B2B Media Reveals The 15th Annual Best of Elearning! Winners; The Industry’s Exclusive Users’ Choice Awards Reveals 59 Solutions as Best-in-Class

The Best of Elearning! Awards program is the exclusive Industry Users’ Choice Award, whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions. Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague, and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process.

The Best of Elearning! Awards program is the exclusive Industry Users’ Choice Award, whereby learning professionals vote via online ballot for best-in-class solutions. Eighty-five percent of professionals have personally recommended a learning solution to a colleague over the past 12 months, and this awards program formalizes this personal recommendation process. Award recognition is important for buyers, as 61% agree that award recognition impacts their buying decision, according to Elearning! Media Group’s research.



What It Means To Be Named The Best



While 59 individual products and solutions have been named as 2019 finalists, 20% of this year’s Best of Elearning! honorees are first-time winners.



“We are honored to reveal the most innovative, creative and effective learning solutions in the market,” says Catherine Upton, group publisher, Elearning! Media Group. “These solutions solve real business learning challenges, according to voting professionals. There is no greater honor than having customers nominate and vote for these best-in-class solutions.”



Among the 19 categories, four companies were multiple category winners:

- Adobe (LMS – Cloud, Virtual Classroom)

- Bigger Brains (I.T. Training, Emerging Learning Solution)

- BizLibrary (Other Learning Platform, Social Learning/Collaboration)

- dominKnow (LCMS, E-learning Development Tool, Mobile Authoring Tool, Simulation Tool)



All 59 brands are honored for excellence, and the top vote getter in each category is named the winner. “Every finalist will receive an award of excellence or winner honors. Given the high volume of votes and the number of nominated products, every one of these solution providers should be proud to be voted as best-in-class by their customers,” adds Upton.



The Voting Process



Elearning! Media Group readers, practitioners and community members nominate and vote for products and solutions via Elearning! Media Group’s online ballot. All ballots were cast from June 3 to September 1, 2019. Each ballot was reviewed and validated by the editorial team. All vendor ballots were voided. To learn more, visit www.2elearning.com/awards/best-of-elearning-awards.



The winners for learning platforms, training content and learning tools and technologies are revealed in the Winter edition of Elearning! Magazine. Discover all 59 across 19 categories at: http://www.2elearning.com/15th-annual-best-of-elearning-winners-revealed/



About Elearning! Media Group

Catherine Upton

888-201-2841



2elearning.com

Vi Paynich

Executive Editor

editor@2elearning.com



