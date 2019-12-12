PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" by Malcolm R. Hodson


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "My Life With a Waggy Tail" – a humour-filled story by Malcolm R. Hodson – part of the My Life Series.

Thame, United Kingdom, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- About "My Life With a Waggy Tail":

Written from a dog’s perspective... Entering into this world with the waggiest of tails, along with a brother and sister, you would soon begin to realize that life can be great fun, but also very hard at times.

In her short life so far, Sienna has had new families, a rescue centre and heartbreak to deal with.

On the positive side, she has met some wonderful, kind people, made lots of new friends and realised that her tail may never stop wagging.

This work is available worldwide:

Paperback (64 pages)
ISBN-13 978-1913289621
Kindle eBook - B0821M52V2
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MLWT

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
