Press Releases Solar FlexRack Press Release

Receive press releases from Solar FlexRack: By Email RSS Feeds: Solar FlexRack Selected to Supply 105 MW Solar Project in North Carolina for Cypress Creek Renewables

Solar FlexRack’s G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Pender County Solar Power Plant.

Youngstown, OH, December 12, 2019 --(



The solar farm, located in Pender County, is one of Solar FlexRack’s largest projects to date. This high-quality solar project will be installed with more than 7,000 Solar FlexRack Series G3L-X racks, one of the best field-assembled, ground-mount solutions available for utility-scale and commercial solar projects. The solar modules being installed are First Solar’s Series 4 thin-film, recognized for their high energy yield and durability.



“Solar FlexRack has proven to be a valuable partner for the Pender County solar project,” said Kevin Donegan, Senior Vice President for Engineering, Procurement and Construction, Cypress Creek Renewables. “The company’s technical expertise in working with both crystalline and thin-film products is an important component of this project’s success.”



Covering 675 acres, the solar farm is projected to begin producing power by the end of the year.



“Cypress Creek is a reliable and experienced developer with an impressive track record of building quality solar power projects that help lower electricity costs, drive additional revenue streams for landowners, and generate tax dollars that benefit the local communities,” said Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack. “We’re proud to be part of this valuable project.”



About Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Youngstown, OH, December 12, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced that its ultra-reliable, fixed-tilt solar racking system is being installed in a 105 MW solar power generation plant in North Carolina. Cypress Creek Renewables developed the project and is providing the engineering, procurement and construction services as well as the ongoing operations and maintenance services. The project is owned by Cubico Sustainable Investments, a leader and global investor in renewable energy, backed by two of Canada’s largest pension funds.The solar farm, located in Pender County, is one of Solar FlexRack’s largest projects to date. This high-quality solar project will be installed with more than 7,000 Solar FlexRack Series G3L-X racks, one of the best field-assembled, ground-mount solutions available for utility-scale and commercial solar projects. The solar modules being installed are First Solar’s Series 4 thin-film, recognized for their high energy yield and durability.“Solar FlexRack has proven to be a valuable partner for the Pender County solar project,” said Kevin Donegan, Senior Vice President for Engineering, Procurement and Construction, Cypress Creek Renewables. “The company’s technical expertise in working with both crystalline and thin-film products is an important component of this project’s success.”Covering 675 acres, the solar farm is projected to begin producing power by the end of the year.“Cypress Creek is a reliable and experienced developer with an impressive track record of building quality solar power projects that help lower electricity costs, drive additional revenue streams for landowners, and generate tax dollars that benefit the local communities,” said Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack. “We’re proud to be part of this valuable project.”About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. Contact Information Solar FlexRack

Maureen McHale

330-799-1855



solarflexrack.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Solar FlexRack