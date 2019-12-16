PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
MCH Strategic Data

Press Release

Receive press releases from MCH Strategic Data: By Email RSS Feeds:

MCH Strategic Data Delivers More Ways to Build Relationships with K-12 Educators


MCH’s unmatched compilation process makes them the market leader in verified K-12 email counts.

Kansas City, MO, December 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- MCH’s increase in verified email coverage helps education marketers and sales teams improve their current data acquisition strategies. According to Angela Ridpath, VP Marketing for MCH Strategic Data, “The majority of our clients are looking for better email engagement and hoping to identify key contacts within schools and districts, and our data allows them to do just that.”

More Verified Emails Leads to Better Contact and Engagement Rates

Education sales and marketing professionals are looking for ways to improve buyer behavior in order to boost engagement and messaging. Getting to that goal requires an understanding of key contacts in the education vertical. MCH has been a market leader in education data for over 90 years. “In addition to having a thorough understanding of the education industry, our unmatched compilation process which includes human verification, technology, and permission-passing sets us apart from other data providers,” said Ridpath.

Benefits of Verified Emails

Verified emails improve marketing email delivery rates.

Having an email verification process increases sales productivity and contact rates.

Adding additional verified emails to your sales and marketing mix allows companies to build relationships with more educators, ultimately leading to an increase in sales revenue and client retention.

To learn more about MCH’s educator email coverage, contact info@mchdata.com
Contact Information
MCH Strategic Data
Angela Ridpath
800-776-6373
Contact
mchdata.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from MCH Strategic Data
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help