XTM International Successfully TISAX Certified

“The fact that XTM International has successfully passed the stringent assessment of TISAX, clearly shows that the security of translation assets is our utmost concern. Our partners from the automotive industry can safely and securely entrust their language assets to XTM,” said Bob Willans, CEO of XTM International.



If you wish to find out more about TISAX, please visit the ENX portal.



XTM Cloud provides a cost-efficient localization platform for companies from the automotive sector. With an end-to-end translation management system, enterprises can centralize their linguistic assets to consistently decrease translation costs and turnaround times while increasing control. Visit XTM Cloud website to find out more https://xtm.cloud/automotive/



About TISAX



TISAX is an acronym for Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange, and is an assessment and exchange standard developed by the VDA (Verband der Automobilindustrie) and an association of automotive manufacturers in Europe. This standard has been devised to allow for the mutual acceptance and exchange of information security assessments (ISAs) between enterprises. TISAX certified partners can safely collaborate with complete trust and confidence.



About XTM International



Jagoda Modrzynska

+48 61 654 91 54



https://xtm.cloud



