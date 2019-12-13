Veteran Aims to Establish a Proud Legacy for Vietnam Veterans in New Book

Press Releases Dog Ear Publishing Press Release Share Blog

Available at Ingram, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Dog Ear Publishing or through the author. Contact him at P.O. Box 141, Aurora, OH 44202; by calling him at (330) 885-8837 or emailing him at trimmerdusty@gmail.com or his website at www.unbreakableheartsbooks.com. Aurora, OH, December 13, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Earl “Dusty” Trimmer’s latest book, released by Dog Ear Publishing, explores the history of Vietnam and what its people learned during the many conflicts that ravaged the nation from 111 BC to 1979.“The Unbreakable hearts: A True, Heart-Wrenching Story About Victory...Forfeited!” features nearly 590 pages of hard-core history, taking readers on adventures as Trimmer’s words paint a picture with lifelike descriptions and images of battles that took place centuries ago. Other warriors, especially veterans of the Vietnam War, continue to fight their own personal battles, thanks to PTSD and its ripple effect on families.Although veterans tend to be lauded, that hasn’t been the case with most Vietnam veterans. Trimmer’s book goes a long way toward restoring the honor of Vietnam’s brave warriors, leaving them with something Trimmer writes the U.S. government has denied: a proud legacy of service.Trimmer served in the First Platoon, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion 22nd Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division from 1968 to 1969 during the Vietnam War.Kirkus Reviews describes his first book – “Condemned Property?” – as “offering devastating indictments of those who denied benefits for returning Vietnam veterans.” Trimmer’s second book, “Payback Time!” offered hope to war buddies who share tales about everything from battling guerillas in the jungle to battling the broken VA system for health care.For additional information, please visit www.unbreakableheartsbooks.com.Unbreakable Hearts: A True, Heart-Wrenching Story about Victory...ForfeitedEarl “Dusty” TrimmerDog Ear PublishingISBN: 978-1-4575-6858-5 586 pages $29.99 US PerfectboundISBN: 978-1-4575-6997-5 586 pages $34.00 US HardcoverAvailable at Ingram, Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Dog Ear Publishing or through the author. Contact him at P.O. Box 141, Aurora, OH 44202; by calling him at (330) 885-8837 or emailing him at trimmerdusty@gmail.com or his website at www.unbreakableheartsbooks.com. Contact Information Dog Ear Publishing

