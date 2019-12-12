Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One," a Young Adult Adventure by B.A. Knight

Thame, United Kingdom, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- About "The Secret of the Twin Parchments: The Golden One"
What would you do for absolute power? And what would you do once you possessed it?
Enter the magical world of teenagers Deanna and Alia, identical twins who embark on a dangerous quest to find the lost diary of their parents, killed in a car crash. Their journey is filled with mystery and peril, but also brings them the wonderful awakening of young love.
Their treasure hunt takes them to an old abbey near Paris and a romantic castle, but also straight into the hands of an evil enemy, who will stop at nothing to possess the diary, which has now magically surfaced in its original form of an ancient and very powerful parchment, the mysterious and desired Golden One. Then comes the revelation they didn't want to hear, this parchment is not alone, it has a twin.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and in all good bookstores:
Paperback (242 pages)
Dimensions 15.2 x 1.4 x 22.9 cm
ISBN-13 9781913289638
Kindle eBook ASIN B07ZTVS3W9
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TGO
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019
About the Author – B.A. Knight
B.A. Knight was born in Romania, but shortly after finishing her studies in Medicine she moves near Paris where she can pursue her passion for French history, filled with stories about brave and romantic knights.
She spends all her spare time with her husband and two daughters who already share her passion. During one of the visits at the Vaux de Cernay Abbey, she has the idea of a magical parchment which can make all wishes come true.
And so The Secret of the Twin Parchments series is born... deeply marked by the sign of Gemini. It is a series of four volumes which shows the exciting adventure of four teenagers confronted with the moral dilemma of what to do with absolute power while fighting against an evil enemy and the difficulties of adolescence.
B.A. Knight loves to write about magic, hidden treasures, worlds where courage and imagination are not yet obsolete.
About Michael Terence Publishing
www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
