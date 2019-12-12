New Book by Suzanne Maggio: "The Cardinal Club"

Press Releases Adelaide Books Press Release

"When Suzanne Maggio’s vivid, demanding, and self-absorbed mother develops dementia, Suzanne is compelled to apply the wisdom she's acquired from decades of experience as a family therapist to her own family of origin. The Cardinal Club: A Daughter's Journey to Acceptance is a memoir that will engage and move readers even as it invites them to ponder how they might attempt to come to terms with the unfinished business within their own families." - Jean Hegland, author of Into the Forest, Windfalls, The Life Within and Still Time.



Throughout her 30-year career as a licensed clinical social worker, Suzanne Maggio has helped hundreds of families improve their relationships by encouraging them to open their hearts and share their stories. She now trains the new generation of helpers as a university lecturer in Psychology, Counseling and Social Work. Suzanne lives in Northern California with her husband, two dogs and a handful of chickens.



Available on Amazon



