Press Releases Ahorros Latinos Press Release

Receive press releases from Ahorros Latinos: By Email RSS Feeds: Ahorros Latinos Expands Palm Beach Team

Ahorros Latinos, www.ahorroslatinos.com, the Latin America Financial Division of California Pacific Bank, today announced that Karen Chamorro has joined the firm's Palm Beach office as a senior vice president and relationship manager.

Miami, FL, December 11, 2019 --(



"Working alongside our Palm Beach team, Karen will develop new client relationships and provide asset allocation and investment advice for our clients," said Mr. Carlos Vergara, CEO for Ahorros Latinos.



About the Mexico market, he said, "Mexico is our more important market where we have a substantial client base and are continuing to grow, so we're very pleased to attract such a talented professional to our team."



Karen brings more than 16 years of industry experience, joining Ahorros Latinos from Bank of America and Associates, where she served as a lead portfolio manager and member of the firm's investment committee.



In that role, she evaluated client investment objectives, conveyed investment strategies and maintained client relationships. Previously, Karen was a junior portfolio manager and portfolio analyst with Atlantic TC Bank's Chicago office and a portfolio analyst with TD Bank in Carolina del Norte.



She began her career with Fortis Investments and A.G. Edwards in Austin, Texas.



She earned a Bachelor of Arts with concentrations in economics and finance from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in analytical finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Miami, FL, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Palm Beach office opened in 2017 and is home to ten relationship and portfolio management, client service, wealth strategies and business development professionals."Working alongside our Palm Beach team, Karen will develop new client relationships and provide asset allocation and investment advice for our clients," said Mr. Carlos Vergara, CEO for Ahorros Latinos.About the Mexico market, he said, "Mexico is our more important market where we have a substantial client base and are continuing to grow, so we're very pleased to attract such a talented professional to our team."Karen brings more than 16 years of industry experience, joining Ahorros Latinos from Bank of America and Associates, where she served as a lead portfolio manager and member of the firm's investment committee.In that role, she evaluated client investment objectives, conveyed investment strategies and maintained client relationships. Previously, Karen was a junior portfolio manager and portfolio analyst with Atlantic TC Bank's Chicago office and a portfolio analyst with TD Bank in Carolina del Norte.She began her career with Fortis Investments and A.G. Edwards in Austin, Texas.She earned a Bachelor of Arts with concentrations in economics and finance from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in analytical finance from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Contact Information Ahorros Latinos

Julio Pages

(305) 514-9944



https://ahorroslatinos.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ahorros Latinos