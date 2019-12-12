Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases HurixDigital Press Release

KITABOO Bags Silver at the 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Mobile Technology

HurixDigital’s flagship product KITABOO has won Silver at the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards for Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology. KITABOO is an eBook publishing platform to create, publish and distribute interactive digital content across multiple mobile platforms.

Daytona Beach, FL, December 12, 2019 --(



KITABOO is an eBook publishing platform to create, publish and distribute interactive digital content across multiple mobile platforms. It helps publishers and educational institutions to design and deliver content securely on a white label application.



This cloud-based platform can deliver mobile ready responsive content and enrich them with multiple interactive elements such as videos, audios, images, simulations, gamification and more; helping clients enhance and transform the learning experience.



The award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives, and were evaluated on the basis of their innovative abilities, unique differentiators, value proposition and measurable results.



“We are excited on winning this award. Building a world-class product that can deliver high quality output has always been our priority. We take pride in our work as we continuously strive to create industry-recognized, best-in-class solutions to improve content creation, content transformation and content delivery process. Winning this award validates the hard work we put in bringing to life a product that can transform the content experience for our clients,” said Subrat Mohanty, CEO, HurixDigital. KITABOO is used by over 10 million people from over 20 countries to access digital content in more than 25 languages.



KITABOO has won multiple awards including the Gold in Brandon Hall Excellence Awards 2014. In addition, the company - HurixDigital was ranked among the Top 20 Training Delivery Providers, Top 20 Blended Learning Content Providers and the Top 20 Microlearning Content Providers earlier this year.



“An Excellence Award also validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company’s investment in the solution, and the value the technology brings to the end-user,” said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group.



About HurixDigital

HurixDigital is a pioneer in delivering digital content solutions for publishers and enterprises globally. We enable multinational corporations in their digital transformation journey with our cloud-based platforms, leading-edge products and solutions. We also deliver digital marketing solutions that help clients stay ahead of the curve. At HurixDigital we foster thought leadership and innovation that help us add value to our clients’ business.



About Brandon Hall Group, Inc.

Bharti Samant

+91 22 6191 4888 (Ext. 827)



hurix.com



