Think AI Consulting Named Partner’s Choice by Microsoft Partners in Southern California

Think AI was awarded the IAMCP SoCal Area Partner Choice Award at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. Local Microsoft partners and members of IAMCP SoCal submitted Think AI for the award, deeming the company the best partner to work with.

"I am deeply honored to have received the IAMCP SoCal Area Member Partner Choice award at the hugely successful IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Party," stated Bhardia in a public LinkedIn post. “Thank you to all the amazing partners who nominated me and shared in the celebration, and of course thank you to the organization that made this award and so many other opportunities possible - IAMCP looking forward to another decade of success!”



The award has special significance for Bhardia as it accompanied an opportunity to share Think AI’s partnering success stories with hundreds of Microsoft Partners while on stage with prominent Microsoft executives including Justin Slagle, Partner Development Manager, Microsoft; Gavriella Schuster, Worldwide Corporate Vice President, Microsoft and more.



Bhardia attributed the success to innovative Microsoft technology and a dependable partner community within IAMCP SoCal, in which he and his team have worked with since 2012.



The IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference was held to celebrate a decade of connecting, learning and growing throughout the network of nearly 200 members in Southern California. IAMCP SoCal is the largest chapter of the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP) which represents the best of breed partners from around the globe.



About Think AI

Manish Bhardia

1-323-316-7354





