Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

Receive press releases from Adelaide Books: By Email RSS Feeds: New Book by Dave and Jessie Gerber: "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart"

Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Dave and Jessie Gerber "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart," hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, December 12, 2019 --(



"A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart" is also available as a coloring book.



Dave and Jessie Gerber are excited to help young kids start embracing diversity at an early age, better understand life lessons and enjoy childhood.



Available on Amazon



For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org New York, NY, December 12, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Help your child learn to read, gain important life lessons and have fun at the same time... join a "Robot's Journey to Find a Heart" and experience an adventure both kids and parents will love sharing together."A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart" is also available as a coloring book.Dave and Jessie Gerber are excited to help young kids start embracing diversity at an early age, better understand life lessons and enjoy childhood.Available on AmazonFor information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org Contact Information Adelaide Books LLC

Adelaide Nikolic

917-477-8984



https://adelaidebooks.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adelaide Books