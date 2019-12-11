The Stephanie Coats Team Closed on Three Deals Last Week and More is Set for Next Week

Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

It's a fast-paced market in Eugene real estate.

The obstacles that are sure to appear in a market like this one can create difficulties when it comes to buyers getting their offers accepted, especially the first time around, due to low inventory in the area. Stephanie Coats has been in the industry for 13 years and has experience in every market situation possible. She is a very knowledgeable resource for buying and selling real estate all over Lane County. She and her team will help you find a home that suits you and your needs best.



Have questions? Ready to look at homes? Contact Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435 or at StephanieCoats@kw.com



The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The market the Eugene and Springfield area is experiencing can be difficult for some, but this hasn't slowed down the Stephanie Coats Team down at all. With three deals closed last week and more set for next week, the Stephanie Coats Team is excited to help as many people as possible find their dream home. They take pride in their client care by providing exceptional customer service.

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



