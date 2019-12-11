Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Solutionz Inc. Press Release

Solutionz Inc. Finalizes Purchase of Southeast A/V Integrator, Unified Technology Systems

Acquisition of Unified Technology Systems expands Solutionz’ large market share in the Southeastern US and the company’s breadth of expertise with the addition of top talent, resources and physical locations.

press@solutionzinc.com Los Angeles, CA, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Solutionz, Inc. (“Solutionz”), a Fernandez Holdings (“FHI”) portfolio company, announces the purchase of Unified Technology Systems (“Unified”). Solutionz is a top audio-visual integrator, support services and cyber security provider. Unified Technology Systems’ prominent position in the Southeast will help expand the company’s ability to design, build, and manage A/V, network, security and infrastructure deployments throughout the region.Unified will rebrand under the “Solutionz” name within the next 6 months and continue operating in its current footprint throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. Solutionz is a top ten A/V integrator and already has a large presence in the Southeast. The addition of Unified and its talented team strengthens Solutionz’ capability to design, build, and manage technology deployments to current and future clients.According to Barry Goldin, President of Unified Technology Systems, “We are extremely excited about joining a successful and fast-growing integrator like Solutionz. This synergy will enable us to grow our portfolio, enhance our technical expertise and offer a broader range of products and services. We are proud to be a part of the '2019 Integrator of the Year' and the #6 integrator in the country.” Barry will continue his executive leadership role as President for the Southeast region for Solutionz.Bill Warnick, Chief Executive Officer of Solutionz, Inc. said, “The vision Kirk Fernandez established for Solutionz from its inception nearly two decades ago was to be a dominant leader in the space and deliver high-quality solutions to our customers. Unified is a natural fit with this vision, and as a combined company, with the financial strength and talent pool, our whole is greater than the sum of the parts. We look forward to growing together, learning from each other and providing our customers an even better experience as a result.”About Solutionz, Inc.:Founded in 2001, Solutionz has been providing end-to-end A/V solutions backed by leading support services for commercial, SMB, education, healthcare and government organizations for over 18 years. Solutionz is one of the largest A/V integrators in the US and continues to expand throughout the country, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Solutionz offers a comprehensive portfolio of A/V integration, cloud services (Voice and Video as a Service), grant advocacy, 24x7 help desk support, and managed services. For more information please visit: www.solutionzinc.comAbout Unified Technology Systems:Unified Technology Systems brings a powerful combination of A/V services by enabling a well-planned and efficient IT infrastructure as well as state-of-the-art integrated technology solutions. Unified Technology Systems provides design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services for low voltage technology systems to corporate, education, government and religious entities. www.gounified.techAbout Fernandez Holdings:Fernandez Holdings, an investment company approaching $1 billion, focuses on acquiring profitable middle market businesses with proven management teams, defensible market positions, and sustainable opportunities for growth. All investment capital is funded by its founder, Kirk Fernandez, and generated by its portfolio companies. FHI has no limited partners, which enables a long-term investment approach and making investment decisions without influence from an LP seeking a return of capital in a set time period. For more information visit: www.fernandezholdings.comFurther Information:Annelise FasnachtDirector of Marketing | Solutionz, Inc.310.571.1207press@solutionzinc.com Contact Information Solutionz Inc.

