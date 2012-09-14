The Excellence Collection Announces Opening of Finest Punta Cana for September 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Finest Punta Cana Press Release

Finest Punta Cana reservations launched December 10, 2019.

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, December 16, 2019



To see more details on this property and to book a vacation, visit Finest Punta Cana online or call +1-866-540-2585. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, December 16, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Following the success of Mexico’s Finest Playa Mujeres, The Excellence Collection will open the second outpost from their all-ages brand, Finest Resorts. The latest addition to The Excellence Collection’s portfolio of properties will be set at Punta Cana in Dominican Republic. Reservations for the new resort launched Tuesday, December 10, 2019 now bookings are available through the resort's website and by calling their toll-free number. Finest Punta Cana will be the third The Excellence Collection property in the Dominican Republic, opening on September 1, 2020."Infinite Excellence, for You to Share" is what you will find at this resort, the first of its kind in the area. This property marks a new standard for all-inclusive, non-age-restricted luxury, catering to romantic getaways, wedding celebrations, rejuvenating holidays, and options for adults only, families with children, and groups and events.“We are delighted to be opening our second Finest Resorts property in Punta Cana. We know that guests of any age will enjoy this top-of-the-line resort and its personalized service. We are thrilled to offer a whole new Infinite Excellence experience for adults, families and wedding groups traveling to the Dominican Republic,” stated Mr. Domingo Aznar, the brand’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing.Finest Punta Cana will be a synonym of modern elegance with all ages in mind. Whether you seek a romance-filled destination wedding, a family escape that equally caters to your little ones, or a secluded adult getaway, this new resort will offer a space that satisfies every guest’s needs, no matter the age. The 455-suite resort features a western half focused on adults only and the Excellence Club, representing the ultimate in luxury, privacy, exclusivity, and service; this side boasts an array of private pools, beach areas, restaurants and lounges, just for ages 18 and up. The eastern half of the resort is destined for all ages, where guests can enjoy restaurants, pools, and activities for everyone, as well as exclusive Finest Club areas.As leaders in high end travel, The Excellence Collection’s expertise and experience will be evident in every thoughtfully designed detail of Finest Punta Cana. Guests will be able to enjoy spacious all-suite accommodations with many of the categories Finest Resorts is known for, such as Family Suites, Junior Swim-Up Suites, and Two-Story Rooftop Terrace Suites, as well as some new options like the Beachfront Honeymoon Suite categories. Guests will also have the opportunity to choose from sixteen bars and lounges and twelve restaurants, including new culinary concepts like the family-style Melting Pot with teppanyaki tables, woks, and Korean BBQ tables.Families will enjoy the expansive beachside main pool with pool bars and splash areas with games for kids. Imagine Kids Club will offer mini water parks and activities divided by age groups, and two Imagine Lounges near the restaurants will have supervised activities for kids to allow a little alone time for parents.Finest Punta Cana will also feature two different private club settings with upgraded suite categories, exclusive amenities, private pools and private beach areas, plus members-only bars and restaurants. Excellence Club will only be accessible to adults, while Finest Club will welcome all ages.Guests will also have ONE Spa at their disposal with guided hydrotherapy rituals, treatments for families and adults alike, a spa kitchen pantry where you can select your treatment ingredients, and a full fitness center. For groups and events, or couples looking for the perfect venue for their wedding, this resort sets the stage for extraordinary moments. With on-site event planners and specialists, a pristine beachfront location for wedding ceremonies, and a ballroom for elegant receptions, Finest Punta Cana will not only be a desirable weddings and events venue, but it also sets out to bring a new level of all-ages holidays to the region.To see more details on this property and to book a vacation, visit Finest Punta Cana online or call +1-866-540-2585. Contact Information LINKS

