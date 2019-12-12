Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" by Malcolm R. Hodson

Thame, United Kingdom, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com
Written from a dog’s perspective... Entering into this world with the waggiest of tails, along with a brother and sister, you would soon begin to realize that life can be great fun, but also very hard at times.
In her short life so far, Sienna has had new families, a rescue centre and heartbreak to deal with.
On the positive side, she has met some wonderful, kind people, made lots of new friends and realised that her tail may never stop wagging.
This work is available worldwide:
Paperback (64 pages)
ISBN-13 978-1913289621
Kindle eBook - B0821M52V2
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MLWT
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
