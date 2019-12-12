Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" by Malcolm R. Hodson

Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" – a humour-filled story by Malcolm R. Hodson – part of the My Life Series.

Thame, United Kingdom, December 12, 2019 --(



Written from a dog’s perspective... Entering into this world with the waggiest of tails, along with a brother and sister, you would soon begin to realize that life can be great fun, but also very hard at times.



In her short life so far, Sienna has had new families, a rescue centre and heartbreak to deal with.



On the positive side, she has met some wonderful, kind people, made lots of new friends and realised that her tail may never stop wagging.



This work is available worldwide:



Paperback (64 pages)

ISBN-13 978-1913289621

Kindle eBook - B0821M52V2

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MLWT



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:



Marketing & Promotions

Michael Terence Publishing

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



