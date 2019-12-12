Devart ODBC Driver Now Supports PostgreSQL 12

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart has recently presented an updated ODBC driver for PostgreSQL, which supports the latest version of the PostgreSQL database.

Prague, Czech Republic, December 12, 2019 --(



Devart ODBC Driver for PostgreSQL provides a high-performance and feature-rich connectivity solution for ODBC-compliant applications to access PostgreSQL databases from Windows, macOS, Linux, both 32-bit and 64-bit. Full support for standard ODBC API functions and data types implemented in the driver makes the interaction of database applications with PostgreSQL fast, easy, and extremely handy.



Also, ODBC driver has a Direct Connection feature that allows connecting to PostgreSQL databases directly via TCP/IP, avoiding PostgreSQL Client. This improves application performance, quality, reliability, and especially the deployment process since there is no need to supply additional client software.



Learn more about ODBC Driver for PostgreSQL at https://www.devart.com/odbc/postgresql/



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



