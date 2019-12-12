PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
New Book by Dave and Jessie Gerber: "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart"


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Dave and Jessie Gerber "A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart," hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Help your child learn to read, gain important life lessons and have fun at the same time... join a "Robot's Journey to Find a Heart" and experience an adventure both kids and parents will love sharing together.

"A Robot's Journey to Find a Heart" is also available as a coloring book.

Dave and Jessie Gerber are excited to help young kids start embracing diversity at an early age, better understand life lessons and enjoy childhood.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

