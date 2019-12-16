MCH Strategic Data Delivers More Ways to Build Relationships with K-12 Educators

Press Releases MCH Strategic Data Press Release

MCH’s unmatched compilation process makes them the market leader in verified K-12 email counts.

Kansas City, MO, December 16, 2019 --(



More Verified Emails Leads to Better Contact and Engagement Rates



Education sales and marketing professionals are looking for ways to improve buyer behavior in order to boost engagement and messaging. Getting to that goal requires an understanding of key contacts in the education vertical. MCH has been a market leader in education data for over 90 years. “In addition to having a thorough understanding of the education industry, our unmatched compilation process which includes human verification, technology, and permission-passing sets us apart from other data providers,” said Ridpath.



Benefits of Verified Emails



Verified emails improve marketing email delivery rates.



Having an email verification process increases sales productivity and contact rates.



Adding additional verified emails to your sales and marketing mix allows companies to build relationships with more educators, ultimately leading to an increase in sales revenue and client retention.



Angela Ridpath

800-776-6373



mchdata.com



