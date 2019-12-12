Press Releases Justice Tax, LLC Press Release

Justice Tax, LLC is proud to partner with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) to provide tax relief for drivers.

Jacksonville, FL, December 12, 2019



“Justice Tax is proud to partner with OOIDA. We are excited about the opportunity to assist Owner-Operators with their tax issue and help them get the justice they deserve. We are happy to be a leader in the tax industry and offer special discount to help them on their way to tax freedom,” said Joe Valinho, President and Founder of Justice Tax, LLC.



Justice Tax, LLC provides a $650 discount on tax debt resolution services to all CDL license holders, regardless of the complexity of the tax issue. Justice Tax, LLC also offers a flat fee service cost, flexible payment plans and financing options. “Because drivers go through so much to keep our country’s economy going, it’s about time that a company looks out for them to help resolve their tax issues. Justice Tax will take care of their tax issues and they can take care of the road,” continued Joe Valinho.



About Justice Tax, LLC:

Incorporated in 2000, Justice Tax, LLC and its predecessors continue our mission to help consumers achieve financial freedom from tax issues. For the past two decades, the founders of Justice Tax, LLC assisted consumers with financial struggles. We have facilitated over $2.2 billion of financial obligations for over 20,000 individuals. There is nothing more important to us than our relationship with our clients. Each interaction we share with our clients is held with the care we would expect ourselves. We strive for complete satisfaction every time – Justice, Truth, and Liberty for all.



Contact:

Justice Tax, LLC

(888) 545-6007

John Akers

888-545-6007



www.justice.tax

904-456-0456



