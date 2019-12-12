A Twin-Win for UpsideLMS at the 2019 Brandon Hall Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

UpsideLMS wins Gold and Silver awards at the prestigious 2019 Brandon Hall Awards, in partnership with Doha Bank and Firstsource, respectively.

About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class solutions, Brandon Hall Group is the preeminent research and analyst organization focused on developing research driven solutions to drive organizational performance for emerging and large organizations. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research, data and expertise in Talent Management, Learning & Development, Executive Management, Sales and Marketing. Pune, India, December 12, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The results of 2019 Brandon Hall Awards were recently announced, where UpsideLMS received not one but two Excellence in Technology awards, a Gold award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology in Compliance Training in association with Doha Bank and a Silver award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology in association with Firstsource.Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology awards recognize and award companies that have successfully deployed eLearning "programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools" that resulted in considerable and measurable outcomes.These two coveted awards add to UpsideLMS’ many accolades over the years, including but not limited to a maximum number of Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards (19 awards), a place on Craig Weiss’ Top LMS lists, a place on 2019 Fosway 9-Grid(TM) as a "Potential Performer" for a second successive year, and as a finalist on the 2019 Talented Learning Awards for Excellence in Corporate Extended Enterprise Systems.A leading provider of learning technology solutions, UpsideLMS has been consistently registering a track record of success and innovation year after year since its inception in 2004. Having won numerous awards from eminent organizations in Learning and Development, UpsideLMS has taken yet another step towards being the best in business by winning these Gold and Silver Brandon Hall Awards this year, taking the total count for UpsideLMS to just one short of a half century of awards at an incredible 49 awards.UpsideLMS' win is an outcome of a stringent evaluation process by a panel of experts, independent senior industry analysts, and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives. According to Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group’s Chief Operating Officer, “Organizations of every shape and size submitted entries for Excellence Awards, each with a unique program that matches their culture. In judging the entries, our panel identified the very best programs and practices that every company should follow.”With over a million users worldwide, a comprehensive set of evolving features and functionalities, and the all new AI-powered UpsideLMS version X, UpsideLMS not only has earned the trust of its customers the world over but also of learning industry analysts and bodies. And, with this year’s win, UpsideLMS has yet again proven its expertise in tech-enabled learning solutions that bring tangible results to help organizations achieve the desired learning and business outcomes, and is a testament to the company’s commitment towards continuous innovation.The full list of winners of the 2019 Brandon Hall Awards can be viewed here -http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/excellence-technology.php?year=2019About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.With more than 10,000 clients globally and 20 years of delivering world class solutions, Brandon Hall Group is the preeminent research and analyst organization focused on developing research driven solutions to drive organizational performance for emerging and large organizations. Brandon Hall Group has an extensive repository of thought leadership, research, data and expertise in Talent Management, Learning & Development, Executive Management, Sales and Marketing. Contact Information UpsideLMS

