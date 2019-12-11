Things From Another World Celebrates the End of 2019 with 12 Days of TFAW Sale Event

Press Releases Things From Another World Press Release

The 12 Days of TFAW event begins December 9 and runs through December 21. Portland, OR, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- With the launch of their first exclusive apparel, and the launch of their new website, 2019 has been a big year for Things From Another World. They wanted to celebrate and thank their customers for their support, with the biggest sale of the year: the 12 Days of TFAW.The 12 Days of TFAW sales event extends to the Oregon retail locations, as well as TFAW.com. Both the website and Oregon stores will be offering the most extensive comics discount of the year, with 50-75% off of all issues released November 13 or earlier. That’s 50-75% off on comics ranging from dollar titles to $500 variants.In addition, Oregon store customers will receive $2 of Things Bucks for every $20 they spend in-store, which can be redeemed during the entire month of January. Web customers will be able to use the promo code “12DAYS” which will get them $5 off of $50 of comics and/or 12 Days sale items, and also grant them $5 account credit in January to start the year with a new comic for free.As part of the sale, the remaining pieces of exclusive apparel will go on sale for the lowest price ever.The 12 Days of TFAW event begins December 9 and runs through December 21. Contact Information Things From Another World

