Michael Henry of HG Agents and Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate

Michael Henry with HG Agents - Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Henry joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.

“Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “The CLHMS seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional.”



The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Henry with the knowledge and tools to better serve clients. The CLHMS designation provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level.



Michael Henry has been in real estate since 2014 and specializes in and around the Chagrin Valley. He and his team are among the top producers in their Brokage, have been named to Cleveland Magazine’s list of TOP REALTORS in Northeast Ohio, and have earned their place in the Ohio Realtors President’s Sales Club for the past two years.



