Argus Broker Affiliates Arrange Sale of Arizona Development Site

Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 38 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets and a total self-storage transaction history of over $3 Billion. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Phoenix, AZ, December 16, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Kyle Topper and Jeff Gorden of Eagle Commercial Realty Services have arranged the purchase of vacant land located at Ironwood Road and Pima Road in San Tan Valley, Arizona. This self-storage development site sold on December 2, 2019 for $1,241,460. The planned facility will be three stories and will provide over 100,000 gross square feet of climate-controlled storage. Eagle Commercial represented the Buyer.Kyle Topper shared the following about the sale, “Identifying viable self-storage development sites in today’s market can present quite the challenge. With the number of projects currently in the pipeline, and the number of developers trying to increase that, the market is growing oversaturated. This challenge can be multiplied even further for out of state developers. By enlisting our services, the out of state developer we represented was able to leverage our knowledge of existing supply, rigorous tracking of the development pipeline, and regular communication with active developers. This enabled them to locate a site in one of the rare bubbles of high unmet demand. Over the past several years, our team has arranged the sale of multiple properties such as this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”Jeff Gorden and Kyle Topper, of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, are the Arizona Broker Affiliates of the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specialize in self-storage and RV storage investment properties. (www.gorden-group.com)Based in Denver, Colorado, the Argus Self Storage Sales Network (ASSSN) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the ASSSN has 38 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets and a total self-storage transaction history of over $3 Billion. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com. Contact Information Argus Self Storage Sales Network

