dbExpress Drivers Support the Latest Versions of RDBMS

Devart introduced the updated dbExpress drivers. Enhanced products now support the latest versions of RDBMS.

The vendor also removed the limitation on the number of table columns users can retrieve in the trial version of dbExpress drivers on macOS and Linux. From now on, the codebase can be tested in a production-like environment.



dbExpress is a database-independent layer that defines the common interface to provide fast access to SQL database servers from Delphi and C++Builder. For each supported server, dbExpress provides a driver as an independent library that implements the common dbExpress interfaces for processing queries and stored procedures.



All the breaking news about dbExpress drivers can be found at the official Devart website - https://blog.devart.com/tag/whats-new-dbexpress



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



