PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
HG Agents - KW Greater Cleveland Southeast

Press Release

Receive press releases from HG Agents - KW Greater Cleveland Southeast: By Email RSS Feeds:

Michael Henry of HG Agents and Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast Earns Internationally Recognized Designation for Performance in Luxury Real Estate


Michael Henry with HG Agents - Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Henry joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.

Chagrin Falls, OH, December 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Michael Henry, Lead Agent at HG Agents - Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast recently earned The Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist™ (CLHMS) designation in recognition of experience, knowledge, and expertise in high-end residential properties. Henry joins an exclusive group of real estate professionals who have completed The Institute’s training and have a proven performance in the upper-tier market.

“Agents who have earned the CLHMS designation are performing at the highest level in their community,” said Diane Hartley, president of The Institute. “The CLHMS seal is a symbol of distinction. Affluent buyers and sellers from around the world look for this symbol of luxury home knowledge and expertise when putting their trust in a real estate professional.”

The specialized training and ongoing membership with The Institute provide Henry with the knowledge and tools to better serve clients. The CLHMS designation provides evidence of the successful commitment to service at the highest level.

Michael Henry has been in real estate since 2014 and specializes in and around the Chagrin Valley. He and his team are among the top producers in their Brokage, have been named to Cleveland Magazine’s list of TOP REALTORS in Northeast Ohio, and have earned their place in the Ohio Realtors President’s Sales Club for the past two years.

For more information about the luxury market contact Michael Henry with HG Agents at Keller Williams Greater Cleveland Southeast at 216-973-1402 or email michaelhenry@hgagents.com.
Contact Information
HG Agents- KW Greater Cleveland Southeast
Michael Henry
216-973-1402
Contact
hgagents.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from HG Agents - KW Greater Cleveland Southeast
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help