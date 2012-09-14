PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Things From Another World Celebrates the End of 2019 with 12 Days of TFAW Sale Event With the launch of their first exclusive apparel, and the launch of their new website, 2019 has been a big year for Things From Another World. They wanted to celebrate and thank their customers for their support, with the biggest sale of the year: the 12 Days of TFAW. The 12 Days of TFAW sales event... - December 11, 2019 - Things From Another World

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

Oomomo is Coming to Calgary on December 14, 2019 Oomomo will be opening their first retail store in Calgary on Dec. 14, 2019. Oomomo is a Japanese variety store, founded in 2017, and they have since expanded to ten stores in Canada. Oomomo strives to deliver affordable, quality products suited to your lifestyle by bringing new and trending products... - December 09, 2019 - Oomomo Alberta

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Smack Talk Showdown, Nominated Tabletop Game of the Year in 2018, Returns to Kickstarter November 25 The Sold Out Phenomenon from Double Turn Games Gears Up for 2nd Edition and NSFW Expansion. - November 27, 2019 - Double Turn Games

United National Closeout Stores Recalls Isometric Exercise Devices Due to Projectile Hazard; Devices Sold at Burlington Stores After 2014 Recall Recall Summary Name of Product: ISO7X Isometric Exercise Devices Hazard: The handle grips on each end can break during use and cause parts to be forcefully ejected from the shaft, posing a risk of injury from impact to the user or bystander. Remedy: Refund Consumers should immediately stop using... - November 21, 2019 - UNCS

Once Upon a Crime Presents, Crime Pays - The Case of the Boonton Christmas Heist Once Upon a Crime, a “Brick & Mortar Business” partner providing More Business, More Exposure, Less Work, has partnered with Boonton Main Street, in Boonton, NJ, to bring business back to the locals. - November 20, 2019 - One Upon a Crime

New Board Game "Houseguests from Hell" Launches Just in Time for Holiday Houseguest Season For any one who's ever had a houseguest over-extend their welcome, the new board game from Golden Elixir Enterprises, Houseguests From Hell, highlights and brings comedic relief to the most outrageous (and mostly true) houseguest experiences. Great for families, and corporate team-building. - October 29, 2019 - Golden Elixir Enterprises

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Voltura - Create Deep Connection with Anyone in 30 Seconds Are you looking to have an experience that will last a lifetime? Do you want to connect deeply with yourself and others in less than 30 seconds, by playing a game? http://kck.st/2pGn5hF Voltura Game is a new an unique game that allows you to create a connection with anyone, anywhere in less than 30 seconds and by doing so, you are able to tap into your full potential. "It is the best icebreaker in the world, in my opinion." - NHS Accountant - October 15, 2019 - Voltura

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

One Method Monkey LLC Has Launched Its Second Game, Hey Cutie, on Kickstarter and is Seeking Crowdfunding Support to Help Bring Something New to Boardgaming Audiences One Method Monkey's latest project, Hey Cutie, brings the dating sim genre to tabletop gamers with a comedic card game. Now Live on Kickstarter. - September 17, 2019 - One Method Monkey LLC

Elenco, Maker of Snap Circuits Toys, Officially Launches TEACH TECH™ Product Line Elenco, the maker of the award-winning Snap Circuits® products, announces a new line of educational toys under the brand name TEACH TECH™, with a focus on hands-on, building fun. TEACH TECH™ features robotic kits that explore renewable energy and coding. TEACH TECH™ follows the... - September 12, 2019 - Elenco Electronics, Inc.

MegaFans and Pebblekick Announce Partnership for Mobile Midcore eSports Game The King of Pirates is the First Midcore Mobile Game with the MegaFans eSports Engine - August 14, 2019 - MEGAFANS.COM

1985 Games Launches Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Campaign Fully Funded 1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $100,000. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - August 07, 2019 - 1985 Games

Kidini Karate is New on Amazon; Back to School Bully Prevention for Kids 3-8 Years Old Kidini Karate® helps parents teach children to be aware, avoid, and self-defense escapes and empowers very young children with knowledge and courage to escape bullies and child predators. Kidini Karate® introduces to the professional educators of very young children, a detailed educator’s manual researched by the University Of Delaware Department of Research titled: Helping Children Develop Self Protective Skills. - July 19, 2019 - Kidini Karate

1985 Games Launches Dungeon Craft, Kickstarter Campaign Rising Quickly 1985 Games is a small start-up that consists of a Dungeon & Dragons party who hated drawing trees and buildings. They spent the last year creating a book with over 1,000 battle map pieces that can simply be cut out and used in a game. The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $32,000 in under 3 days. Dungeon Craft will change the way Dungeon Masters and players create worlds. - July 14, 2019 - 1985 Games

Pass-a-Fist: New Party Game Launches on Kickstarter Unique new tabletop game, promises to bring family and friends together to hypothetically “beat the cr*p out of each other.” - July 09, 2019 - Lonely Lemming, LLC

Redcat Racing Releases a Light Kit for the Gen8 Redcat Racing just released a Fully waterproof, 16 LED Light Kit for the popular Gen8 Scout II Scale Crawler. - June 13, 2019 - Redcat RC

Mobile Game Promises to Develop Cognitive Skills of Players A new mobile brain-training game has launched, but what does it do aside from entertain? The game is fun, yes, but it also poses usage in occupational and psychological settings. With a background in mental chronometry, the game promises to increase the cognitive abilities of its users if they spend 10 hours a week or more playing the game. The companies are partnering with the American Psychological Association, the American Neurological Association, and MENSA to further promote the game. - June 11, 2019 - New Breed Games, LLC

Board Game Cafe Pioneers Hex & Company Launch Kickstarter for New Manhattan Location Hex & Company is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking crowdfunding campaign, which will bring a new location to the Upper East Side of New York City. - June 06, 2019 - Hex & Company

Silver Lynx Games Launched Their First Kickstarter Campaign: Hard West - The Board Game It's a horror strategy game settled in the old Wild West - build your town accordingly to the scenario you have decided to play. - June 05, 2019 - Silver Lynx Games

Best Retail Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 23rd Annual WebAward Competition The 23rd annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 96 industries, including retail and shopping websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for retail and shopping websites to enter is May 31, 2019. - March 28, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

MakeModel and Goldberg Team Up to Develop New App MakeModel, the visual trivia game, is partnering with wrestling champion Bill Goldberg to promote their new app. - March 14, 2019 - MakeModel

Destiny Carries and LFG Offers Best Destiny Carries on the Web to Help Players Get Past the Sticking Point The website features a community of Destiny experts offering carries and assistance. Destiny Carries LFG is formed by a group of players who have extensive knowledge in the online game called Destiny. With the gaming industry focusing its attention on multiplayer gameplay. Destiny Carries LFG experts have honed their skills to provide you with the opportunity to experience Destiny 2’s multiplayer feature at its fullest. - February 22, 2019 - Destiny Carries LFG

The Game of Creativity Launches Campaign to Spark More Creative Ideas Getting past the blank page when writing or creating is often the hardest part of making. The Game of Creativity has launched a campaign to help with that problem. - February 16, 2019 - The Game of Creativity

Balldesigner Secures American Flag Soccer Ball Design Patent Balldesigner announced its new launch of an exclusive American flag-style soccer ball whose release will align with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. Balldesigner first gained exposure on the Austrian start-up television series 2 Minuten 2 Millionen (comparable to "Shark Tank" in the U.S.). Balldesigner's... - December 17, 2018 - Balldesigner

Give the Gift of Friendship with The Golden Girls Chia Pets; New Chia Pets in Stores Now for the Holiday Season The Golden Girls are back for the holidays as Chia Pet products arrive in stores and online for the holiday season. More than a dozen new Chia Pets make the holidays extra Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheery. - November 23, 2018 - Joseph Enterprises

The Voyager's Workshop Celebrates Your Storytelling Hobbies The Voyager's Workshop, an online shop for gaming adventurers, launched by Nova Scotia artist, designer and storyteller Wouter F. Goedkoop. It caters to people who enjoy adventures of pen, paper, cardboard and pixels by creating original designs and even made-to-order items that showcase their passion for the stories they live, tell and are a part of. - November 01, 2018 - The Voyager's Workshop

New Games Rewards Life Experiences and Donates to Alzheimer's Research New type of card game that rewards players for their real life experiences. - October 26, 2018 - Experience Games

Upright Labs Brings New Technology Solutions to Resale Industry Upright Labs debuts 2 new products for the resale industry with a focus to improve supply chain management, inventory management, and e-commerce distribution. - October 24, 2018 - Upright Labs

iBrics - Experiential Learning for Children 8 and Older, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign ARDUTIME, LLC announces the release of the iBrics Imagination Set. iBrics modules are intelligent building blocks to teach needed 21st century skills through hands-on experiments. Tested and validated across multiple venues, iBrics experiments help develop critical thinking and problem solving skills through fun projects which challenge and engage. - October 15, 2018 - ARDUTIME

Shirley A. Brannon Recognized as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Shirley A. Brannon of Martinsburg, West Virginia has been recognized as a Woman of Empowerment by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of automotive repair services for trucks and for inventing. These... - October 13, 2018 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Top 10 Gifts for Moviemakers and Movie Lovers Party game, What The Film?! Tops Oh, Rio! Productions’ list of gift ideas for movie lovers and cast and crew gifts. - October 09, 2018 - Oh, Rio! Productions

TQ-Max Brings New Life to an Old Game with the Launch of Gogo Jacks TQ-Max has put considerable effort into re-imagining the simple game of Funnybones, to release a modern take on one of the oldest of all games. Gogo Jacks is now being distributed in the USA by TQ-Max. - October 06, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.

Marilyn D. Mintz Created Her One of a Kind Art Prints: "The Art of Sports," with Poetry, Song; and Art Print Calendar Included U.S.A. and internationally known artist, writer Marilyn D. Mintz, who is the author of the book "The Martial Arts Films," the first to describe and define the genre, and who achieved U.S.A. and international patents, enjoys creating one of a kind art prints. Marilyn D. Mintz's one of a kind,... - October 05, 2018 - Marilyn D. Mintz

Top 10 Hot Holiday 2018 Gifts That Will Become Impossible to Find Lethal Chicken Games predict the top 10 toys and games that will become increasingly more difficult to find and the reasons why. - October 02, 2018 - Lethal Chicken Games

Peek-a-Bunny: An Easter Tradition Kickstarter Campaign Started by Momtrepreuneur of K McCabe Publishing LLC A Kickstarter Campaign for Peek-a-Bunny: An Easter Tradition just launched. The goal of the campaign is to spread brand awareness and help improve packaging. - October 01, 2018 - K McCabe Publishing LLC

Sobababy.com Announces Ergonomic Airflow 10 in 1 Baby Carrier Sobababy.com today announced the introduction of the BeBear baby carrier collection. Designed to have an ergonomic seat support, babies are supported with a safe and comfy ride, Ergonomic Airflow 10 in 1 Baby Carrier is expected to grow in popularity. “The introduction of our new baby carrier... - September 29, 2018 - Soba Baby

New Free Trivia App Allows Users to Test Their Knowledge for Real Prizes and Fast-Paced Fun Owards trivia app gives players the opportunity to compete in new tournaments with friends and opponents from around the world for fantastic prizes and great discounts. - September 19, 2018 - Owards

My First Lab Goes for Gold; STEM Educational Toy Creators Win Prestigious Industry Award My First Lab captures the hearts of parents and children worldwide with the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018). Each year, the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Gold Seal Award (2018) is bestowed upon the top toys in the industry. C & A Scientific’s STEM-focused toy line, My First Lab, has gained this prestigious honor in 2018, beating out hundreds of other offerings. - September 18, 2018 - My First Lab

The Spry is the First Waterproof Drone That Submerges Under Water, Floats Like a Boat, and Flies in the Air SwellPro USA, the company the develops waterproof drones, announces the Spry: The first ever waterproof drone that submerges, floats, flies in the air at over 43mph. The drone comes with the first ever waterproof remote control. The Spry Drone is crossing the line between science fiction and reality by being able to briefly submerge, float and fly. The Spry is available on Kickstarter and starts shipping in late November, 2018. - August 28, 2018 - Urban Drones

BeginAgain Announces New President; Award-Winning Colorado Toy Company BeginAgain Hires Michael Grant as President BeginAgain is pleased to announce Michael Grant, former President of phil&teds USA and Mountain Buggy has joined the team in the role of President. As a juvenile product industry veteran, Grant will focus primarily on growing the sales and marketing divisions of the company. “As a well-respected... - August 07, 2018 - BeginAgain

The Fidj: Making Fidgeting Discrete, Beneficial and Fun Josh Sears, founder and owner of the Cincinnati-based design studio PaperTelevision LLC., is launching the Fidj, an engaging gadget that transforms any phone into the ultimate app-enabled spinning machine. Simply stick the Fidj - a highly-refined plastic disk with restickable adhesive - to the back of... - July 10, 2018 - PaperTelevision

Lucid Sight Makes Blockchain Magic Lucid Sight Publishing is excited to announce Cryptic Conjure, the first title to released under the company’s new publishing arm. Cryptic Conjure, the first Ethereum blockchain game to utilize the power of Unreal Engine 4. Cryptic Conjure is a vibrant multiplayer fantasy action-RPG where players can craft and trade spells via the blockchain. Lucid Sight specializes in blockchain game development and recently raised over 200K in presales with their flagship title, Crypto Space Commander. - June 28, 2018 - Lucid Sight

Jacob R. Miles III, Award Winning Entrepreneur, Star Wars Toy Engineer, Business Analyst Speaks at Dallas Environmental Science Academy Career Day Award winning entrepreneur, Star Wars toys engineer and business analyst spoke at Dallas Environmental Science Academy, (DESA) a Blue Ribbon school. DESA offers high school courses for eighth grade students including Physics, Algebra and Gateway to Technology and Environmental systems. - June 06, 2018 - Miles Analysts Partners

"The Soulstealer War: Splintering Realm" at Book Expo and Book Con "The Soulstealer War: The Splintering Realm" continues author W.L. Hoffman's fantasy and sci-fi novels, chronicling the adventures of his reluctant wizard - Kenneth McNary - across the magical Realm of Weir. Hoffman is excited to once again appear at Book Expo and Book Con in New York City, and to interact with fans at Booth 1343 throughout the 4-day event. - May 30, 2018 - Hoffman Creations, Inc.