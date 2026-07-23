Wine News
Uncork the world of wine, champagne and wine coolers with news about recent vintages, auctions, wineries, tastings, offerings, events, wine bars and lounges, accessories, education and influencers. Learn about the latest advances in wine making, retailing and distribution.
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
Explosive New Article Challenges Wine’s Most Profitable Myth and Could Reshape How Millions Think About Aging, Value, and Taste
The Religion of Bottle Age delivers a bold, research-backed takedown of one of wine culture’s most lucrative beliefs—and offers the kind of contrarian argument built to drive headlines, interviews, and debate. - May 31, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Rolling Hills Estate Winery Debuts First Public Wine Release in the Champlain Valley of New York
After years of quiet vineyard development and limited private releases, Rolling Hills Estate Winery is releasing its wines to the public for the first time, offering an early look at one of New York’s newest American Viticultural Areas. - May 13, 2026 - Rolling Hills Estate Winery
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life. - March 15, 2026 - Seven Oaks Italy
Vinoperte Launches Today, Redefining the Wine Ordering Experience
Vinoperte, a new mobile app from NY-based founder Emily Buckley, launches today on iOS with a simple premise: the best glass of wine is the one you actually enjoy. The app translates personal taste into instant, personalized recommendations from any wine list, in any language. - February 26, 2026 - Vinoperte
Zarova Vodka Consolidates an Ultra-Premium Platform Through Strategic Expansion
Zarova Vodka is consolidating an ultra-premium spirits platform through structured expansion and selective acquisitions. Founded by Misael Plasencia and Neydis Rojas, the Palm Beach–based company is positioning itself beyond a single product launch, pursuing scalable growth within the high-end beverage market through disciplined strategy and portfolio development. - February 23, 2026 - Zarova Vodka
Best Wine Filter Innovation: Wine Balanced Wins 2026 Award
Award-winning wine filter recognized by leading global authority on brand excellence. - February 12, 2026 - Wine Balanced
Rotary Club of Charlotte South Hosts 4th Annual “Perfectly Paired” Wine Tasting & Auction
Guests will enjoy a curated wine tasting, supper-by-the-bite offerings prepared by The Duke Mansion culinary team, and both silent and live auctions featuring travel experiences, golf, spa and dining packages, and other distinctive offerings. - February 07, 2026 - Rotary Club Charlotte South
A Cellar Worth Traveling For: The Virginia Collection Behind an International Heist
L’Auberge Provençale celebrates its 45th anniversary with award-winning wine and bourbon experiences at La Table Provençale, elevated zero-proof cocktails, and a chauffeured vineyard excursion. - February 02, 2026 - L'Auberge Provencale
Aspen Peak Cellars Named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE
Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey, CO was named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE, honoring its award-winning wines, quality bistro, sustainability, and community impact. After surviving a barn fire and a semi-truck crash at two locations, the winery rebuilt and now thrives with a dedicated team, a vibrant local live music scene, and the iconic #BaileyCOBeach. - January 26, 2026 - Aspen Peak Cellars
Bottle360 Launches Seamless WordPress Integration Empowering Wineries to Design Their Online Experience
Bottle360, a leading winery DTC club, POS, and e-commerce solution, has launched a new WordPress Integration, letting wineries connect their Bottle360 platform with WordPress websites using the Bottle360 Bridge plugin. Wineries can display products, manage wine clubs, and offer seamless, branded shopping experiences that combine WordPress’s design freedom with Bottle360’s powerful DTC tools. - November 25, 2025 - Bottle360
Sophisticated Heist Targets Award-Winning Wine Cellar at L’Auberge Provençale
L’Auberge Provençale in White Post, Virginia, reported a sophisticated theft of rare Domaine de la Romanée-Conti wines from its award-winning cellar. The suspects posed as event planners, replaced bottles with fakes, and fled. One was detained on-site while the other escaped. - November 21, 2025 - L'Auberge Provencale
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Prima Facie Bistro & Market Celebrates Its 1st Anniversary with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Prima Facie Bistro & Market proudly announces the celebration of its First Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 4:00–5:00 PM. The event will take place at the Bistro, located in the heart of Parkville, and will mark a milestone year of community,... - October 23, 2025 - Prima Facie Bistro and Market
Miles Wine Cellars Celebrates Spooky Season with Haunted Weekend of Events
Halloween festivities blend wine, costumes, and canine companions. - October 14, 2025 - Miles Wine Cellars
A Taste of Italy Like Never Before Hits Long Island
The Inaugural San Gennaro Wine & Food Festival — Presented by Uncle Giuseppe’s — Debuts This Saturday 10/11/25 at the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill. - October 08, 2025 - Taste Long Island Events
Philly Forever Homecoming Dance with Tahiirah Habibi
Philadelphia is about to make history. Internationally acclaimed wine & culture strategist Tahiirah Habibi is coming home to host the first-ever Philly Forever: Homecoming Dance, a cultural celebration of wine, food, music, and community at the iconic Bok Gymnasium. - September 24, 2025 - Tahiirah Habibi
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
Dynamis Estate Wines Named a 2025 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Award Nominee for American Winery of the Year
Dynamis Estate Wines, a luxury estate winery in North Carolina’s Brushy Mountains, has been nominated for Wine Enthusiast’s 2025 Wine Star Award for American Winery of the Year. Founded in 2019 with its first vines planted in 2015, Dynamis crafts Cabernet-driven reds that embody its guiding philosophy of Soil to Soul. The nomination affirms the estate’s role in shaping the future of American wine from the rising heights of North Carolina. - September 10, 2025 - Dynamis Estate Wines
Le Marche Region Featured at the Nasdaq Tower: from Italy’s “Hidden Gem” to Global Destination Brand
An evocative promotion about Le Marche launched at New York's most important crossroad, featuring Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi. A bold choice made by ATIM, aiming to reach 1.6 million impressions over six days. - August 26, 2025 - Marche Agency for Tourism and Internationalization (ATIM)
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine Partners with Park Street, Toasting to Style, Self-Expression, and the Art of Celebration
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine — the bold new champagne from designer and cultural disruptor Odain Watson — has officially signed with leading alcohol distributor Park Street, marking an exciting new chapter that merges the worlds of luxury fashion and fine wine. - August 22, 2025 - Odaingerous LLC
Local Veteran-Owner Franchise Launches Fundraising Event
Veteran-Owned Franchise, All American Steakhouse and Sports Theater in Manassas, Virginia Partners with Semper K9 Assistance Dogs and Patriots for Disabled Divers for Fundraising Event - Will raffle 6-sets of Washington Commanders home game tickets. - August 12, 2025 - The All American Steakhouse & Sports Theater
Brother Filtration Ships 200+ Stainless Steel Filter Housings for Industrial Use
Brother Filtration, a global leader in industrial filtration solutions, has successfully completed the delivery of more than 200 stainless steel filter housings to a prominent water management technology provider in Brazil. - August 11, 2025 - Brother Filtration
Visit Temecula Valley Celebrates California Wine Month
California Wine Month is celebrated each September. Temecula Valley wineries and local businesses will host a variety of experiences including grape stomps, wine tastings, vineyard tours, live music, and special events. - August 05, 2025 - Visit Temecula Valley
Superior Grocers Opens Its Second Las Vegas Store
· New store at 390 S Decatur Blvd marks the 74th store for one of the nation’s largest independent grocery chains. · Grand opening celebration was on July 23 underscores the company’s commitment to investing in local communities, with planned check giveaways to local... - July 25, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Queens-Based PRIME Mēt Steakhouse Rooftop Lounge Now Open Until 2 AM Thursdays to Saturdays
Now open until 2 a.m. Thursdays - Saturdays, PRIME Mēt Steakhouse Rooftop lounge offers a classy atmosphere and breathtaking skyline views, making it one of the top rooftop bars in Flushing, Queens. Finding the perfect rooftop bar to take in the stunning skyline of New York City can be a challenge, especially in Flushing. - July 18, 2025 - Prime Mēt Steakhouse
Introducing Potieri Cocktail: a Passion Fruit Vodka-Brandy Fusion Inspired by a Colombian Island Escape
Potieri Cocktail proudly announces the launch of its debut beverage: a Passion Fruit Vodka-Brandy cocktail that promises to transport drinkers to a tropical paradise with every sip. Rooted in a personal journey and inspired by the vibrant flavors of Colombia, Poteiri is more than a... - July 15, 2025 - Potieri Cocktail
Licor Zone Mexico Expands Global Reach as Emerging Market Specialist in Spirits Distribution
As global demand for premium spirits and beverages continues to rise, one Mexican distributor is quietly emerging as a major force in international markets. Licor Zone S.A. de C.V., based in Mexico, is rapidly earning recognition as one of Latin America’s most influential alcohol distribution... - July 09, 2025 - Licor Zone
Oggi’s Celebrates 21 Years in Arizona with Special Deals and Gifts for Loyal Customers
Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza in Glendale is thrilled to announce its 21st-anniversary celebration, marking more than two decades of delivering award-winning craft beer, handmade pizzas, and unforgettable family experiences. To share its gratitude with the local community and loyal... - July 08, 2025 - Oggis Sports Brewhouse Pizza
Licor Zone Mexico Celebrates $150 Million Strategic Alliance with the World’s Leading Producer of Alcohol-Free Spirits According the Spirits Business - London
Licor Zone Mexico, a leading distributor of premium spirits and beverages in Latin America, is proud to announce the signing of a historic $150 million partnership agreement with the world’s leading producer of alcohol-free spirits according the Spirit Business - London - July 06, 2025 - Licor Zone
Lark Brewing Co. Wins 6 Best of Loudoun 2025 Awards, Celebrating Its Standout Craft Beer, Hospitality, and Role as a Beloved Community Gathering Space
Lark Brewing Co. in Aldie, VA is honored to win six Best of Loudoun 2025 awards, including Best Brewery, Craft Beer, Happy Hour, Event Venue, and Place to Gossip. These community-voted accolades reflect Lark’s commitment to hospitality, craft, and connection. - June 17, 2025 - Lark Brewing Co
DC Wine & Spirits Launches Expanded Gift Basket Collection for Every Occasion
DC Wine & Spirits announced the launch of its expanded luxury gift basket collection, designed for various occasions like weddings, graduations, and get-well-soon gestures. The baskets feature premium wines paired with gourmet treats, offering customization options like personal notes and eco-friendly packaging. - June 12, 2025 - DC Wine & Spirits
French Heritage Cuisine: Promoting Condiment and Specialty Food Brands in Engaging Home Cooks
French Heritage Cuisine LLC announces a new service to help food brands connect with home cooks. Educating home cooks about a brand's condiments or specialty foods can increase brand reach and awareness. French Heritage Cuisine primarily focuses on European and American cuisines while integrating... - May 28, 2025 - French Heritage Cuisine LLC
Taraji P. Henson Joins Wine & Culture Fest 2025 for a Fireside Chat with Festival Founder Tahiirah Habibi
Academy Award-Nominated Actress, #1 New York Times Best-Selling Author, and Entrepreneur Taraji P. Henson Joins Wine & Culture Fest 2025 for Exclusive Fireside Chat with Founder Tahiirah Habibi in Washington, D.C. July 17–20, 2025. - May 20, 2025 - Wine & Culture Fest
Pub Thirty-Two Under New Ownership: a Fresh Chapter for Mission Viejo’s Favorite Irish Bar
Pub Thirty-Two, the beloved local Irish bar, is entering an exciting new chapter under the ownership of four Irish-born entrepreneurs. Tom from Longford, Paul from Cork, Eamonn from Dublin, and Paul Murphy, also from Dublin and the friendly face you know as the General Manager, are thrilled to... - March 06, 2025 - Pub Thirty-Two
I Will Survive, Inc. Presents the 2025 Art Jazz Gala: A Night of Music, Art & Philanthropy to Support Breast Cancer Warriors
What: Art Jazz Gala – A fundraising event featuring live jazz, an art showcase, and community recognition. When: Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6:00 PM Where: South Fulton, GA. Why: To raise funds for I Will Survive, Inc.’s programs supporting breast cancer warriors and their families. Honorees: Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant (New Birth Missionary Baptist Church), Dr. Anita Johnson (City of Hope). How to Attend: Purchase tickets or become a sponsor on their website. - March 04, 2025 - I Will Survive, Inc.
Wine and Spirits Veteran to head Wine Crawl Operations
Benita Johnson Winemaker and Bourbon Master CEO of Vine Wine Club and Creator of the "Exclusive" Wine Bran will helm operations for the growing Wine Crawl private wine tour business. - January 06, 2025 - Wine Crawl
Exquiste Estate in the Hills Above St. Helena Hits the Market
Mayacama Luxury Real Estate is proud to present a truly remarkable property: 2509 Madrona Avenue, a sophisticated estate situated in the heart of Napa Valley's wine country. This stunning residence offers the perfect blend of timeless elegance, modern luxury, and unparalleled access to the best of... - December 17, 2024 - Mayacama Luxury Real Estate
1000 NORTH Sarasota Names Member Director, Alex Elshimy
1000 NORTH Sarasota, a premier private club and restaurant opening in late 2025, has appointed Alex Elshimy as Director of Membership. Alex brings extensive expertise from his leadership at Global Concept Group, Grafton Connor Group, and exclusive private clubs. Partnering with developer Kevin Daves, the club promises a luxury culinary experience featuring prime steaks, seafood, and fine wines. - December 11, 2024 - 1000 North Sarasota
Iconic STL Restaurant Launches New Line of "At Home" Products Now Available in Local Stores
Award-winning Italian restaurant Charlie Gitto’s is excited to announce the expansion of its At Home line, offering a range of premium sauces, dressing, and wine for patrons to recreate fine-dining experiences at home. - November 20, 2024 - Gitto Restaurant Group
14th Annual Texas Christkindl Market
A German-style Christmas market with festive events for families and children right here in Arlington, TX. You'll be immersed in a world of twinkling lights, delicious food, and unique handcrafted gifts & mouthwatering treats. - November 14, 2024 - Texas Christkindl Market
Veeno.it: the New Frontier of Monthly Wine Subscriptions
Veeno.it offers a unique wine experience through a monthly subscription, delivering two carefully selected bottles to your door. Each box includes tasting notes and insights on winemaking and regions, offering an accessible way to explore wine culture. Subscribers gain access to exclusive events, tastings, and workshops, connecting them to quality wines and local producers. Veeno.it blends tradition with innovation, making it ideal for both wine enthusiasts and curious newcomers. - November 08, 2024 - Veeno Srls
Napa’s Hourglass Winery Goes 100% Solar with Solarcraft Installation
SolarCraft, a premier provider of solar energy solutions in Napa, Sonoma, and Marin counties for over 40 years, proudly announces the completion of a 127 kW solar power system at the Hourglass Winery, located along Napa Valley's renowned Silverado Trail. - November 07, 2024 - SolarCraft
Bartinder App Launched to Streamline Bartender Hiring for Bars, Restaurants, and Private Events
Bartinder, a new app for hiring bartenders, connects bars and restaurants with skilled bartenders quickly and easily. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, Bartinder offers a streamlined solution with searchable profiles, real-time availability, and secure payments. Ideal for meeting last-minute staffing needs, Bartinder simplifies hiring for business owners. - November 01, 2024 - Bartinder LLC
SolarCraft Brightens Skipstone Wines with Cutting-Edge Solar Installation
Leading Sustainable Alexander Valley Wine Estate Joins Forces with SolarCraft to Champion Sustainability - October 18, 2024 - SolarCraft
Industry Leader Unveils New Wine Brand - Prestance
The Debut of a New Napa Valley Red Wine Rooted in Tradition and Excellence - October 15, 2024 - Wiens Cellars
Cork Distributors Holdings, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Tavern Craft
Today, Cork Distributors Holdings, LLC signed an agreement to acquire Tavern Craft and it is anticipated that the closing will be as soon as practicable. Post closing, Tavern Craft will con-tinue to operate as Tavern Craft and Charlie Moberly will continue on as a partner in Cork Dis-tributors Holdings and President of Northern Nevada Operations. - October 10, 2024 - Cork Distributors