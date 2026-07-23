Toys & Games News
Play in the world of news about non-electronic toy and game manufacturers, testers, wholesalers and retailers. Find out about new inventions, craft toys, home-based toy businesses, licensing, offline versions of electronic games, educational toys and industry events.
Pokemon Cards for Baristas
Reno coffee shop creates the first Pokemon style Trading Card Game for Baristas and coffee shops. - July 23, 2026 - Barista Brawl
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight. Leading pickleball personality brand announces apparel and collectibles partners, with products launching this fall alongside a dedicated Amazon storefront. - July 22, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
Comic-Con Fans Invited to Hunt Escaped Kreepy Cuddles™ Across San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and Win $500
Gus Fink paints the mysterious twelfth creature live as darkness falls. A free, immersive evening on Friday, July 24 with eleven original Fink artworks hidden across the district for fans to find and keep. No Comic-Con badge required. - July 10, 2026 - Gus Fink
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
New From 1985 Games: Pride Mystery Dice Collaboration with Daniel Quasar, the Creator of the Progress Pride Flag
Done in collaboration with the amazing artist Daniel Quasar, the creator of the Progress Pride Flag, the 1985 Games Pride Mystery dice are here, they’re queer, and they’re awesome! These inclusive mystery packs include a set of dice pulled from colors that represent all kinds of queer identities, a pin, and a sticker featuring pro-queer gamer themes! - June 11, 2026 - 1985 Games LLC
Smart Kids Planet Expands Access to Educational Toys, STEM Learning Kits, and Creative Play Solutions for Children of All Age
Online platform introduces a wide range of educational toys, puzzles, STEM kits, and building blocks designed to support early learning and cognitive development. - May 02, 2026 - Leanrimtactics
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Bolton Central
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Bolton Central which prepares to open on April 24th. Owner Kanvshree Bhandari has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering... - April 07, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Campbell East
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Campbell East, which prepares to open on March 13. Owner Prachi Singh has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality... - February 25, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Streamwood
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Streamwood, which prepares to open on March 13. Owner Prerna Awasthi has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality... - February 25, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Benny’s Brave Adventures Expands Its 16-Book Children’s Series with Literacy-Focused Chapter Book
“The Frizzletwirping Festival Fiasco” Turns Wordplay into a Literacy Tool for Young Readers. - February 18, 2026 - Bennys Brave Adventures
Ocare NZ Launches Promotional Campaign on Select Collectibles
One-Time Online Offer Highlights Growing Demand for Character Merchandise and Giftable Collectibles - February 14, 2026 - OCARE NZ
Laura Kelly Designs Introduces Little Kindness Club, a Free Retailer Resource, at New York Toy Fair
Laura Kelly Designs, a recognized leader in kindness-forward gift and paper products, is launching the Little Kindness Club, a free membership program for retailers, small businesses, and educators, debuting at New York Toy Fair, February 14–17, Booth 2255. The Little Kindness Club provides... - February 13, 2026 - Laura Kelly Designs LLC
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Los Angeles Wilshire
Best Brains Learning Centers Expands with Upcoming Opening of Best Brains Los Angeles – Wilshire Best Brains Learning Centers continues its national expansion with the upcoming opening of Best Brains Los Angeles – Wilshire, scheduled to open on January 23. The center is owned by Elena... - January 19, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Shrewsbury West
Best Brains Learning Centers continues its national expansion with the upcoming opening of Best Brains Shrewsbury West, scheduled for January 23. The center is owned by Katie Gould, who has worked closely with the Franchise Success team for more than six months to bring high-quality academic... - January 10, 2026 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Legacy Collection LLC Announces Grand Opening of TCG Retail Store in Niceville, Florida
Legacy Collection LLC, a leading name in the Trading Card Game (TCG) community, proudly announces the grand opening of its first retail location in Niceville, Florida. Founded and owned by Joseph Linnus, Legacy Collection has built a strong reputation for its premium TCG collectibles,... - January 02, 2026 - Legacy Collection LLC
Wonderlosity to Open Two Immersive Story-Driven Retail Experiences at Broadway at the Beach in Spring 2026
Wonderlosity, the award-winning immersive retail company known for blending storytelling, fantasy, and hands-on experiences, is excited to announce the opening of two new concept stores at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Scheduled to open in Spring 2026, the new locations... - December 30, 2025 - Wonderlosity
Analog Game Studios Announces U.S. Retail Release of Schooled, a Two-Player Strategy Game Inspired by Nature’s Most Elegant Survival Tactic
Analog Game Studios announces the U.S. retail release of Schooled, a two-player strategy board game inspired by the survival tactic of fish that band together for protection. Designed by Cecil Oakton, Schooled challenges players to build and defend their own school of fish through clever positioning and tactical play. A full rules explainer video can be found on YouTube - December 02, 2025 - Analog Game Studios
Rust Wood Trading Launches 16 Curated Specialty Stores for Global Market
Rust Wood Trading announces the January 1, 2026 launch of 16 curated online specialty stores serving customers across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia. Founded by Seattle entrepreneur Sandra Morgan, the collection includes themed stores ranging from The Pet Mercantile and Lavender Boutique to Christmas Time and Good Wigs. Each store offers carefully selected vintage and contemporary products with international shipping. - December 01, 2025 - Rust Wood Trading
GiantLands Fifth Age Launches with Indigenous Futurism Titles Honoring Native American Heritage Month
Two Decades of Transmedia Worldbuilding Realized in Science Fantasy RPG Adventure and Novel - December 01, 2025 - Wonderfilled, Inc.
Plushie Plays Set to Launch Exciting New Collectibles Soon
Plushie Plays is the biggest online toy store with one of the greatest collections of collectible plush toys. It is the most referred to site for gifting and buying toys and plushies for your kids and loved ones. Their collection keeps expanding each season with multiple offers and discounts running. The store is continuously looking to expand in terms of collections and varieties of collectibles that can bring their customer joy. - November 30, 2025 - Plushie Plays
Centrix Wins 2025 Sparks Play Strategy Toy & Game Award: a Revolutionary 3D Board Game That Spins Strategy in a Whole New Dimension
Analog Game Studios announces that its innovative 3D strategy game, Centrix, has won the 2025 Sparks Play Strategy Toy & Game Award. Featuring a unique seven-level rotational game board levels, Centrix redefines classic board gameplay with its blend of puzzle-solving and strategy. Designed for 2–6 players, Centrix challenges players to think in three dimensions and race their pawns to the top. - November 10, 2025 - Analog Game Studios
Bliss-Box Announces the 4-Play Advanced, a Four-Player Universal Controller Adapter for Retro and Modern Systems
Bliss-Box has released the 4-Play Advanced, a next-generation universal gaming adapter that expands on the original 4-Play’s design. Supporting up to four players, the new model offers ultra-low latency, XInput and HID compatibility, and support for dozens of original console controllers on PC, Mac, Linux, MiSTer, and PS3. - November 10, 2025 - Bliss-Box LLC
ZestYears Announces the Golden Grandparent Award to Recognize Outstanding Baby and Children’s Products
This winter, the much-anticipated launch of ZestYears a modern lifestyle magazine site and community designed exclusively for adults 55 and older, will serve as the new voice of longevity media. As part of its nationwide debut, ZestYears is now opening applications for the Golden Grandparent... - November 04, 2025 - ZestYears
Talk & Listen by Little Wheels Launches: a Vehicle-Themed, SLP-Informed Speech Practice App for Toddlers—Ad-Free, Offline, One-Time Purchase
Little Wheels’ new Talk & Listen app turns vehicle love into speech practice kids ask for. Built with pediatric SLP feedback, it features call-and-response voice prompts, phoneme soundboards, 12 narrated picture-book adventures, syllable indicators, and smart filters (by sound, color, category). 100% ad-free, works offline, and available now on iOS as a one-time purchase. App Store: apps.apple.com/us/app/talk-and-listen-little-wheels/id6748860598 - October 21, 2025 - Little Wheels
Henricks Outdoors Debuts "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - 300 Hilarious Outdoor Dilemmas to Spark Family and Classroom Fun
Henricks Outdoors proudly launches "Would You Rather: Wild & Wacky Adventures for Kids" - a screen-free activity book for ages 6–12 packed with 300 hilarious outdoor "Would You Rather" questions. Spark family laughs, creativity, and nature chats during road trips, campouts, family time, or classrooms. Categories: Silly Antics, Wildlife Wonders, Weather Twists, Adventure Trails, Gross Encounters. - October 04, 2025 - Henricks Media
Analog Game Studios Launches "Schooled" - a Fishy, Fast-Paced Strategy Game Hits Retail Shelves
Analog Game Studios has just released Schooled, a brand-new 2-player strategy board game about survival in the ocean. Inspired by the way fish swim in schools to protect themselves, players compete head-to-head to build, protect, and outwit their opponent’s school of fish. This launch is exciting for two big reasons: It’s the 10th published title from Toronto-based Analog Game Studios; It’s the first published design by Toronto creator Cecil Oakton. - September 10, 2025 - Analog Game Studios
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Scarborough Lawrence & Brimley
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Scarborough Lawrence /Brimley, which prepares to open on September 19. Owner Ayesha Suhail has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin... - September 07, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Courtice
Best Brains Learning Centers Expands to Courtice, Ontario with New Location Opening September 19 Best Brains Learning Centers is further expanding with the upcoming opening of Best Brains Courtice on September 19. The new center, owned by Bharath Punreddy, marks another milestone in the... - September 07, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Buddy's Back-to-School Bundle Eases Kids' Transition Into the Classroom
Love Always, Buddy enters its second year with an expanded Back-to-School Bundle for K–3 kids. Featuring a plush Buddy, a hardcover copy of Back to School Buddy by founder, Sara Miller, and new supportive notes, the bundle helps families ease into the first month of school with quick moments of connection. Notes address confidence, friendship struggles, and morning jitters—reminding kids they are seen, loved, and ready to walk into school bravely. - August 27, 2025 - Love Always, Buddy
Ink-a-Dink Bookstore Welcomes Michigan Author Denise Brennan-Nelson at Wayland BalloonFest 2025
Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore is thrilled to announce a special author signing event with beloved Michigan author Denise Brennan-Nelson as part of its Wayland BalloonFest 2025 Pop-Up Bookstore. - August 16, 2025 - Childress Ink
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Redmond Northeast
Best Brains Learning Centers Expands to Redmond Northeast, WA. Best Brains Learning Centers will open its newest location, Best Brains Redmond Northeast, on August 22, expanding its footprint of after-school enrichment programs across North America. The center will offer Math, English, Abacus, and... - August 11, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Frisco East
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Frisco East, which prepares to open on August 15. Owner Dr. Padma Jastii has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering... - August 07, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Game Haven Guild Announces the Launch of the Business of Gaming Podcast - a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Industry Powering Tabletop Gaming
Game Haven Guild is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, The Business of Gaming, debuting on August 4, 2025. This groundbreaking series takes listeners inside the tabletop gaming industry—from bustling game stores and passionate designers to the supply chains and strategies that keep the dice rolling and the cards flying. - August 04, 2025 - Game Haven Guild
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Alpharetta Midway
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Alpharetta - Midway, which prepares to open on August 15. Owner Shweta Singh has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering... - August 02, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Mississauga Streetsville
Best Brains Expands in Ontario with New Center in Mississauga – Streetsville Best Brains Learning Centers is proud to announce the upcoming opening of Best Brains Mississauga – Streetsville on August 8th. Owner Aparna Anirudha Sondur has worked closely with the Franchise Success team... - July 19, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Alpharetta Central
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Alpharetta Central, which prepares to open on July 18. Owner Satish Kumar has been working with the Franchise Success team for over six months to make his dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering... - July 15, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Magical Story with Horses and Fairies - "Emma and the Fairy Stirrups"
"Emma and the Fairy Stirrups" is a delightful children's book about two young girls, Emma and Rosie, who visit their grandma's farm. They discover that fairies are responsible for knotting the horses' manes to use as stirrups for nighttime rides. - July 10, 2025 - Jennifer B. Workman
OneOdio Unveils Focus A6: Latest ANC Headphones with CNC-Milled Aviation-grade Aluminum Alloy CD Patterns
OneOdio, a global leader in audio innovation, proudly announces the launch of the Focus A6, its most premium and design-forward headphones to date. With powerful hybrid active noise cancellation, AI-enhanced call clarity, and a striking metal faceplate crafted from aviation-grade aluminum, the Focus A6 delivers both high-end performance and unmistakable presence. - July 03, 2025 - OneOdio Inc.
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Livingston
Best Brains Learning Centers Expands with Opening of Livingston, NJ Location Best Brains Learning Centers has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Livingston, New Jersey, furthering the brand’s expansion across the U.S. The new center is owned and operated by Phani Kumar... - June 30, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
*Assembly Required & GoHero Bring the First-Ever "The Designer Toy Art Festival" to Philadelphia, August 1–10
For the first time ever, art toy culture comes to Philadelphia with cutting edge independent toy creators at The Designer Toy Art Festival. The successful *Assembly Required show teams up with pop culture powerhouse GoHero and local creative agency POP Solutions, to bring over 100 indie brands together a unique experience. The exhibition starts August 1 and leads to the main event August 8-10, with creative events, food, music, entertainment, and more. - June 27, 2025 - Go Hero
70 Years of Commitment to Safety: TÜV Rheinland Celebrates Seven Decades of Toy Testing
On the International Day of Play on June 11, TÜV Rheinland looks back on 70 years of toy testing. Since 1955, experts have been working to ensure that toys are safe and harmless for children. What once began with simple mechanical tests has evolved into a complex testing process based on... - June 17, 2025 - TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd.
ToysWorld1.com Expands in UK Market with Affordable Online Toy Store
UK-based online toy shop ToysWorld1.com is now live, offering a wide selection of quality toys at prices among the lowest in the UK. Fast UK delivery, exciting characters, and baby-friendly options included. - June 08, 2025 - Toys World
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Surrey Guildford
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Surrey Guildford which prepares to open on May 30th. Owner Sai Samanth Pasupuleti has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make his dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering... - May 29, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Beyond Words: Unlocking Literacy Through Wordless Books
Crazy Simple Education is transforming literacy with a simple yet powerful approach using wordless books. This method helps young students build confidence by creating and dictating their own stories, turning hesitant readers into engaged storytellers. - May 05, 2025 - Crazy Simple Education
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Caledon McLaughlin
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Caledon McLaughlin which prepares to open on May 9th. Owners Prathiba Karthikeyan and Karthikeyan Ganesan have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is... - May 04, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
It’s Boba Time and Neopets Launch Limited-Time Collaboration Featuring Themed Drinks, Collectible Stickers, and Enamel Pins
It’s Boba Time and Neopets have partnered for a limited-time collaboration, featuring two themed drinks, collectible sticker packs, and exclusive enamel pins. Available from May 2–29 at participating locations, the promotion combines nostalgic Neopian elements with handcrafted boba beverages. - April 29, 2025 - It's Boba Time
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Redmond Downtown
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Redmond Downtown which prepares to open on May 16. Owners Sujatha Rajasekaran and SMuthuveer Somanathan have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and is... - April 26, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
TopDawg Recognized as One of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025 - Leading the Pack with Over 500,000 Products from 3,000+ Verified U.S. Suppliers
TopDawg, a trusted dropshipping platform serving more than 20,000 retailers, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025. With over 500,000 wholesale products and seamless integrations with major marketplaces like Shopify, eBay, and other top platforms,... - April 24, 2025 - TopDawg
Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Portage
Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Portage, which prepares to open on April 11. Owners Bhumika Rohatgi and Shweta Rai have been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality, and is ready to begin... - April 10, 2025 - Best Brains Learning Centers
Gudnak, by Chaotic Great, Kickstarter Breaks Record for the Top Square Card Expandable Card Game Ever
Gudnak: The Marvorren Expansion has broken the record for the highest-funded expandable card game using exclusively square cards that is set in a dying fantasy universe. With a Kickstarter campaign that soared past its funding goal like a glorious Bullgryff, Gudnak now holds the throne as the... - March 30, 2025 - Chaotic Great Games