy Block Brent Walker, Proprietor + Operations Manager, announced today that For[a]ged will be opening early summer 2019 in Dairy Block at 1825 Blake Street in Denver, CO. For[a]ged is the second collaboration between Walker and acclaimed Concept Chef Duy Pham, serving up 45+ years of combined restaurant experience... - May 07, 2019 - For[a]ged

Cedar Lake Cellars Introduces Four New Wines St. Louis winery adds most requested wines to its extensive menu. - May 04, 2019 - Cedar Lake Cellars

Carolyn T. Herbert Recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Carolyn T. Herbert of Palmyra, Virginia has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and high level of success in the fields of mental health and food manufacturing. Each month,... - May 03, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Great Value Wine Tastings from the Comfort of Your Own Home with The Grape Reserve Tasting and experiencing wines from around the world has become a whole lot easier with the introduction of The Grape Reserve’s wine subscription. For £33/month, you’ll receive 2 bottles of standout wines from independent winemakers along with tasting notes and a complementary recipe... - April 14, 2019 - The Grape Reserve

Organic Consumers Association and Bareburger Announce Transparency Initiative Consumers Association (“OCA”) and Bareburger are pleased to announce Bareburger’s launch of a new initiative aimed at providing consumers with full transparency about the origin, nature and quality of the food they eat at Bareburger restaurants. OCA has long been at the forefront of... - April 11, 2019 - Bareburger

Dan’s Taste of Summer Presented by Out East Returns Memorial Day Weekend with an All-Star Lineup Dan’s Papers Celebrates Its 60th Summer All Year Long. Dan’s Taste of Summer presented by Out East, the Hamptons real estate marketplace, is back for the season, offering incredible culinary events highlighting the best of the Hamptons, the North Fork and New York. Chefs from the North Fork... - April 03, 2019 - Dan's Hamptons Media

Anarchist Wine Co., Founded on a Passion for Creative Offerings, Debuts Enticing Releases in Its New Napa Tasting Room Declaring independence from conformity, Anarchist Wine Co. recently released its fresh and innovative lineup of wines challenging the status quo. Anarchist Wine Co. began as a project at The Wine Foundry in Napa, which specializes in ultra-premium custom-made wines. Alongside The Wine Foundry’s... - March 28, 2019 - Anarchist Wine Co.

Giovanni Rosso to Officially Join the Vias Imports Portfolio Barolos from the legendary Vigna Rionda Parcel will be imported starting on April 1, 2019. - March 25, 2019 - Vias Imports Ltd.

ArT Wine Preserver® Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Second Generation Product Today, Chicago startup ArT Wine Preserver® launched a Kickstarter campaign, giving backers the opportunity to purchase products at 30-70% off of list prices. The ArT Wine Preserver makes it easy to keep opened bottles of wine fresh for up to 30 days. The new, second generation version of this flagship... - March 19, 2019 - ArT Wine Preserver

Buzz Pop Cocktails Goes Green with New Biodegradable Push-Pops Buzz Pop Cocktails, the world’s first and only Adult Push-Pop is pleased to announce that it is going Green with a new and improved fully biodegradable plastic Push Pop. “We believe it is important to do our part in helping to save the planet,” says CEO Joseph Isaacs. This change should... - March 18, 2019 - Buzz Pop Cocktails

Restaurateur Husband and Fashion Stylist Wife Give Up Life in California for Bed & Breakfast in the Finger Lakes Steven and Jeanette purchased Moonshadow on Keuka Lake in July of 2018, relocating from San Diego, CA. with their two pups, Maya and Chloe. They are often asked “why here, (you know it snows right…)?” Well, one look at the view and you’ll understand! “We absolutely love it here, it is incredibly beautiful, everyone is so friendly, the wine is fantastic and there is so much to do! What more could we ask for?” - March 09, 2019 - Moonshadow

The Beauty & The Taste, a New Fine Wine Online Boutique Has Launched in London A new eCommerce dedicated to fine wine has entered the market. The Beauty & The Taste is an online boutique offering a selected yet extensive list of iconic wines available by the bottle and delivered next day in London and the United Kingdom. - March 06, 2019 - Storytailers Ltd

Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway Welcomes Mr. Arthur Viot as New General Manager Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway in Puerto Vallarta welcomes Mr. Arthur Viot as General Manager for the property. Mr. Viot will reinforce existing efforts to elevate the already high quality of service and overall guest experience at the property, continuing an intense promotional... - February 26, 2019 - Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel and Romantic Getaway

Winesellers, Ltd. to Spotlight Columbia and Willamette Valleys with Launch of Kin & Cascadia Winesellers Ltd., the family-owned global importer and marketer of fine wines, announces its newest addition with Kin & Cascadia, a line from Columbia Valley, Washington and Willamette Valley, Oregon. This is a story of brothers, fathers, sons, and friends; true kin. The Sager & Master Family... - February 14, 2019 - Winesellers, Ltd.

Seven Hotel and Elephant Gin Afternoon Tea with Sheldrick Wildlife Trust - Southend-on-Sea “The question is, are we happy to suppose that our grandchildren may never be able to see an elephant except in a picture book?” - David Attenborough The Seven Hotel is proud to announce, in conjunction with the amazing Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and Elephant Gin, an exciting new Afternoon... - February 12, 2019 - Seven Hotel

Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp Invest in Cambodia Business Bayon Distillery Ron Zemp and Jennifer Zemp invest in Bayon Distillery which is bringing the art and science of Western craft distilling to Cambodia. - February 09, 2019 - Ron Zemp's Longevity Medical Group